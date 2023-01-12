Must-have cat calendar for 2023 by Army Corps of Engineers depicts giant cats on infrastructure

Cat lovers in need of the perfect 2023 calendar, look no further — the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ eye-catching scenes of giant cats photoshopped into huge infrastructure projects will be a stand out in any room.

Portland District of the Corps’ dropped a hilarious calendar depicting projects across Oregon and southwestern Washington – with the addition of giant cats dominating construction vehicles, lying on huge dams and using steel beams as toys.

You can download their PDF file online and print it for free.

USACE Portland public affairs specialist Chris Gaylord, who has worked to build the entity's social media following, told TODAY.com that a light-hearted, somewhat unconventional approach to social media boosts public engagement with projects that would otherwise be mostly ignored.

The Portland District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its 2023 calendar which features giant cats photoshopped into landscape portraits of the Corps' best achievements.

"Engineering is not that exciting … our press releases get ignored, but on social media we have a dialogue," Gaylord told the outlet. "We all believe that what we do is very important, and that’s the reason we don’t take our social media so seriously."

US Army Corps of Engineers cat calendar 2023

Detroit Dam in Oregon’s Willamette Valley was featured in Portland District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' 2023 calendar.

A scene in Unity, Oregon, with cats photoshopped into it was featured in Portland District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' 2023 calendar.

A scene in Sweet Home, Oregon, with cats photoshopped into it was featured in Portland District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' 2023 calendar.

A scene in Cascade Locks, Ore., with a cat photoshopped into it was featured in Portland District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' 2023 calendar.

A scene in Rufus, Ore. with a cat photoshopped observing the Oregon State Police’s special operations rope team doing some rappel training and recertification at the John Day Dam, featured in Portland District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' 2023 calendar.

June in the Portland District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers2023 calendar features The Dalles, Ore., and a cat photoshopped into the landscape.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

