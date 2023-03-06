Must Read: Balenciaga's Post-Scandal Show, Tiffany & Co. Hires Lauren Santo Domingo

Plus, meet the 21-year-old who, back in the 1980s, cemented J.Crew as the leader of American prep.

Photo: Imaxtree

Balenciaga's first-show post-scandal focuses on clothes, sans gimmicks

Balenciaga's first-show post-scandal, which took place on Sunday in Paris, was among the most hotly-anticipated of the whole Fall 2023 season. After two campaigns started Balenciaga's descent into lawsuits, child-abuse allegations and endless controversy, the brand went back to the basics for its Fall 2023 show collection. As The New York Times Fashion Critic Vanessa Friedman wrote in her review, "The clothes were not particularly revolutionary," but "it's never really just about clothes," anyway. This season, theatrics and celebrities were noticeably absent, and instead, Friedman wrote, "there was a claustrophobically low ceiling, a hush in the air as if everyone was holding their breath." {The New York Times}

Tiffany & Co. taps Lauren Santo Domingo as its first-ever artistic director for homeware

Lauren Santo Domingo has a new job: Announced on Monday, the co-founder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi is now Tiffany & Co.'s first-ever artistic director for the Tiffany Home collection. Her inaugural home presentation will release globally this spring, starting with new tabletop collections. "We are excited to see Lauren Santo Domingo infuse our Home collection with her signature style," Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, said in a press release. "Lauren is no stranger to luxury and we believe she will bring her impeccable eye and elegance to this important category at Tiffany." Santo Domingo's many homes, which have been featured in interior design publications, helped establish her as an interior-design tastemaker. {WWD}

Before Jenna Lyons and Olympia Gayot, this 21-year-old built the foundation of J.Crew

Jenna Lyons and Olympia Gayot may be the two names that first come to mind when discussing J.Crew, which has served as the leader of American prep since the 1980s. But before those two, there was a 21-year-old named Emily Cinader, whose father inherited "a profitable downmarket mail-order company" named Popular Club Plan. Arther knew it wouldn't last, so he launched a new offshoot: J.Crew, which Vanity Fair describes as "a calculated bid at an emerging market: the collegiate prep, whose ilk was driving early ’80s pop culture — kids who dug Ralph Lauren's hit look but couldn't quite swing Lauren's price point." {Vanity Fair}

Story continues

Fashion and beauty startup valuations are stabilizing after last year's plunge — but it's possible to ride the downturn

Persistent inflation makes it harder than ever for fashion startups to sell their brand, especially compared to just a few years ago. Public markets are taking very few entrants, if any, and instead, Business of Fashion reports that "brands with a clear path to profitability will likely wait for an open IPO window and raise smaller rounds of capital from existing investors to help drive growth in the meantime." {Business of Fashion}

Sydney Sweeney designs swim and RTW for Frankies Bikinis

Sydney Sweeney isn't just an Emmy-nominated actress and producer. She's now a designer who collaborated with Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Frankies Bikinis on a collection inspired by an Italian summer romance. Sweeney's personalized design details include beading, eyelets and a print of her own kisses. "We really wanted to make pieces that, when worn, make you feel like your most romantic and sexy self," she said in a press release. It will be available to shop in sizes XS-2XL starting March 14. {Fashionista Inbox}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.