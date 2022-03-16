Muslim Society expects mosque expansion to be complete in time for Ramadan

Najam Chishti, president of the Muslim Society of P.E.I., says the expansion will allow more events to be held on-site. (Jane Robertson/CBC - image credit)

Work to expand Charlottetown's mosque is expected to be complete in time for the start of Ramadan on April 2.

A new addition will expand the prayer space and allow for several classrooms in the basement, said Najam Chishti, president of the Muslim Society of P.E.I.

He said the lack of space, as well as limits on gatherings due to COVID made it difficult to accommodate everyone.

"Now there will be more people who can join the congregations, especially on Fridays," he said.

"Half of them were praying outside, even in winter, even in snow they were bringing their own mats."

Chisti said the expansion will also allow classes and events to be held on-site instead of at a rented community space.

"Now there'll be more programs for the children," he said. "Hopefully there will be more programs for the ladies that can come and exercise in the community hall downstairs."

One of the final steps, the installation of carpet, is happening this week.