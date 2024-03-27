Must Read: 'The Hollywood Reporter' Unveils 2024 Most Powerful Stylists, Marine Serre Is Pitti Immagine Uomo's Next Guest Designer

View the 5 images of this gallery on the original article

The Hollywood Reporter unveils "Hollywood's 25 Most Powerful Stylists"

The Hollywood Reporter's Stylists issue is here along with its list of the most powerful stylists of 2024. The five covers each feature stylists and their A-list clients: Jessica Paster with Emily Blunt, Kollin Carter with Cardi B, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald with Colman Domingo, Brad Goreski with Demi Moore and Dara Allen with Hunter Schafer. Andrew Mukamal, Margot Robbie's stylist, was named 2024's "Stylist of the Year" in the issue after the fashion-filled "Barbie" press tour. The cover story, written by Carol McColgin, reflects on the year's best celebrity fashion moments and the standout stylists who made it all possible. {The Hollywood Reporter}

Marine Serre is Pitti Immagine Uomo's next guest designer

Marine Serre will be the next guest designer at Pitti Immagine Uomo 106 in Florence, presenting her latest menswear collection on June 12. (Pitti Immagine Uomo will be held from June 11 to 14.) "We're looking forward to bringing the essence of Marine Serre to Florence, mixing craftsmanship our way, and shaking the lines of what's expected to be, bringing imagination at the service of transformation," Serre said in a statement. {Fashionista inbox}

Elle reveals 2024 Women of Impact

Elle's 2024 Women of Impact honorees include Vice President Kamala Harris, Emily Weiss, Tory Burch, Amanda Gorman, Representative Veronica Escobar, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Abby Phillip, Jenny Han, Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Shaina Taub, Quinta Brunson, Cameron Russell and Rosario Hevia. These 14 women are each pushing their respective fields to new heights, and now they're opening up about their goals, how they define success and what they want their legacies to be. Read all of Elle's 2024 Women of Impact features here. {Elle}

Mercari becomes first U.S. marketplace to remove seller fees

Online secondhand marketplace Mercari announced that it is eliminating selling fees as part of its new business model, making it the first U.S. resale marketplace to offer zero selling fees. Starting on Wednesday, this model will be applied to all new listings and will roll out sitewide in the coming weeks. Mercari is also introducing a new returns policy where buyers will be charged a service fee for hassle-free returns, and buyers can return any item for any reason within three days. {Fashionista inbox}

Knix names Gabrielle Union brand ambassador

Gabrielle Union is Knix's newest brand ambassador, starring in a campaign for the "leakproof" underwear brand that features its new tagline: "Knix For Life." "I'm proud to be working with a brand like Knix," Union said in a statement. "Their mission to inspire people to live unapologetically free, at any age and any stage is what resonated with me most. Because when I stopped caring about what everyone else thought, and leaned into what I thought — that's when I felt empowered and free." See Union's campaign images below and shop the items she wears here. {Fashionista inbox}

Gabrielle Union for Knix. Photo: Courtesy of Knix

