Muslim Canadians gather in Prince George to remember souls lost in fatal London, Ont., attack

Fizza Rashid of Prince George, B.C., says she still vividly remembers her mother being assaulted at a supermarket — simply for being visibly Muslim.

Rashid shared her childhood exposure to Islamophobia with about 150 people Tuesday evening at a vigil outside city hall in remembrance of the victims who were killed in a hit-and-run in London, Ont.

"A Caucasian lady came up to her and started strangling her and choking her, and saying just horrendous things to her," Rashid told CBC's Andrew Kurjata about her experience in Guelph, Ont., when she was four years old, days after the terrorist attacks on New York's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

"That's actually one of my earliest memories, so it's pretty deep," said Rashid, a co-organizer of the event.

On June 6, Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal and Salman Afzaal's 74-year-old mother, Talat Afzaal, were killed after a truck slammed into them as they took an evening walk. The lone survivor of the attack, a nine-year-old boy, has been released from hospital and is living with relatives.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Rashid, 24, works at a crisis management centre in the northern B.C. city. She said she fears similar violence may happen to her loved ones.

"My mom works full time and I have asked her to call in sick," she sobbed.

"I can't explain to you how horrific that feeling is to imagine your mom is such a kind soul, just going out and about her day and being attacked the way that this family was attacked because of her faith," she said in a speech to the vigil crowd.

Rashid said fear among Muslims across the country is being felt in other parts our society, too.

"Our fears are shared by those who are equally vulnerable and visible in our communities, like our Sikh brothers and sisters who wear turbans, our Indigenous brothers and sisters, or Asian brothers and sisters and our queer brothers and sisters.

"Enough is enough," she told the crowd.

Imam Salem Alhalabi of the Prince George Islamic Centre — also a practising physician and speaker at the gathering — said at the end of the day, love won't be overcome by hatred and will prevail.

"I'm sure if he [the murderer] ever comes back to his mind, he will feel so sorry that he missed the meaning of this whole life," Alhalabi said. "If I am filled with hatred, how can I enjoy life? I don't think they ever enjoy life."

"Assalamu alaikum. May peace be upon all of that," he said to conclude his speech at the vigil.

