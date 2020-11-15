Muslim Women Deal With Infertility Too – & Need Much Better Support

Struggles with infertility are a devastatingly common problem that affects one in seven straight couples in the UK. Not only that, but it’s a problem that’s growing: ONS data shows a record low of birth rates in 2018 and points to the combined factors of ageing populations and falling fertility rates. But while the breakdown of infertility rates by ethnicity are not documented by the NHS, figures from 2019 show that the majority (66%) of people seeking treatment for fertility are white. This is emblematic of a much larger problem of who gets to talk about, and who gets access to treatment for infertility.

As Sally Cheshire, Chair of Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), said at the time those figures were published: “We know that some patients from an ethnic minority background face unique cultural and sometimes religious challenges when they struggle to conceive. We recognise that there is still a stigma attached to infertility in general, but it’s important people know it’s a recognised medical condition like any other.”

Those that are speaking out about it report several factors co-conspiring to stigmatise infertility in Muslim communities. Some women cite undue pressure to have children. Other women report that discussing infertility or child loss in and of itself is taboo. There is also, for many, a mistrust of the NHS and the prevalence of conditions that impact fertility may not be fully known. There’s also growing evidence that two conditions that are major causes of infertility (PCOS and endometriosis) disproportionately affect Black, Asian and minority ethnic women.

All of this is exacerbated by the fact, as Dr Pragya Agarwal points out a piece for The Independent, that the public face of infertility and IVF is a straight, middle class white woman in her early- to mid- thirties, a culturally generated idea that suggests infertility and baby loss only affects or is important to one type of woman.

But that doesn’t mean no-one is talking about it. On social media, spaces of support and resilience are working to change the narrative about fertility among Muslim women. Sama and Ruksar from @muslimah.support, an Instagram page providing support to Muslim women struggling with infertility, miscarriage and all things in between. There is also Farah, a life coach from @inspirehercoaching who, together with Sama and Ruksar are just three of those who are providing emotional support, comfort and messages of hope to others like them. Under hashtags like #musliminfertility and #muslimttc (‘ttc’ or ‘trying to conceive’ is a common acronym in infertility forums) these women are documenting not only the struggle and pain of their own experiences, but are also serving as a specific support group for others like them. In doing so, they are slowly shaking the taboo of infertility amongst their own community, pushing for better medical and community support and, most importantly, providing a message of hope. Here are their stories.

Sama, 28

It all started when I hit puberty. I had irregular periods but didn’t think anything of it. In fact, I was happy that I never had periods. No monthly bleeding, yay! But I didn’t realise the severity of it, which is why I never got myself checked.

After only a few years, the weight piled on. I went from a size 8/10 to a size 14/16. I went to the GP and they blamed my studies, saying that it was stress. I persisted, I told them time and time again that it was something else. Finally, after three years, I got diagnosed with PCOS but I had no knowledge around it and kept getting fobbed off. It didn’t worry me though as I thought I’d never get married. I thought, “who’s gonna marry me anyway?”

I was wrong though, I did get married. And after five years of trying for a child we weren’t getting anywhere. I lied to myself, saying that I’m not the issue. When in fact, I am. I lie to myself, saying that I don’t want kids, when in actual fact, I do.

My heart yearns to be a mother, yet I am never there.

Some days I feel so alone. I don’t speak about my troubles. But since making our Instagram page I have realised that there are so many other women out there who feel exactly the same way.

My whole experience has been distorted by being a Muslim woman, by the ‘Bengali shame’ – where we’re pushed into thinking that miscarriages are shameful and the woman’s fault. I feel there is little-to-no support in the Muslim community in all honesty.

Story continues