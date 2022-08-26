'We must not lose hope': Activists, victims seek war crimes charges against ex-Sri Lankan president

·6 min read
A Tamil woman holds up a photo of her disappeared family member at a protest in 2013, several years after the end of the country's civil war. Many of the victims' families are still searching for answers, and some activists are now calling for more accountability in the wake of ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters - image credit)
A Tamil woman holds up a photo of her disappeared family member at a protest in 2013, several years after the end of the country's civil war. Many of the victims' families are still searching for answers, and some activists are now calling for more accountability in the wake of ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters - image credit)

When Sandya Eknaligoda got the news that former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled the country in disgrace aboard a military jet in the wee hours of a Wednesday in July, she couldn't quite believe it.

A month and a half later, the human rights activist still can't fathom that the moment she had dreamed of and prayed for "had finally become a reality."

It felt like vindication but also an opportunity: Rajapaksa was no longer protected by the immunity that comes with the office of presidency, and could be prosecuted for alleged war crimes committed while he was defence secretary and head of the armed forces overseeing the end of Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war.

Months of widespread protests over Sri Lanka's economic crisis spurred Rajapaksa's abrupt resignation in July. But Eknaligoda has spent years cursing the president, whom she holds responsible for the enforced disappearance of her husband more than 12 years ago.

Prageeth Eknaligoda, a journalist and cartoonist, vanished on Jan. 24, 2010, at the hands of a military intelligence unit, according to Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and was never seen again, leaving his wife and two teenage sons without their primary breadwinner.

His wife has been fighting ever since to prosecute those responsible.

Salimah Shivji/CBC
Salimah Shivji/CBC

During the civil war that ended in 2009, while Rajapaksa's older brother Mahinda was president and Gotabaya was defence secretary, the younger Rajapaksa was accused of persecuting critics and overseeing what were called "white van squads" that carted away journalists, activists and civilians suspected of links to the rebels, known as the Tamil Tigers. Some were tortured and released, while thousands of others, like Prageeth Eknaligoda, simply disappeared.

"My main struggle has been to ensure Prageeth's memory doesn't disappear, like he did, until there is justice for him," said Eknaligoda, 59, in her home in Kottawa, a suburb southeast of the capital, Colombo, earlier this month.

"It's not going to be easy," she said, referring to the legal fight to hold Gotabaya Rajapaksa to account for alleged complicity in torture and killings. "But we still have a chance to move forward. We should not let it go."

A 'well-documented dossier' of evidence

That's the consensus among lawyers and human rights groups, which have worked doggedly to build a "very well-documented dossier" of evidence against Rajapaksa dating back to 1989, according to Yasmin Sooka, human rights lawyer and executive director of the South Africa-based International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP).

The group alleges the ultimate responsibility and chain of command for crimes committed by government forces during the civil war was in Rajapaksa's hands, an accusation he denies.

Tananchai Keawsowattana/Reuters
Tananchai Keawsowattana/Reuters

"As long as he doesn't have immunity, it does open up the gates and it does give hope to many of the victims," Sooka said.

On July 24, the ITJP filed a criminal complaint with the attorney general in Singapore, where Rajapaksa first fled, asking that he be arrested under that country's Geneva Conventions Act. Their hope was that the ousted president could be held accountable under universal jurisdiction — the idea that any nation's courts can try people for alleged crimes against humanity committed elsewhere.

It has been used, although rarely, to prosecute war criminals who have escaped the countries where atrocities were documented. But Sooka said her organization is keenly aware that, for political reasons, many governments are "not really inclined" to pursue universal jurisdiction cases.

Still, she is optimistic there might be some legal movement in this instance, even though Rajapaksa has absconded to Thailand, where the law does not allow the universal jurisdiction argument for war crimes.

WATCH | Sri Lankan president flees country amid social unrest:

Instead, the ITJP is leaning on several countries that have extradition agreements with Thailand — such as the United States, the United Kingdom and France — in the hopes one of those governments might be willing to request that Rajapaksa be extradited and face charges in their country.

In 2011, a United Nations panel found there were "credible allegations" of atrocities committed by both the Sri Lankan government forces and the Tamil Tigers, some of which amounted to war crimes or crimes against humanity.

The UN and other organizations documented torture, summary executions and sexual violence, as well as thousands of enforced disappearances.

Seeking accountability

Earlier this year, another damning report from the UN's High Commissioner on Human Rights called out the Sri Lankan government for "its unwillingness to recognize serious international crimes and pursue accountability." The report went on to urge countries around the world to consider universal jurisdiction and targeted sanctions against alleged perpetrators.

Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

"We should not lose hope" for accountability "at some point," Sooka said, emphasizing what she sees as her group's multi-pronged judicial strategy, which includes further legal action and a push to have countries slap sanctions on Rajapaksa's assets.

"It's also important that Gotabaya [Rajapaksa] has to hop from place to place…. it's the insecurity of never knowing where he's going to be safe."

The hope that Rajapaksa might face charges somewhere is "not as far-fetched or far off as some people think," according to Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, executive director of the Colombo-based think-tank Centre for Policy Alternatives. "But it's certainly not something that's going to happen in a hurry."

Other lawsuits against Rajapaksa are in the works, including a refiling of a 2019 civil case in the U.S. — under that country's Torture Victims Protection Act — that the ITJP submitted on behalf of a handful of Sri Lankan torture victims.

That suit — for which Rajapaksa was served court papers in April 2019, in the parking lot of a Trader Joe's grocery store in California — proved that he was "not invincible," according to Sooka.

WATCH | Sri Lankans struggle as country gripped by economic crisis:

"Nobody had believed that this man, who had been called 'The Terminator,' would ever let himself be served with papers," she said. "We were able to do that."

And yet, a little more than half a year later, Rajapaksa was elected president of Sri Lanka and granted immunity from prosecution.

Seeking justice outside Sri Lanka

Further complicating the renewed push to hold Rajapaksa to account are rumours he is preparing a return to Sri Lanka, where experts believe it's unlikely he would face consequence for alleged war crimes. The United Nations has repeatedly condemned Sri Lanka's internal accountability mechanisms.

As well, Rajapaksa's political allies are still in power in Sri Lanka, where a crippling economic crisis has largely been blamed on the former president's fiscal mismanagement.

"We have to look beyond Sri Lanka for justice," said Sandya Eknaligoda, glancing at the faded photos of her husband in her living room, set up as a permanent shrine to the man she last saw 12½ years ago.

Indunil Usgoda Arachchi/Reuters
Indunil Usgoda Arachchi/Reuters

While she longs for a more concerted international effort to prosecute the former president, she was muted when asked if she believed Rajapaksa would face charges inside her country, where she has fought for years to have her husband's abduction exposed and explained.

"We must keep one thing in mind: Politicians in Sri Lanka will always protect each other," Eknaligoda said. "What happens here is still very much what the Rajapaksas want."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings. Cantlay became the first player to win the BMW Championship back-to-back since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. This was on a different course and he didn't have to go six playoff holes. He also doesn't have the FedEx Cup lead going to the finale next week at East Lake. All