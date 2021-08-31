Must Read: These Black Women Invented the Supermodel, Closing the Loop in Fashion

Plus, can department stores win over Gen Z?

Tyra Banks and Kimora Lee Simmons at the 2004 NAACP Image Awards. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

The women who invented the supermodel

In the Cut's Fall Fashion issue, Jason Campbell spotlights 10 Black women who paved the path to modern supermodel-dom: Tyra Banks, Kimora Lee Simmons, Pat Cleveland, Beverly Johnson, Beverly Peele, Veronica Webb, Debra Shaw, Kara Young, Lana Ogilvie and Karen Alexander. They were photographed by Rahim Fortune and styled by Jessica Willis. {The Cut}

Closing the loop in fashion

Whitney Bauck reports on what it means (and takes) for fashion to achieve circularity, which she defines as a model that "involves not only minimizing the resources used in making clothes but also creating them in such a way that at the end of their lives they can be either reused or rejoin the natural environment seamlessly." {Financial Times}

Can department stores win over Gen Z?

M.C. Nanda writes about how retailers like Nordstrom, Macy’s and Fred Segal are making themselves more appealing to a Gen-Z consumer through things like ambassador programs, updated private labels, strategic brand collaborations and a greater focus on e-commerce. {Business of Fashion}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.