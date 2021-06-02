Must Read: Pharrell Williams, Taraji P. Henson and More Cover 'Town & Country,' The Challenges With Consumer-Facing Sustainability Ratings

Plus, Black in Fashion Council announces inaugural job fair.

Pharrell Williams, Taraji P. Henson and more cover Town & Country

Pharrell Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Hugh Evans and Marlo Thomas take center stage on the covers of Town & Country's summer philanthropy issue. The cover stars, who will also be keynote speakers during the eighth annual Town & Country Summit this month, opened up about the ways they give back to their communities. Henson spoke with Emil Wilbekin about addressing the stigmas of mental health and creating space for conversation through her philanthropic pursuits. {Town & Country}

The challenges with consumer-facing sustainability ratings

The first consumer-facing application of the Higg Index, a suite of tools developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) to measure the environmental and social impact of a product, is a significant step towards transparency in the apparel industry. A decade in the making, the goal of the program is to have companies like Inditex and PVH implement a public-facing sustainability rating tool. Sustainability writer Rachel Deeley dives into the SAC's lofty plans and addresses its longstanding criticism in a piece for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Black in Fashion Council announces inaugural job fair

The Black in Fashion Council is holding its first job fair on June 5. In partnership with Instagram, the free virtual event boasts an exciting lineup of BIFC partner brands such as H&M, Hearst, Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch and Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as notable designers, editors and stylists, and actor and producer Storm Reid. These industry leaders will speak with BIFC Founders Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles about paving your road to success in fashion. Email admin@blackinfashioncouncil to register for free. {Fashionista inbox}

Farfetch launches sustainability focused campaign

Farfetch debuted its Positively Farfetch campaign on Wednesday to educate consumers across the globe about sustainable shopping practices. One part of the campaign gives consumers an inside look into the retailer's Circular Services — Second Life, Donate and Farfetch Fix. The other focus of the campaign uses World Environment Day on June 2 to highlight the designer, brand and boutique partners who are making considerable efforts to minimize fashion's impact on the planet. {Fashionista inbox}

