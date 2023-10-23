Muskoka asks province to continue funding watershed research past November

n the last Community and Planning Services Committee held last Thursday, Oct. 19, members agreed to send a letter to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks asking for continuing support to keep ongoing research on Muskoka's watershed.

BACKGROUND

Following major flood events in Muskoka in 2013 and 2016, the province established the Muskoka Watershed Conservation and Management Initiative in 2018 to study the Muskoka River watershed and mitigate flood risk.

In the spring of 2021, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) invested $4.16 million to support the Integrated Watershed Management (IWM) initiatives and advance 12 separate technical projects.

According to the staff report presented to the committee, the projects conducted by the IWM are critical to a better understanding of the watershed.

"The upcoming conclusion of 12 technical IWM projects ... has provided a solid foundation for a potential comprehensive watershed management approach in Muskoka, which may contemplate land-use decisions, environmental projects, infrastructure projects, and broad public policies," the report reads.

DOLLARS FROM THE PROVINCE ARE NEEDED

Committee members highlighted the work done by the initiative and expressed their support for the continuation of these projects.

"So many good things have come out of what has been done over the last little while (from IWM initiatives). So many people are engaged about the future of Muskoka," said Coun. Don Smith. "Much effort has been put into getting us to where we are today. But it does take dollars to get there."

According to the report, the initiative has been unable to get more funds from the province to extend its research beyond November. Although district chair Jeff Lehman said he agreed to send a letter asking for more support, he also stressed the importance of clarifying the district's needs to the province.

"There's been a bit of a theme this week here at district committees on our relationship with the province and funding needs ... good work doesn't come cheap, and for us to all continue to do that work will require the province's ongoing commitment and dollars," said Lehman.

Story continues

"Although I am pleased to send a letter on behalf of the council committee, the ongoing provincial engagement that we suggest in that letter should be very clear."

NEXT STEPS

Aside from sending a letter to the minister of environment, the committee directed staff to continue dedicated efforts related to IWM beyond November 2023, including an ongoing collaboration with the Muskoka Watershed Council (MWC) to develop programs within approved resource levels.

Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter with the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Julian Orlando Chaves , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Huntsville Forester