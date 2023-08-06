Musk's X to fund legal bills of people treated unfairly due to posting on the platform

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has said his X social media platform will fund the legal bills of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," Musk said in a post on X, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills.

