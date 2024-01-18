Must Read: Penélope Cruz Covers 'Elle', Gregg Renfrew Returns to Beautycounter

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Penélope Cruz covers Elle

Penélope Cruz is Elle's February 2024 cover star. Photographed by Zoey Grossman and styled by Alex White, Cruz wears a Chanel jacket and Chanel High Jewelry earrings on the cover. In the cover story written by Sloane Crosley, Cruz talks about her latest role in "Ferrari", her family with fellow actor and husband Javier Bardem and her thoughts on turning 50. Elle's February 2024 issue will be available on newsstands Feb. 6. {Elle}

Gregg Renfrew returns to Beautycounter

Gregg Renfrew is returning to Beautycounter, the brand she founded in 2013, as its CEO after stepping down as executive chair and chief brand officer a year ago. Renfrew is replacing interim CEO Mindy Mackenzie, who assumed the role after Marc Rey left the position about 13 months after being hired in early 2022. "I'm really excited to be coming back and focus on what we do well at Beautycounter — driving innovation, disrupting the industry and putting power to the people," Renfrew told WWD. {WWD/paywalled}

Bode is reviving a long-forgotten Nike sneaker

Nike introduced the Astro Grabber football sneaker in 1974, but quietly retired the style as future evolutions took its place. Now, New York-based fashion brand Bode is teaming up with Nike to revive it. The collaboration was confirmed with the release of Bode's Fall 2024 campaign imagery, featuring the sneakers in black leather and a large white Swoosh on the sides. {GQ}

Peter Do, Kiko Kostadinov & Nina Christensen partner with At.Kollektive

At.Kollektive will present its fourth collection featuring leather pieces by guest designers Nina Christen, Peter Do and Kiko Kostadinov, during men's Paris Fashion Week. Christen will introduce the Boxing Boot, nappa leather boots inspired by the sport; Do designed a new iteration of the brand's Hybrid sneaker and added a ballerina and a loafer to the line; and Kostadinov created a collection that simultaneously explores ancient and futuristic themes. The collection is priced between $245 and $2,170, and will be available online at atkollektive.com and in stores internationally. {Fashionista inbox}

FBI investigating sexual abuse allegations against ex-Abercrombie CEO

The FBI has begun an investigation into former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries after the BBC revealed allegations of sexual abuse towards him. Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith are also facing a civil lawsuit alleging they ran a sex-trafficking operation. Back in October, a BBC documentary and podcast series revealed claims that Jeffries and Smith exploited men for sex at their own events. Eight men who told the BBC they attended these events alleged Jeffries and Smith would engage in sexual activity with them or "direct" them to have sex with each other, the BBC reported. {BBC}

Ziwe stars in Urban Decay Big Bush campaign

Comedian and writer Ziwe is the star of Urban Decay's campaign for its newest product, Big Bush, a tinted eyebrow gel packed with hair-like fibers to build brow volume. Ziwe shows off her bushy brows and her comedic timing in a campaign video recalling a '90s commercial. Urban Decay's Big Bush Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel retails for $28 and is available now in nine shades at urbandecay.com, sephora.com, ulta.com, amazon.com and more. See the campaign images featuring Ziwe below. {Fashionista inbox}

Ziwe for Urban Decay. Photo: Courtesy of Urban Decay

Homepage image: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

