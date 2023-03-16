Muslims in Fort St. John prepare for Ramadan

·2 min read

The Peace River Muslim Association in Fort St. John will celebrate the most sacred month in Islamic culture by strengthening their faith and spreading harmony.

On March 22nd, 2023, Muslims around the globe will begin to observe the auspicious holy month of Ramadan. The holy month of Ramadan has an essential spiritual significance in Muslim’s lives as they begin to fast.

Lasting for 30 days, Ramadan will end on April 21st, with the celebratory days of Eid al-Fitr on April 22nd or April 23rd.

Ramadan is considered a unique event in Islamic traditions because the Quran, a holy book, was believed to be revealed to the Prophet Muhammad at this time.

Those who are unfamiliar with Islam may associate Ramadan only with fasting. However, there is a deeper meaning to the month for Muslims.

Azhar Phoolwala, founder and director of the Peace River Muslim Association, believes Ramadan is a month of inner reflection and charity that showcases Muslim values.

“Ramadan brings peace, joy, hope, and unity into our lives,” said Phoolwala.

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, which is mandatory for all Muslims except those who are sick, pregnant, lactating, menstruating, elderly, or travelling.

Usama Chauhan, a local volunteer at the Mosque, says Ramadan is not only about praying before the creator, who has blessed its followers with enormous blessings, but also serves as a soul-cleansing practice by limiting worldly consumption.

Chauhan said that Ramadan is also a time for community and a commitment to support each other.

Besides community service, Muslim families make pilgrimages to holy places, such as Mecca and Madina, located in Saudi Arabia, to celebrate in full zeal.

After a month of these rituals, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a multi-day festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

The Peace River Muslim Association invites community members of all religious and cultural backgrounds to join their Eid al-Fitr celebrations at 9715 102 Street in Fort St. John on April 23rd.

Manavpreet Singh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca

Latest Stories

  • Man serving 400-year prison sentence exonerated after new probe finds wrongful conviction

    A man who has served more than 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence has been released after the state of Florida reinvestigated the case and determined he did not commit armed robbery. “I can’t put it into words,” said Sidney Holmes, now 57, in an interview with ABC affiliate WPLG after he was exonerated and freed on Monday. According to Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, a thorough reinvestigation of the 1988 armed robbery case that led to Holmes’ conviction “raised reasonable doubts about his guilt.”

  • Scammers tried to rob this Ontario couple of $9K. Police say more and more seniors are falling prey

    A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They

  • Trans woman jailed for sex with underage girl raped friend weeks after prison release

    A transgender woman raped her friend just weeks after being released from prison for child sex offences.

  • Family member charged after Milton woman severely burned in chemical attack, police say

    A Quebec woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged chemical attack in Milton last week left a woman with "life-altering" injuries, Halton police say. The incident happened last Thursday, according to a police news release. The victim — who has been identified on an online fundraising page as 22-year-old Milton woman Bradi McCoy — was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent around 1:25 p.m. when she was approached by another woman, police say. Investigators allege the attack

  • Terrifying moment woman is paralysed by robber who stalked her for miles

    ‘We have to pay rent and stuff and she’s the only one that can work and help us. We don’t know what to do’

  • Charges against Michigan couple that drew gun on Black mother, teen during dispute dismissed

    A Judge dismissed the charges against the Eric and Jullian Wuestenberg that stemmed from a 2020 incident in a parking lot

  • Joe Biden must be the world’s worst Catholic

    President Joe Biden’s self-delusion seems to be boundless. When he looks in the mirror, he apparently sees an upright Irish Catholic true to the historic values of his deeply rooted religious identity. He is, in fact, an appalling Catholic who publicly flouts the church’s most cherished teachings and is about as authentically Irish as a leprechaun hat in a St Patrick’s Day parade.

  • Podcaster and husband murdered by crazed fan despite warning authorities she was in danger

    Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and Mohammad Milad Naseri, 35, were murdered a week after they obtained a ‘99-year’ protection order

  • Another catalytic converter thief killed under car

    Police found the would-be catalytic converter thief's body under a vehicle on a Georgia dealer's lot.

