Must Read: Asos Buys Topshop, New Report Details the State of Diversity and Inclusion in Fashion

Asos buys Topshop and sister brands

Asos is buying Topshop and its sister brands Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT from bankrupt owner Arcadia Group for $411 million, reports Tamison O'Connor at Business of Fashion. The deal represents a trend wherein digital-first fast-fashion companies buy out once-successful high-street brands. {Business of Fashion}

New report published on the state of diversity and inclusion in fashion

The CFDA and PVH partnered on a new 36-page report looking into the state of diversity, equity and inclusion in the fashion industry. It includes plenty of fascinating findings, but the most striking one lies in the discrepancies between how Black and white employees see racial dynamics in their own workplaces, with white respondents being less likely to say that people of color "are judged by different standards" at work than Black respondents. Read the full report here. {Fashionista inbox}

Winnie Harlow is the new face of Paul Mitchell

Hair care brand Paul Mitchell has announced Winnie Harlow its first-ever Global Ambassador. She appears in a new campaign shot by Micaiah Carter. "Expressing myself through hair is a fun experience," she said, in a press release. Harlow's hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz is joining her as a brand ambassador, as well. {Fashionista inbox}

The Black women who invented streetwear

Fashion has embraced streetwear (or "urban wear," as it used to be known) full-on in recent years, but it hasn't done a good job of honoring the Black women who originated those styles. In InStyle, Hillary Crosley Croker speaks to the image-makers who helped dress Mary J. Blige, Tupac, Missy Elliott, Biggie Smalls and more and changed the course of fashion forever in the process. {InStyle}

