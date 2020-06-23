Must Read: Black Stylists Form Collective, Sophia Amoruso Exits Girlboss

Plus, how to make the subscription model work.

Law Roach and Zendaya at the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Black stylists form collective

A group of Black stylists, makeup artists and hairstylists have formed a new non-profit organization to "support Black creatives working behind the scenes in the fashion and entertainment industries." Co-founded by stylist Law Roach, stylist and Aliétte designer Jason Rembert and hairstylist Lacy Redway, The Black Fashion and Beauty Collective will focus on providing resources, like career advancement initiatives, to aspiring creatives. The process for membership is still in the works, but the goal is to be as inclusive as possible. {Business of Fashion}



Sophia Amoruso exits Girlboss

Sophia Amoruso announced her departure from Girlboss in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday. "The pandemic has wreaked havoc on countless experiential and ad-supported businesses, and sadly we are not exempt," she wrote. "Today, many of us are leaving Girlboss, myself included." The Nasty Gal founder went on to say that the multimedia company will be left in the hands of "a five-person digital-first team." {@sophiaamoruso/Instagram}



How to make the subscription model work

Covid-19 gave subscription box companies a second chance at winning over consumers, but the roadblocks they faced prior to the pandemic are the same: People tire easily of the products and sourcing new ones on a monthly basis is nearly impossible. In order to achieve success in the space, several retail analysts recommend subscription box companies offer unique product and a way for subscribers to shop online. They also suggest moving to a replenishment model, similar to Amazon Prime's subscription offering. {Business of Fashion}



Rachel Cargle on cultural appropriation in entrepreneurship

In a piece on cultural appropriation in entrepreneurship, Rachel Cargle explores how cis white founders can show up as allies in the world of business. "Invest your time and money into cultural considerations of your product or service," Cargle writes. "Ask yourself: How did this particular thing I want to sell (or 'reinvent') even come into existence? Whose culture developed — and has depended on — this product or service before me? Do I or others on my team hold any privileges over that specific group (i.e. race, class, ability, etc.)?" {The Helm}



Story continues

Net-a-Porter celebrates 20 years

In honor of its 20th birthday, Net-a-Porter is releasing special content about everything from its top-selling styles and trends since 2000 to interviews with longstanding shoppers on their favorite purchases. You can read more here. {Fashionista inbox}



Tory Burch selects 50 women-owned businesses for annual fellowship

On Monday via Zoom, Tory Burch announced the 50 women-owned businesses selected for the fifth annual Tory Burch Foundation Fellows Program. The fellowship provides female entrepreneurs with $5,000 for business education and access to an online community of peers. You can watch the full announcement here and see the complete list of fellows here. {Fashionista inbox}



Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.