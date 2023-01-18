Must Read: J.Crew Launches Resale and Vintage Initiatives, Elizabeth von der Goltz joins Farfetch

India Roby
·1 min read

Plus, why the biggest TikTok influencers struggle to sell beauty products.

Photo: Courtesy of J.Crew/Olympia Gayot

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

J.Crew launches resale and vintage initiatives
On Tuesday, J.Crew released a joint 360-degree resale program titled "J.Crew Always" and powered by Thredup. Customers can now shop and resell gently-worn J.Crew women's and kids' pieces online at jcrew.thredup.com to receive J.Crew shopping credit. The retail chain has also begun offering a range of vintage items from the '80s and '90s at its New York City store on Fifth Avenue. {Fashionista Inbox}

Elizabeth von der Goltz joins Farfetch
Farfetch announced new hires on Jan. 18, as well as the upcoming departures of Holli Rogers, chief brand officer, and Martin Avetisyan, chief growth officer. The leadership team appointed Elizabeth Von der Goltz, who left Matchesfashion last September, as chief fashion and merchandising officer at Farfetch, and chief executive officer at London retailer Browns. Sindhura Sarikonda also joins as president for the Americas, and Stephanie Simon as vice president for community and Web3 at the group. {WWD}

Why TikTok's biggest stars are struggling to sell beauty products
In Business of Fashion, Rachel Strugatz reports that Sephora's investment into influencer-founded beauty brands are not producing enough sales to maintain their spots on the shelves. Sephora has removed Hyram Yarbro's skin-care line Selfless by Hyram. Addison Rae's Item Beauty was once at every IRL store, but is now only available on Sephora's site for a deeply discounted price. {Business of Fashion}

