Muslims in Fort St. John prepare for Ramadan

The Peace River Muslim Association in Fort St. John will celebrate the most sacred month in Islamic culture by strengthening their faith and spreading harmony.

On March 22nd, 2023, Muslims around the globe will begin to observe the auspicious holy month of Ramadan. The holy month of Ramadan has an essential spiritual significance in Muslim’s lives as they begin to fast.

Lasting for 30 days, Ramadan will end on April 21st, with the celebratory days of Eid al-Fitr on April 22nd or April 23rd.

Ramadan is considered a unique event in Islamic traditions because the Quran, a holy book, was believed to be revealed to the Prophet Muhammad at this time.

Those who are unfamiliar with Islam may associate Ramadan only with fasting. However, there is a deeper meaning to the month for Muslims.

Azhar Phoolwala, founder and director of the Peace River Muslim Association, believes Ramadan is a month of inner reflection and charity that showcases Muslim values.

“Ramadan brings peace, joy, hope, and unity into our lives,” said Phoolwala.

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, which is mandatory for all Muslims except those who are sick, pregnant, lactating, menstruating, elderly, or travelling.

Usama Chauhan, a local volunteer at the Mosque, says Ramadan is not only about praying before the creator, who has blessed its followers with enormous blessings, but also serves as a soul-cleansing practice by limiting worldly consumption.

Chauhan said that Ramadan is also a time for community and a commitment to support each other.

Besides community service, Muslim families make pilgrimages to holy places, such as Mecca and Madina, located in Saudi Arabia, to celebrate in full zeal.

After a month of these rituals, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a multi-day festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

The Peace River Muslim Association invites community members of all religious and cultural backgrounds to join their Eid al-Fitr celebrations at 9715 102 Street in Fort St. John on April 23rd.

