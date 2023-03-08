Must Read: Cara Delevingne Covers 'Vogue,' How Fashion Month Let Down Curve Models

Plus, Shein is eyeing an IPO.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Cara Delevingne covers the April issue of Vogue

In an Annie Leibovitz-lensed photo, Cara Delevingne graces the cover of Vogue in Saint Laurent and Levi's. She opened up about turning 30, her journey overcoming substance abuse and committing to sobriety. On the paparazzi photos last fall that concerned fans about her health, she said, "I hadn't slept. I was not okay. It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Okay, I don't look well...so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for." As for what's next, the model and actor is continuing her road to recovery and looking toward motherhood. {Vogue}

How fashion month has let down curve models

Despite a short incline of the body positivity movement from 2016 to 2020, the industry's performative efforts have significantly dropped, with only 31 out of 3,200 models being plus size during New York Fashion Week this season (down from 49 out of 4,000 last season). In Laura Pitcher's story for Nylon, plus-size models express pressures to lose weight, a lack of available opportunities and the manifestation of fatphobia trends on social media. Furthermore, the lack of curve models is also negatively impacting customers. "We're hearing from brands that retailers and department stores are canceling orders of plus-size clothing, which of course will make it harder for plus-size customers to shop," says Nadia Boujarwah, CEO and co-founder of Dia & Co. {Nylon}

Shein to raise $2 billion in lead-up to IPO

Fast-fashion brand Shein is projected to raise around $2 billion in new funding this month. It is also in talks with American banks to work on its IPO, three people with insider knowledge revealed to Reuters. If successful, this would be the ultimate test of U.S. investor appetite for Chinese companies amid tense geopolitical relationships. The news comes as Shein is under constant scrutiny for malpractices in violating labor laws, mishandling customer data and stealing designs from other brands. {Reuters}

Revlon is slammed with hair relaxer cancer claims

While still navigating bankruptcy, Revlon Inc. is now facing allegations from customers that its hair relaxer products cause cancer. While Revlon denies these claims, a NIH study published in October found that over 11 years, women who frequently used hair straightening products (about 60% of which were Black women) were twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than those who didn't. Revlon's bankruptcy judge has extended the deadline for which customers can file claims against the company until April 11. {Bloomberg}

Gabrielle Union and Larry Sims announce grant initiative

In honor of International Women's Day, Gabrielle Union's Flawless is partnering with hairstylist Larry Sims and LinkedIn to help support Black female entrepreneurs. A $25K grant will be awarded to three Black, female-owned companies in the fashion, skincare and accessories spaces. In addition to financial support, winners will also receive mentorship sessions (via a partnership with LinkedIn). The application opens March 8 and ends on April 19. Six finalists will be selected to participate in a virtual pitch, and winners will be announced on May 17. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Flawless by Gabrielle Union

