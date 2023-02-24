Must Read: Coach Opens New Concept Store, How Moncler Keeps Up During Fashion Month

Plus, why shower heads are the latest sought-after wellness product.

Coach opens new concept store, Coach Play

Coach Play Chicago is the first in a series of concept stores that aim to encourage "customers to play in Coach spaces inspired by their communities," according to the brand. There will be multiple other stores in cities across America opening this year. Beyond the typical shopping experience and local elements such as a community message board and historically relevant decor (street signs, marquees, baseball glove art), the store will feature a Coach Create space, where customers can create customized pieces with monograms, embellishments and more. The Chicago store is located at 444 N. Michigan Ave. {Fashionista inbox}

How Moncler is able to keep up with high fashion brands during fashion month

For Business of Fashion, Luca Solca breaks down Moncler's fashion marketing initiative, Genius. The skiwear brand would previously participate in seasonal runway partnerships with designers such as Thom Browne and Giambattista Valli, but has now come up with its own unique way to individually market itself to the fashion-month crowd. Rather than participating in runway, Moncler has staged parties over the course of multiple nights in large-capacity venues, where over 10,000 people are able to attend. Solca says expanding the number of people able to take and post photos of the new collection in this way "is a powerful social media multiplier no matter that each Genius attendee isn't an influencer." {Business of Fashion}

Why showerheads are the latest sought-after wellness product

For Glossy, Sarah Spruch-Feiner writes about the evolution of the humble showerhead, thanks to TikTok trends like the #everythingshower and consumers seeking spa-like experiences at home. Brands like Spring and Hai sell showerheads with the ability to infuse different products such as essences and aromas. "There was a real opportunity to bring the bath experience into the shower, where you could be much more efficient, and deliver vitamins and minerals and essential oil through the water, and have a beautiful wellness-driven experience that wasn’t just standing under a hose and bucket," said Leonard Brody, Hai's co-founder. "We wanted to uplift that entire category." {Glossy}

