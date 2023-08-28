Must Read: IMG Reveals New York Fashion Week Programming, How 'It' Girls Are Made

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

IMG reveals New York Fashion Week programming

New York Fashion Week's official organizer and operator, IMG, has released its full schedule of programming for the upcoming season. Events happening alongside the shows include a fashion show supporting HBCU alumni-owned brands hosted by UPS, select NYC restaurants (including Indochine and Jac's on Bond) featuring NYFW-exclusive menu items and Tresemmé holding an interactive space and hair salon in Spring Studios. The Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showroom, which spotlights emerging Black designers, will be back for a seventh season. The full programming schedule is available for viewing at NYFW.com/schedule. {Fashionista inbox}

How publicists make an "It" girl

For Business of Fashion, Diana Pearl speaks to the stylists and publicists of today's "It" girls to examine how those who hold the title reached the elusive status. Ivy Getty, the 28-year-old heiress, worked with Savannah Engel, founder of the PR firm Savi, to have her nuptials covered in Vogue Weddings. Since then, the two have strategized how to maximize Getty's personal brand. Getty has since received media training, boosted her social media presence and now makes consistent appearances at public-facing events. "Our goal is not at all to make her famous," said Engel. "Our goal is to create her brand. It's not about the next two years, it's the next 10 to 15 years." {Business of Fashion/paywalled}

JCPenney x Jason Bolden. Photo: Courtesy of JCPenney

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden partners with JCPenney

Through a new partnership, stylist to the stars Jason Bolden is taking over J.Ferrar and Worthington — two of JCPenney's private brands. The collections — said to offer an "innovative take on tailored suiting and chic staples" according to a press release — will be available in select stores and online, beginning Sept. 7, with additional styles to be released the following month. "I want to give everyone a space and an opportunity to express themselves and feel like they have moments where they can walk through the world with impact," said Bolden in a press release. JCPenney's Chief Merchandising Officer, Michelle Wlazlo, added, "It's been truly amazing working with Jason on these collections. You can see his creativity, keen eye and sense of style in every piece and I'm so proud of this first-ever stylist collaboration for JCPenney."

