Musqueam Nation gives gift of new name for Vancouver's former Trutch Street

·3 min read
A street named after Joseph Trutch, B.C.'s first lieutenant-governor and an avowed racist, will be changed to Musqueamview Street after the city enlisted the help of the Musqueam First Nation. (Christer Waara/CBC - image credit)
A street named after Joseph Trutch, B.C.'s first lieutenant-governor and an avowed racist, will be changed to Musqueamview Street after the city enlisted the help of the Musqueam First Nation. (Christer Waara/CBC - image credit)

The xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Indian Band has gifted a new name to a street in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood — Musqueamview Street in English and šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm in the Nation's hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language.

It comes after a unanimous vote by city council in July 2021 to replace the name of Trutch Street, located between Bleinheim and Balaclava Street in the western part of the city.

Musqueamview Street runs 16 blocks, with its northern apex near the water at Jericho Beach, and the southern end near Carnarvon Park. Its hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ name is pronounced sh-muck-wi-um-awe-sum.

The street — originally named after Joseph Trutch, B.C.'s first lieutenant governor — was renamed because of Trutch's racist policies against Indigenous people, including drastically reducing the size of reserves and refusing to let Indigenous people purchase land from non-Indigenous people.

 

"It's something that has been in the works for many, many years — probably several decades," said sʔəyəɬəq (Larry Grant), the manager of the Nation's language department, at a ceremony Friday to announce the new name of the street.

Four witnesses joined Grant on Friday as part of a ceremony on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — two from xʷməθkʷəy̓əm, təlnaq̓ə (Alec Guerin) and mən̓eʔɬ (Johnny Louis), and two from the city, Mayor Kennedy Stewart and city manager Paul Mochrie.

"I am excited for the next chapter of this street, and what this means for Vancouver," Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in a statement.

The Kitsilano neighbourhood holds many significant sites for the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm people, including what is now Jericho Beach.

"Our previous councils have been involved in trying to find a way of removing and changing that name of Trutch," sʔəyəɬəq said. "It doesn't represent anything very nice.

"It represents a person that could be called a savage, uncivilized … but educated."

The new name was the result of collaborative work between the Band's language department and the council, according to a xʷməθkʷəy̓əm statement.

təlnaq̓ə told the ceremony that the witnesses were required as part of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm tradition, given the Nation did not have written history for many years and relied on oral history.

He said the City of Vancouver was taking the "first steps" in important work as part of reconciliation, and that they were removing a memorial for a racist man and an early colonizer.

"It's important … that we replace the monument to Trutch with our language, with our identity in our territory," he said.

"But it's important we don't erase the history we need to remember, not just that we're renaming it šxʷməθkʷəy̓əmasəm. We need to remember that we named it Trutch first."

Shawn Foss/CBC
Shawn Foss/CBC

On the sombre occasion of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, xʷməθkʷəy̓əm Chief yəχʷyaχʷələq (Wayne Sparrow) said that reconciliation was just a word, and governments need to step up with action to rectify the harms done to Indigenous people.

"Our survivors that have left, our leaders that have left us, I know you are looking down on us today and this amazing crowd that we assembled here," he said.

"Each and every one of you have a job to do, to carry on the work that's being done."

Streets and institutions around B.C. that were named for Trutch have been renamed recently in the wake of the reappraisal of his racist and colonizing legacy.

In Victoria, what was once Trutch Street is now səʔit Street, pronounced say-eet.

In Richmond, the former Trutch Avenue was renamed after B.C.'s first Indigenous lieutenant-governor, Steven Point.

Latest Stories

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

    SYDNEY (AP) — No one on Canada's roster was alive the last time the team won a medal at the women's World Cup. Now the Canadians are a win away from winning one for the first time since 1986, when they captured the bronze. Kia Nurse scored 17 points to lead a balanced Canada team to a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico on Thursday in the quarterfinals. “It's really special,” Nurse said. “It's been a work in progress for us and we all felt the disappointments. Quarterfinals have been our downfall for a l

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — George Springer had a three-run homer as part of a four-run inning as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. Raimel Tapia had a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning for Toronto (88-69), after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run shot in the third. Bo Bichette had two hits, driving in one run, to reach 48 hits in the month of September to set a new Blue Jays record. Alek Manoah (16-7) pitched six innings, giving up just two hits and two walks with four strik

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019 campaign

    Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks. Edmonton (4-10) has dropped a CFL record-tying 14 straight games at Commonwealth Stadium. And with the Elks' faint playoff hopes hanging by a thread, they'll host the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) on Saturday night. The combination of an Edmonton loss and Saskatchewan win over Winnipeg on Friday night would eliminate the Elks from playoff contention. Edmonton is 0-6 at home this season, having been outscored 214-101. Five of those l

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.