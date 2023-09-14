The Must-Have Accessory For Fall

Hint: It’s Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds.

Diamonds have always been a classic style staple that deserve a spot in everyone's jewelry box. This fall, we’re all about adding some serious shine to everyday outfits with high-quality diamonds, but in an ethical and sustainable way.

Enter: Pandora Lab-Grown Diamxfonds, a line made up of four unique collections featuring lab-grown diamonds in a variety of cuts and carat weights. With high-quality, timeless pieces that won’t break the bank, Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds are rewriting the rules to elevate the everyday.

Keep reading to discover how you can rock lab-grown diamonds this season.

Pandora

Work Presentation

Dressing for the job you want, not the job you have, has never been easier. To shine bright for a big work presentation (or a job interview, performance review, etc.), pair the Pandora Nova 14k White Gold 1.00 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Pendant Necklace with a professional and on-trend blazer or monochrome suit set. The brilliant and excellent cut lab-grown diamond serves as a symbol of the unique light within you, as the pendant appears to float along your neckline.

Draw even more power from the Pandora Nova 14k White Gold 1.00 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Ring, which features an asymmetric prong setting that opens the stone to light for the ultimate sparkle and an extra boost of confidence.

Pandora

Brunch with Friends

Let loose and relax in style with the wear-all-day Pandora Nova 14k Gold 1.00 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Stud Earrings. At .50 carats each, these eye-catching studs are a modern take on an everyday classic — especially when worn with ’90s-inspired high-waisted jeans and a T-shirt, AKA our uniform for brunch or lunch with friends. Keep the quiet luxury look going with the easy-to-wear Pandora Infinite Lab-created 0.25 ct tw Diamond Bangle. With its slender profile and hinge and clasp mechanisms for extra security, it’s perfect for everyday wear.

Finish the look with the elegant Pandora Talisman 14k Gold 0.25 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Infinity Pendant. It has a unique setting inspired by the brand’s iconic infinity symbol, so it can serve as a reminder of the infinite love within friendships.

Pandora

Coffee Run

Diamonds should be for every day, not just special occasions. Add some sparkle to your daily coffee run with the Pandora Era Bezel Sterling Silver 0.30 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Stud Earrings, an essential pair of studs you’ll never want (or need) to take off, no matter what you’re wearing. Continue the minimalist look with the goes-with-everything Pandora Era Bezel Sterling Silver 0.25 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Pendant Necklace. Both of these classic pieces will stand the test of time, making them the ideal duo for those looking to build a capsule jewelry collection with lab-grown diamonds that will never go out of style.



Pandora

Date Night

If dazzling your date is the goal, then look no further than Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds for head-turning accessories. Start with the Pandora Infinite Lab-created 1.00 ct tw Diamond Ring, which is both a statement of empowerment and a simple declaration of love. Try stacking it with other rings, and maybe even mix metals for a surprising look. Pair the ring with the light-reflecting Pandora Nova 14k Gold 1.00 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Pendant Necklace. Since the stone is attached to the chain with a hidden jump ring to make it appear to float on the neckline, this necklace should be worn with lower-cut tops to highlight the beauty of the lab-grown diamond.

Pandora

Solo Day

Treating yourself to a solo day, no matter what you do, is the perfect way to show yourself some love. Since nothing says self-care like buying yourself a diamond ring, we suggest the Pandora Era Bezel 14k Gold 0.25 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Ring as your go-to accessory for your personal day. It’s sleek and contemporary, but won’t overpower your other jewelry.

Add the round excellent cut Pandora Nova 14k Gold 1.00 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Pendant Necklace, inspired by the illusion of capturing and holding fragments of light, for a minimalist and sophisticated finishing touch.

Pandora

Vacation

Bring the glow with you on your next vacation with luminescent lab-grown diamonds, like the versatile, adjustable Pandora Era Bezel Sterling Silver 0.15 carat tw Lab-grown Diamond Chain Bracelet. It can be dressed up or down, so you don’t have to worry about taking it off.

The unexpected and captivating Pandora Nova Lab-grown Diamond Ring 1.00 carat tw 14k White Gold is another great piece to wear on your next vacation as a reminder to treasure every moment.



Find a diamond for every moment with Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds.

Read the original article on InStyle.