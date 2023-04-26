Three minutes may not seem like a lot of time to make your case, but when you’re in a room with hundreds of Indigenous delegates from around the world, any amount of time helps.

“It was really important and relevant for us to participate in this forum because there are larger global conversations going on around the importance of Indigenous governance and Indigenous concepts of governance in responding to climate change,” Amy Hudson said in an interview Tuesday, April 25, from her home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

“The message we brought forward is that we must be a part of these conversations, as so many other Indigenous nations around the world are also describing.”

Hudson, chief governance officer and rights negotiator with the Nunatukavut Community Council (NCC), was in New York City last week for the annual meeting of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

She was there with NCC President Todd Russell and Hughlett Williams, governing councillor for Area 5 (Central Labrador). It’s the fourth time the NCC has participated in the event.

Given this year’s theme — “Indigenous peoples, human health, planetary and territorial health and climate change: a rights-based approach” — Hudson felt it was particularly important to contribute to the conversation.

And anyone who remembers the abrupt curtailment of the Cain’s Quest snowmobile challenge in Labrador last month would know why.

“Cain’s Quest was a publicly visible example,” Hudson said. “People in our communities live with these realities and questions every day.”

Like other Indigenous groups in the region, the southern Inuit are acutely affected by the more pronounced effects of climate change in the north.

“Sea ice loss is a significant concern in our communities, because sea ice is a source of transportation,” Hudson said. “It’s our highway for several months of the year. It’s how we access traditional foods during winter and spring. It’s how we get to our other ancestral and traditional places during those times of the year.”

Story continues

Hudson had three minutes to make her case, and she didn’t mince words in describing Canada’s inconsistent commitment in 2021 to the principles of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“Canada’s approach to the implementation of UNDRIP is facilitating a new wave of colonialism,” she told the assembly. “It is one based on the arbitrary recognition of Indigenous rights and, more specifically, only those who the government chooses to do agreements with. This is not how we, as Inuit, determine our connection to our lands nor how we understand our responsibilities for the future.”

The NCC is currently operating under a memorandum of understanding with the federal government to negotiate its Indigenous status.

Hudson said while there were other representatives from Canada among the participants, it was a very diverse mixture.

“You’re in a room with literally hundreds and hundreds of people from across the globe, which is very humbling — and very cool, I should say — so it’s really hard to keep track of who is there.”

But she said Nunatukavut’s participation wasn’t reduced to one three-minute flash in the pan.

“We did host a side panel event during one of the evenings where we presented on Inuit resilience, resistance and adaptation, and went through a little bit more in-depth on the importance of Inuit governance in responding to climate change,” she said.

“Solutions to climate change are often, I would argue, informed by our respective values. And for Inuit, our values are connected to our places, how we live our lives, the knowledge we have.”

That includes not just contributing to the research and assessment, but participating in the transition to new sources of energy.

“NCC is engaged in conversations around energy and energy sovereignty and sustainable solutions with a number of stakeholders, including NL Hydro.”

Peter Jackson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram