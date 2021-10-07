Muslim Youth Arbaz Mulla’s Phone Found, Belagavi Police Rules Out Suicide

Arbaz Aftab Mulla, had a cell phone with him at the time of his death on 28 September 2021. The Belagavi police has recovered the smart phone from the crime scene and it is now part of evidence, a police source confirmed to The Quint.

Also, based on injuries found on Mulla’s face and arms, police have ruled out suicide, the source said.

Mulla’s family was not aware of him carrying a phone, two district police officials said. According to Mulla’s mother, Nazeema Mohammed Gouse Sheikh, Mulla had left two phones with his grandmother when he left home at 5 pm on 28 September. The police are now tracing Call Data Records of the third phone, the source said.

The confirmation comes, even as the police have not made arrests even eight days after the 24-year-old’s body was discovered.

Also Read: Was Arbaz Mulla Killed for Rs 17k Bribe? He Tried Escaping Ram Sene: Family

Mulla’s family has been alleging that the youth was under threat from Sri Ram Sene, a right-wing outfit, for being in an alleged relationship with a Hindu woman. In a complaint lodged with the Belagavi police, Mulla’s mother, Nazeema Mohammed Gouse Sheikh, had alleged that the woman’s father too was involved in the alleged murder.

Mulla’s family too had told The Quint that the youth was under threat from leaders of the Ram Sene for six months before his death.

Arbaz Mulla with the woman believed to be his girlfriend. Identity withheld.

Also Read: Kappan Not a ‘Responsible’ Journalist, Writes Only About Muslims: UP Police

Why the Phone is Crucial Evidence

The phone was recovered from Mulla’s body, which was found on a railway track near Khanapur near Belagavi. On 28 September, the police had first suspected unnatural death even as Mulla’s family accused the woman’s father Kumbhar and two local leader of Sri Ram Sene—Pundalik Maharaj and Prashant Bijre.

However, the police source said that call records from the recovered phone indicated communication between the deceased and more than one accused person.

While the source did not reveal the names of those suspected, they confirmed that Belagavi police called for questioning at least five suspects based on the call records.

Story continues

The police, however, did not confirm whether they have ascertained whether the accused persons and the deceased were in close proximity at the time of his death. This can be ascertained by tracing the cell phone tower locations of the accused and the deceased.

The recovered cell phone will also help the police ascertain where Mulla was at the time of his death. So far, the police have been maintaining that they have not been able to trace the Mulla’s whereabouts during the final hour.

Also Read: 'Ram Sene Threatened Acid Attack': Slain Muslim Youth Arbaz Mulla's Mother

Injuries to Face and Arms Indicate Foul Play

Apart from the cell phone, the police are also looking at ligature marks on the deceased’s arms. The police source confirmed, “The deceased’s face had injuries, indicating foul play. When the body was discovered, his hands were tied.” The police have admitted these two aspects into the case, the source said.

Mulla’s family too has been claiming that the hands of the deceased were tied. The police are ascertaining whether the wounds on the face were stab injuries. “In this matter the investigation is ongoing,” they said.

However, the injuries have allowed the police to rule out suicide, the source confirmed. Another police officer said that the injuries are also recorded in the postmortem report.

The Quint has also learnt that the police suspect that Mulla, on 28 September, went to meet a few members of the accused to pay them a bribe.

Was a Bribe Paid to Ram Sene?

According to a source in the know of police investigation, it is suspected that Mulla had carried “a substantial amount of money” when he went to meet the accused. The police are checking transaction records of the accused, suspects and Mulla to find out suspicious money transfers and receipts.

In an interview with The Quint, Mulla’s cousin Sameer Parishwadi had said that Sri Ram Sene leaders had asked the family to pay Rs 17,000 as bribe. The family has, since then been stating that the total bribe amount demanded from them was Rs 90,000.

According to the source in the know, “The police have ascertained that the meeting for exchanging the bribe amount took place. It is believed that bribe was paid. The question is why he was attacked and killed even after obliging the demand for bribe”. The source said that the police are probing what went wrong in the meeting.

Also Read: 'Love Jihad' Handbook: A Six-Point Take Down of Kerala Church's Claims

Extortion Angle Suspected?

The source said that while communal tension cannot be ruled out, the murder seems to be a case of “extortion that went wrong”.

“The suspects are youth from the locality who were interested in extorting money from the deceased by blackmailing him over his relationship with the woman,” they said. Meanwhile, the family said that Mulla was targeted because he was believed to have been in an interfaith relationship. Parishwadi had earlier said that Mulla had tried to save his life for the past six months.

Also Read: The Truth Behind 'Hindu Khatre Mein Hai' & 'Love Jihad' Claims

. Read more on India by The Quint.Muslim Youth Arbaz Mulla’s Phone Found, Belagavi Police Rules Out Suicide India To Welcome International Travellers From 15 November: MHA . Read more on India by The Quint.