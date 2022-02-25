Must Read: Gloss Angeles Podcast Joins Refinery29, Interviews With Alessandro Michele and Matthieu Blazy

Plus, "Snowfall" is one of the few shows doing Black hair right.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Gloss Angeles podcast is going to Refinery29

Refinery29 announced on Friday that the Gloss Angeles podcast, run by the site's beauty director Sara Tan and journalist Kirbie Johnson, onto its roster through a long-term licensing partnership, per WWD. "We complement each other. R29 has the scale and both Sara and Kirbie have the expertise. I think they already have this established and engaged audience and the expertise not just in the subject area, but in different formats," Refinery29 editor-in-chief Simone Oliver told the publication. {WWD}

Tim Blanks interviews Alessandro Michele and Matthieu Blazy (separately) ahead of their Fall 2022 shows

Head over to Business of Fashion to read two new interviews from Tim Blanks: One is a check-in with Alessandro Michele ahead of Gucci's return to Milan Fashion Week, the other a sit-down with Bottega Veneta's Matthieu Blazy about his first collection for the brand, which debuts on Saturday. {Business of Fashion}

"Snowfall" is one of the few shows doing Black hair right

For Refinery29, Hanna Phifer spotlights the Black women behind the scenes of FX's "Snowfall," now in its fifth season, who bring authenticity to the 1980s-set series, especially when it comes to the visuals, and the hair, in particular. "The vibrancy and realness of 'Snowfall' lends itself to the world that [head of hair department Andrea] Jackson and [writer and editor Jeanine] Daniels have helped create," she writes. "The result is a testament to the work that Black women behind the lens are able to do when given the resources and opportunity by the industry to do it." {Refinery29}

