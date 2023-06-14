Must Read: J-Hope Debuts as Face of Louis Vuitton, Luxury Brands Forge New Alliances

Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

J-Hope's first Louis Vuitton campaign is here

Louis Vuitton released its new Keepall campaign with K-Pop superstar J-Hope of BTS. The campaign marks the artist's first imagery for the Maison since being named an ambassador in February. The campaign captures J-Hope mid-dance move, a nod to his performance background with the iconic Keepall bag in hand. {Fashionista inbox}

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Why are luxury brands teaming up?

In an unprecedented move, luxury brands such as Prada and Zegna have begun to team up as a way to ensure quality production amid pandemic-related disruptions, Ezreen Benissan reports in Vogue Business. Recently, Prada Group and Ermenegildo Zegna Group announced they will each acquire a 15% stake in Luigi Fedeli e Figlio, an Italian knitwear manufacturer. Chanel and Brunello Cucinelli recently announced a similar arrangement. Alliances like these aim to preserve high-quality domestic craftsmanship, while securing a steady supply of materials — no matter the global circumstances. {Vogue Business/paywalled)

Condé Nast to launch Vogue Adria

Condé Nast announced plans to launch Vogue Adria, expanding the publication in Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia. Set to go to print later this year, the magazine will be offered in Croatian and Serbian, while the digital edition will also be available in English and Slovenian. Born out of partnership between Condé Nast and Media 3.0 Publishing, Vogue Adria will be the 29th edition of the magazine to be released, Khanh Linh writes for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion/paywalled}

Greenwashing lawsuits aren't going out of style

Are there "forever chemicals" in some of your favorite fashion and cosmetics products? These chemicals, also known as "PFAS," are common in legal cases concerning less-than-glamorous industries like fast-food packaging, yet the fashion and cosmetics industries are increasingly becoming involved with this kind of litigation, Nicolette Shamsian writes in Above the Law. Consumers have been filing "greenwashing" lawsuits in the fashion and cosmetics worlds, alleging that these companies' packaging and advertising have worked to cover up forever chemicals in their products. {Above the Law}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.