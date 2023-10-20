Muskoka sees increasing fees for water services and waste management in 2024 draft budgets

Muskoka residents in Huntsville, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst put more of their household incomes toward water and wastewater than all but one community district staff compared them to, and the cost is expect to go up, district council heard.

To tackle that, councillors say, regaining northern Ontario status is key to bringing the prices down.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, District of Muskoka staff presented the 2024 draft rate-supported water services and waste management budgets in a joint meeting of the engineering and public works committee and the finance and corporate services committee.

Both draft budgets show increasing fees for users.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2024 DRAFT BUDGET FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICES

The draft capital budget for 2024 is $50.5 million.

According to the report, the monthly fees for a typical residential household will increase by $5.43 over 2023.

The report shows that water and wastewater services in Huntsville are 2.3 per cent of a household's income, 2.4 per cent in Bracebridge and 2.6 per cent in Gravenhurst. That's higher than water services in other municipalities such as Windsor (1.7 per cent) or Fort Erie (1.8 per cent). Parry Sound comes in at 2.7 per cent.

Due to the high cost of water and wastewater services, councillors Rick Maloney, Peter Johnston and Robert Lacroix proposed talking to other levels of government to receive more funding and bring the prices down.

"We need to have a louder and more consistent voice to the province, and we need things to be different on how we are treated in terms of grants," said Johnston. "We need to change the mindset in Queen's Park."

Councillor Lacroix added that getting the northern status is key. The province moved Muskoka to southern Ontario in 2004.

"We should be pushing the northern status harder. If we're considered north, the grants will flow," he said. "It's the same question every year, and nothing ever changes. Getting the northern status would certainly help our communities."

HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2024 DRAFT BUDGET FOR SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT

The draft capital budget for 2024 is $3.7 million.

Both the net levy and the tipping fees for non-divertible materials increased by 7.5 per cent, or $13.65 per household. The number of bag tags isn't set to increase.

The budget for solid waste management addresses the following points:

• Considered servicing pressures created by Blue Box Transition.

• Continued implementation of a plan to address historic landfill sites.

• Unifying transfer station and depot operations across the district.

The budget for water and wastewater services addresses the following points:

• Management of changes to source water characteristics.

• Proactive leak detection and condition assessment of water mains.

• Operational changes to address quality issues related to the water age.

• Ongoing investment in aging infrastructure.

• Operational changes will be made to address changing use patterns.

• Developing a proactive inspection program for all sewers.

• Optimizing processes to address changes to effluent quality requirements.

NEXT STEPS

The next step is for additional deliberations at the district council at its November meeting, and further implementation is subject to council approval.

Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter with the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