  • Florida man exonerated after 34 years in prison

    Sidney Holmes is greeted by his joyful family after being released from a Florida prison. He was imprisoned for 34 years after he was wrongfully convicted of being the driver of a car for two people who committed a robbery at gunpoint. 'I knew this day was going to come, sooner or later,' he said.

  • Haiti's sudden turn for the worse puts Trudeau on the spot

    "There's one event that tells it all," Haitian businessman Marco Larosilière told CBC News from his home in Port-au-Prince. "Last week, the general inspector of the national police was kidnapped with his son in front of his school." If a high-ranking official of the national police is not safe, said Larosilière, "what about the rest of the population?" "It's unbearable," he added. "You feel that every day, the situation is getting worse and worse. And you're thinking it can't be worse. And the n

  • Teacher ‘redecorated bedroom to cover bloodstains after murdering boyfriend’

    Fiona Beal, 49, is alleged to have lured Nicholas Billingham, 42, into bed with the promise of sex before killing him and burying him in their back garden in Northampton.

  • El Salvador: 2,000 more to prison, vows will 'never return'

    El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets. The tough statement came as the administration of President Nayib Bukele asked for yet another extension of an anti-gang emergency measures that would take the crackdown into its 13th month. Human rights groups say that there have been many instances of prisoner abuses and that innocent people have been swept up in police raids.

  • $300M class action convoy lawsuit amended to add defendants, expand 'occupation zone'

    The lawyers representing Ottawa residents in the proposed $300 million class-action lawsuit against organizers of the convoy protest last year have added new defendants and expanded the "occupation zone," the geographic area encompassing the plaintiff classes. Fundraising platform GiveSendGo, New Brunswick donor Brad Howland and Harold Jonker of Jonker Trucking Inc., have been added as named defendants. None of the defendants added to the claim were immediately available for comment. The area in

  • Manitoba investigator, National Microbiology Lab guard charged in massive organized crime drug bust

    An investigator with a provincial unit has been swept up in an organized crime bust in Manitoba that resulted in more than 20 people being arrested and multiple kilograms of drugs being seized. Donavon Sired, 50, is charged with bribery, breach of trust and conspiracy. He's accused of leaking information to drug dealers about police enforcement plans. He was a member of the special investigations unit for Manitoba Finance, which typically investigates cigarette smuggling. Project Dawgpound, as t

  • ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Charged With Murdering His Wife

    GoFundMeAn Illinois man who once competed on Family Feud was arrested Monday in the murder of his estranged wife—a nurse and mother of three boys—three weeks ago.“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said in a Facebook post after Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was charged with fatally shooting Becky Bliefnick, 41.“I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.”The victim was found dead in her home

  • Judge refuses to let Andrew Tate out on bail, leaving him in a Romanian jail as his online presence dwindles

    Andrew Tate has been in jail since December as Romanian prosecutors have gathered evidence related to allegations of human trafficking against him.

  • Serial killer Harvey Carignan who lured women with wanted ads dies in prison at 95

    Harvey Carignan dies after decades behind bars for a number gruesome crimes

  • Miami Beach doctor, 67, accused of using money and cocaine to rape a Broward teen

    The arrest warrant says the girl and a friend were found hiding in a closet of the doctor’s Miami Beach condominium.

  • Putin Pardons Wife of Russia’s ‘Walter White’ After Hubby Joins Wagner

    Gary Cameron/ReutersThe wife of a convicted drug dealer dubbed Russia’s “Walter White” has received a pardon from Vladimir Putin after her husband joined the mercenary Wagner Group, according to a report.St. Petersburg physics teacher Diana Gribovskaya and her veterinarian husband, Dmitry Karavaichik, were convicted of manufacturing and distributing amphetamine in 2018. Karavaichik insisted that the drugs found in his apartment had been planted and that he had only sold fake narcotics in order t