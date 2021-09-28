Must Read: The Row Made Childrendswear, Why Viral TikTok Trends Rarely Come in Plus Sizes

Plus, Recho Omondi is the designer-turned-podcaster telling the truth about fashion.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

The Row launches kids capsule

Attention, Cool Parents everywhere: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen designed a capsule collection of colorful The Row clothes for kids, W exclusively revealed. The pieces, which are sized from 2 to 10 years, are genderless and "devoid of zippers, buttons, laces, and anything else that might make the clothes less comfortable," writes Andrea Whittle. Prices start at $390 and go up to $790, with proceeds going towards children's charities in New York, Los Angeles and London, where The Row has stores. {W}

Why viral TikTok trends rarely come in plus sizes

Eliza Huber reports on the lack of size inclusivity in viral TikTok fashion, speaking to creators about not only the products that tend to blow up on the platform, but also the issues facing plus-size influencers on there, for Refinery29. {Refinery29}

Recho Omondi is the designer-turned-podcaster telling the truth about fashion

Shriya Samavai Manian interviewed The Cutting Room Floor's Recho Omondi about her upbringing and career, the transition from running a fashion label to producing a podcast, her thoughts on content and more for Teen Vogue. {Teen Vogue}



Will New Yorkers wear less black this fall?

The Cut's Emilia Petrarca spotlights a new trend in street style that's challenging (or at least making New Yorkers reconsider) the typical all-black autumn wardrobe: dopamine dressing — i.e. an attraction to bright, cheerful, mood-boosting clothing. {The Cut}

