Must Ensure Crisis Is Resolved: PC Tweets in Support of Farmers

Priyanka Chopra has tweeted in support of India's farmers, who have been challenging the central government's recently passed farm laws. Farmers have been camped out in protest at Delhi's Singhu border for over a week and are in talks with the government.

The actor tweeted saying the country must ensure "this crisis is resolved sooner than later". She wrote,

""Our farmers are India's food soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later."" - Priyanka Chopra, Actor

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Priyanka was responding to a tweet by Diljit Dosanjh who has been vocal in his support for the farmers. The actor-singer was seen joining the protest at the Singhu border, in a show of solidarity, on 5 December. Diljit posted photos of the farmers and police officers distributing food to each other and wrote: "Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christians, Jains — we are all brothers. India is different from the rest of the world because we are a secular country and every religion is respected over here."

Sonam Kapoor also shared her support for the farmers on Instagram. She shared a series of pictures from the protest along with a quote attributed to American lawyer and statesman Daniel Webster: “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization.”

Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh are among other celebs who have show support for the farmers.

