The must-have items for your winter work wardrobe, from gilets to tights

a

For Lisa's full outfit details, scroll down - Sarah Brick

Plus: Have a style dilemma? Ask Lisa about it below

The great Sir Ranulph Fiennes once said there’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothes. Similarly, there’s no such thing as an irredeemably horrendous January. Just ineffectual boots, misguided tailoring and insufficient layering.

To clarify, it’s not the tailoring itself that’s faulty, so much as the decision to wear it when it’s really cold. I speak as someone who loves tailoring and wears a blazer whenever possible. But when it’s the stuff of brass monkeys, a tailored gilet that can be layered over a chunky jumper and still leave plenty of wriggle room for a coat over the top is the only way forward.

winter work wardrobe

Wool blend sleeveless jacket, £379, Hugo Boss; Textured cardigan, £55, John Lewis

Boss’s charcoal wool-mix thigh-length gilet, for which there are also matching trousers, is a thing of beauty – modern proportions but not ridiculously oversized. If you don’t mind wearing black next to your face, Cos has a wonderful double-faced wool waistcoat. It’s a V-neck, so you could infill with gold jewellery or a narrow colourful scarf or knitted bandana (check out Rise & Fall) to soften the harsh effect of black on your wintery mien. It’s quintessentially smart and cosy.

Alternatively, try a textured cardigan, waist- or hip-length (no longer), with a bit of structure.

winter work wardrobe

Wool trousers, £262 (was £525), Joseph; Wool skirt, £110, Cos

Trousers are such an easy, sleek and warm option it’s no wonder that everyone from the Princess of Wales to Jennifer Aniston, playing the ultimate glossy TV anchor in The Morning Show, seems to wear them to everything these days. Joseph has 90 per cent wool ones in elephant grey. They’re elephant-wide too, but so well cut they just work. They also have that subtle sheen you only get with something really expensive. And they’re in the sale. For far less outlay, Sézane does a particularly good selection too – great cuts and sophisticated colours.

Story continues

The Princess of Wales is a champion of cosy skirts - Getty

Mind you, Kate’s also a champion of cosy skirts – sometimes a step change can feel energising, provided you get the accoutrements right. Many of us have fallen out of the habit of wearing skirts. The rot set in when ankle boots became ubiquitous – skirts and ankle boots look great on models with fabulous legs, but they’re not a good recipe for shorter women.

winter work wardrobe

Cashmere scarf, £55, Marks & Spencer; Leather boots, £270, Jigsaw

You could do tights and shoes, although I haven’t seen a more desultory corner of depleted wares since visiting communist Moscow in the 1980s than the hosiery department of John Lewis’s Oxford Street flagship.

With more and more beautiful knee boots around, the skirt is no longer on the endangered list. This time of year, it needs to have a good percentage of wool, although nothing itchy like mohair. Cos has beautifully interesting but minimalist styles. Asymmetry, fringes, a slit? All options. The slit adds derring-do. But to be on the safe side, you might want to add some of M&S’s thermal tights.

Lisa wears: Wool blend cardigan, £89, Albaray; Cotton vest, £12.90, Uniqlo; Wool skirt, £290, Soeur; Suede boots, £525 and leather bag, £395, Russell & Bromley; Gold vermeil and cubic zirconia earrings, £275, Camilla and Marc X Otiumberg

Lisa solves your style dilemmas

Each week, Telegraph Head of Fashion Lisa Armstrong responds to your queries, lending her expertise to help you shop smart. Have a question for her? Submit it below

More from Ask Lisa: ‘Is it ever okay to match trainers with tights?’

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.