Must Read: September Issues Are Being Delayed This Year, Tom Ford Is Optimistic About Fashion's Comeback

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Magazine publishers are delaying the release of their September issues

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some magazine publishers such as Hearst are delaying the release dates of their September issues from August to September. This will allow more time for advertisers to submit campaigns, as well as provide additional opportunity for editors to put together shoots that haven't been viable during lockdown. {WWD}

Tom Ford is optimistic about fashion's post-Covid-19 comeback

Designer and CFDA chair Tom Ford is optimistic about the fashion industry's ability to make a comeback after the coronavirus pandemic. "I believe that ultimately it is human nature to adorn one's self and express your personality through clothes. So once things really reopen safely, all of this will come back," he said interview with WWD's Bridget Foley, though he doesn't foresee a return to "normalcy" for at least another year. {WWD}

Beauty founders on how they are navigating the coronavirus crisis

Successful beauty brand founders, including Marcia Kilgore of Bliss and Soap and Glory, Janet Gurwitch of Laura Mercier and Bobbi Brown spoke with Business of Fashion about how they are navigating the coronavirus crisis and keeping their businesses and teams going. "I think what really gets a business ahead is being scrappy and creative and very, very flexible," said Brown. "People don't care what a brand might do for three months to stay alive. They're not going to remember, right? What they're remembering is their financial stresses… No one is as focused on your brand as you are," per Kilgore. {Business of Fashion}

Critics say fashion's transparency movement hasn't led to meaningful change

The transparency movement is considered crucial when it comes to pushing for a more sustainable and ethical fashion industry, but critics are questioning its impact. Experts now say transparency policies should "look past naming factories and divulge the working conditions within those factories; they would nee to be more inclusive and stretch deeper into the supply chain; and for full effect, they would need to be standardised [sic] across the industry and accompanied by other systemic changes, including laws that would make actions mandatory rather than voluntary," writes Rachel Cernansky for Vogue Business. {Vogue Business}

