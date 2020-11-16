Must Read: Megan Thee Stallion Covers 'GQ,' What A Quick Vaccine Would Mean for Beauty

Plus, Nikki Ogunnaike is the new digital director at 'Harper's Bazaar'.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Megan Thee Stallion covers GQ's December/January 2021 issue

Megan Thee Stallion opened up to writer Allison P. Davis about her rollercoaster of a year, from being shot, to creating "Savage," one of the year's most viral hits, to those offended by her collaboration with Cardi B on "WAP." {GQ}

What a quick vaccine would mean for beauty

Pfizer's announcement about vaccine progress could mean big changes for the beauty industry, with struggling stocks for major beauty retailers rebounding after the announcement was made. But, some of this year's changes to how people wear and consume beauty may not go away, writes Rachel Strugatz. {Business of Fashion}

Nikki Ogunnaike named digital director of Harper's Bazaar

Samira Nasr is continuing to build out her dream team at Harper's Bazaar, naming Nikki Ogunnaike digital director at the publication. Ogunnaike joins from GQ, where she's been for the last year; she's also held roles at Elle.com, Glamour, Instyle and Vanity Fair, reports Kathryn Hopkins. {WWD}

Alessandro Michele and Gus Van Sant talk working together on Guccifest

Gucci announced earlier this month that it would be debuting its newest collection in the form of a mini film festival, featuring films directed by Gus Van Sant. The director got together with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele to discuss their creative processes with Luisa Zargani. {WWD}

Richemont needs a transformational move

Swiss luxury group Richemont is being outpaced by its rivals in tech and fashion. And with LVMH set to take over Tiffany, even Richemont's dominance in luxury jewelry is under threat, writes Lauren Sherman. It will take big changes for Richemont to keep up. {Business of Fashion}

What will it take for Brazil's shoe industry to reawaken?

International brands are showing more and more interest in manufacturing shoes in Brazil, following the leads of local labels. But the frequently fluctuating currency and complicated taxes still present challenges to be overcome, writes Christiana Sciaudone. {Vogue Business}

Moschino collaborates with skate brand Palace

Italian luxury label Moschino and British skate brand Palace have collaborated on a new capsule collection of ready-to-wear and skate accessories. Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott describes the collection as "full of peace, love and hugs," and Palace reps said working with Scott was "a full-blown dream scenario." The collection will be available starting Nov. 20. {Fashionista inbox}

