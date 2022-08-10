Muslim community in fear following string of killings

KIARA ALFONSECA
·3 min read

Muslim communities are reeling after the fourth killing in a potential string of murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

All the deaths have taken place in a nine-month period, stoking fear among local faith groups and garnering attention from Muslim leaders nationwide.

The APD chief of police announced Tuesday that the Volkswagen sedan believed to be involved in the most recent murder of 25-year-old Pakistan native Naeem Hussain has been tracked down and the driver has been detained.

Muhammad Syed, 51, is the primary suspect in the murders, according to the APD. Syed has been charged with murder in the deaths of Naeem Hussain and Aftab Hussein, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said, adding that investigators are working with the district attorney's office on potential charges for the murders of the other two men.

The news comes just after the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, announced a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths.

"The lives of Albuquerque Muslims are in danger. Whoever is responsible for this horrific, hateful shooting spree must be identified and stopped -- now," CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement.

Police are investigating whether the killing is connected to the Aug. 1 shooting death of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, as well as the July 26 murder of Aftab Hussein, 41 -- both of whom are also from Pakistan.

PHOTO: An Imam leads a group of men during the Dhuhr afternoon prayer at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Aug. 7, 2022, after the fourth Muslim man was murdered in Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA Press Wire)
PHOTO: An Imam leads a group of men during the Dhuhr afternoon prayer at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Aug. 7, 2022, after the fourth Muslim man was murdered in Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA Press Wire)

The November 2021 murder of Mohammad Ahmadi, a Muslim man from Afghanistan who was killed outside a business he ran with his brother, may also be connected, police say.

The Islamic Center of New Mexico is holding a memorial Tuesday evening for the four men.

"Our local and national officials continue to work hard in their investigation, and we will continue to remain vigilant," a press release for the event read. "We are still early in the process of grieving, but we would like to announce a memorial that will take place to raise prayers in remembrance of our four Muslim Brothers, whose lives were violently taken away."

MORE: New Mexico police identify 4th man in possible string of killings of Muslim men

During a Saturday press conference, Mayor Tim Keller, alongside the group's president, Ahmad Assed, told reporters that the tragic murders have impacted Muslims throughout the city.

"We have members of our Muslim community who are afraid to participate in everyday activities. They should never be afraid to do things like shopping, things like praying, things like going to school," Keller said.

Assed told reporters that his group, alongside local officials, is working to combat these fears.

PHOTO: Altaf Hussein cries over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 5, 2022. (Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA Press Wire)
PHOTO: Altaf Hussein cries over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 5, 2022. (Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA Press Wire)

"We're hopeful that our state will emerge again as the state we all know, as the warm and diverse [state], the diverse cultures, the welcoming of diverse cultures," Assed said. "We will defeat hate."

Local Muslim leaders are looking to law enforcement for safety in response to the murders, as officials increase their presence near Muslim institutions.

MORE: 20 years after 9/11, Islamophobia continues to haunt Muslims

Locals say they fear for their safety and are urging one another to take extra precautions, such as traveling in groups, being aware of one's surroundings and avoiding walking alone at night.

PHOTO: Photos of the four victims were put out with a statement by the Islamic Center of New Mexico. (Islamic Center of New Mexico)
PHOTO: Photos of the four victims were put out with a statement by the Islamic Center of New Mexico. (Islamic Center of New Mexico)

Tahir Gauba, the spokesperson at the Islamic Center of New Mexico, asked police in a University of New Mexico safety forum to sit down with Pakistani students and speak with them about their fears and concerns.

"There were at least four or five students -- international Pakistani students -- who have left our town because they were concerned for their safety," Gauba told police during the call.

The APD asked the Muslim community on Saturday to "be vigilant" and report anything suspicious to law enforcement officials.

"This tragedy is impacting not only the Muslim community -- but all Americans," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement. "We must be united against hate and violence regardless of the race, faith or background of the victims or the perpetrators. We urge anyone with information about these crimes to come forward by contacting law enforcement."

Muslim community in fear following string of killings originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hezbollah warns Israel over border dispute with Lebanon

    BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group issued a warning Tuesday to archenemy Israel over the two countries’ maritime border dispute, saying that “any arm” that reaches to steal Lebanon’s wealth “will be cut off.” Hassan Nasrallah's remarks came amid intensified U.S. efforts to resolve a more than a decade-old maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon, which have officially been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948. Both countries claim some 860 square kilometer

  • Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 3 militants in West Bank

    Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. The shootout came a day after a cease-fire ended three days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip. In a separate incident in the West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old was killed by Israeli fire.

  • Alberta farmers hope for more rain as heat wave blankets province

    While Alberta farmers are optimistic about their crops this year thanks to the incessant rainfall earlier in the summer, they hope the current heat wave doesn't last much longer. Some regions of the province saw more than 250 millimetres of rain in the month of June, according to Roger Chevraux, chair of the Alberta Canola Producers Commission. But certain northern areas, like Peace River, are now hoping the dry spell will end. "Those crops up there are average to perhaps even below average. So,

  • Town honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case

    A crowd of dozens chanted on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Ahmaud Arbery's hometown unveiled new street signs honoring the young Black man who was fatally shot after being chased by three white men in a nearby neighborhood — a crime local officials vowed to never forget. Arbery's parents joined the celebration the day after the men responsible for their son's death received harsh prison sentences in U.S. District Court for committing federal hate crimes. Officials in coastal Brunswick, where Arbery grew up, have ordered that intersections along all 2.7 miles (4.35 kilometers) of Albany Street that runs through the heart of the city's Black community will have additional signs designating it as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street.

  • Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan mark Ashoura

    Shiites in Iraq, Lebanon and Pakistan chanted, paraded and beat their chests on Tuesday as they marked Ashoura, one of the most important dates on the religious calendar, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein. The symbols of Shiite piety and penitence blanketed major cities in Iraq, where Hussein was believed killed at the battle of Karbala, south of Baghdad, in 680 A.D.

  • Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque

    An Afghan Muslim was charged Tuesday with killing two other Muslim men in Albuquerque, police said. The slayings and two others left Muslims fearful.

  • Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family

    Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.

  • New Liberal leader questions small nuclear reactors

    The new leader of the New Brunswick Liberals is questioning whether small modular nuclear reactors are the answer to the province's energy needs, a more cautious stance than her party's previous full-throated support for the technology. Susan Holt said after winning the leadership Saturday that while the potential jobs created by SMRs would be good for the province, she was looking for more evidence they were the right bet for clean energy. "It's an interesting project on the economic developmen

  • How Sri Lankans are coping with political and economic turmoil

    CBC's Salimah Shivji gives an inside look at how the political and economic unrest in Sri Lanka is hurting everyday people.

  • Pakistan arrests close aide to ex-PM Khan on treason charge

    Pakistani police Tuesday arrested a prominent politician from the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly attempting to incite soldiers to revolt against the top military leadership. The arrest of Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party, was quickly condemned by party officials, including Khan, who took to Twitter to denounce Gill's arrest. The charges against Gill carry up to a death sentence if he is found guilty.

  • ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Review: India Gets a ‘Forrest Gump’ Remake That Stands on Its Own

    A faithful adaptation that still finds the space to lean into specific cultural influences, deep history, and lovely visuals.

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t