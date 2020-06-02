Must Read: How Brands Can Move Beyond Virtue Signaling, Inside the Latest Virgil Abloh Backlash

Plus, British "Vogue"'s July 2020 issue spotlights frontline workers in the U.K.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How brands can move beyond virtue signaling

Many fashion brands have come to adopt predictable and pretty useless responses to global crises. And while they've gotten away with it in the past, these labels are now getting slammed by consumers for not doing nearly enough to effect real change. In a piece for Business of Fashion, Alexandra Mondalek offers ways brands can evolve to move beyond virtue signaling. {Business of Fashion}



Inside the latest Virgil Abloh backlash

Virgil Abloh became the symbol of disappointment over the weekend when he began posting Instagram Stories that scolded looters for damaging businesses and when he posted a screen shot of a $50 donation to a bail fund. Following several angry posts directed to him on social media, the Off-White designer sent a statement to The Times addressing his actions, and then decided to rescind it. He later responded to the controversy on his personal Instagram. {The New York Times}



British Vogue's July 2020 issue spotlights frontline workers in the U.K.

The July 2020 issue of British Vogue celebrates people in the U.K who heroically went to work at the height of the pandemic. Through the powerful lens of Jamie Hawkesworth who photographed the covers, we are introduced to three essential workers: Narguis Horsford, a London Overground train driver; Rachel Millar, a midwife; and Anisa Omar, a supermarket assistant. {British Vogue}



Kylie Cosmetics CEO exits after less than a year

Christoph Honnefelder joined Kylie Cosmetics as CEO earlier this year and is already out at the company. A spokeswoman for Coty confirmed his departure on Tuesday and released a statement that the company's President of Luxury Brands Simona Cattaneo will oversee the expansion of Kylie Jenner's beauty empire in his place. {WWD}

Story continues

Edward Enninful on cultivating an anti-racist agenda

Edward Enninful speaks out about racism in a piece for Vogue, writing that it is a "global issue" and one that "requires evolving education" to address. He calls out fashion's role in the conversation around race, stating that "it has a singular ability to shift mindsets." He then implores brands, publications and retailers to employ more people from diverse backgrounds: "We need black people ingrained within the infrastructure of the fashion industry, not just on the other side of the camera or appearing on an Instagram feed," Enninful writes. "People need a seat at the table." {Vogue}



Uniqlo's Rebekka Bay is going to Marimekko

Marimekko has tapped veteran fashion designer Rebekka Bay to serve as its creative director. Bay, who will officially join the Finnish label in September, has previously led design teams at Uniqlo, Gap, Cos and Everlane. {WWD}



Stitch Fix to lay off 1,400 California-based stylists

Stitch Fix plans to layoff 18% of its staff in September. The 1,400 employees, all of whom are California-based stylists, were notified of their impending job termination on Monday. Those affected will have the opportunity to stay with the company if they are willing to relocate, as the online retailer revealed plans to hire about 2,000 stylists in lower-cost cities this summer. {The Wall Street Journal}



Halima Aden collaborates on masks for hijabi frontline workers

Model Halima Aden has linked up with fashion startup Anywear to create a range of masks for hijabi frontline workers. Offered in a range of soft shades, the headwraps and matching face coverings are constructed of a breathable and organic tetra fabric and are assembled according to guidelines put forth by the CDC. The sets are available to shop now and each purchase comes with a matching donation to provide PPE for those in need. {Vogue}



Homepage photo: Screen shot/YouTube

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.