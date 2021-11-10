Must Read: Billy Porter Is Hosting the Fashion Awards, Pam Boy Goes to 'GQ' France

Plus, Alexander McQueen launches new initiative with A Team Arts Education.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Billy Porter is hosting the Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council announced on Wednesday that Billy Porter will host the 2021 Fashion Awards presented by TikTok. The Fashion Awards, which support the future growth and success of the British fashion industry, will take place on Nov. 29 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will evolve into a global entertainment platform to celebrate fashion's role at the intersection of culture. {Fashionista inbox}

Pam Boy goes to GQ France

Pierre A. M'Pelé, known online as Pam Boy, is the new head of editorial content at GQ France. A famed commentator on Instagram and Twitter, he was most recently an associate editor at Katie Grand's Perfect magazine. In his new role, M'Pelé will report to Adam Baidawi, GQ's deputy global editorial editor and the head of editorial content for British GQ. {Business of Fashion}

Alexander McQueen launches new initiative with A Team Arts Education

Alexander McQueen is linking up with A Team Arts Education, an organization that works to support the arts and design career aspirations of young people living in London Borough of Tower Hamlets, to provide access to its design professionals through workshops and classes. "It feels especially important for us to be able to take part in supporting young people from the East End of London, where Lee Alexander McQueen grew up," said the brand's Creative Director Sarah Burton in a press statement. "At this house we all know that talent comes from everywhere, irrespective of background. At a time when U.K. arts education is narrowing and being cut and young people are under pressure, we're inspired and humbled to be able to join with A Team Arts Education in their exceptional grass-roots work in providing fashion, textiles and art and design programs." {Fashionista inbox}

Story continues

Alexander McQueen x A Team Arts Education Photo: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Entry-level professionals on making it in fashion

Teen Vogue spoke to a group of entry-level fashion professionals about how they've developed their style and careers despite entering the industry during the pandemic when jobs were scarce. The creatives profiled shared their shopping tactics, a special clothing item, and the ups and downs of working in the fast-paced and not-so-easy fashion industry. {Teen Vogue}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.