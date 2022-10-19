Musk says excited by Twitter deal despite overpaying

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was excited about his pending acquisition of Twitter Inc, although he and other investors were overpaying for the social media company.

Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, was answering a question during a call after the electric vehicle maker's quarterly report. The world's richest person is pursuing the Twitter purchase after earlier trying to back out of the $44 billion deal.

Musk described Twitter as an asset that had "languished" for a long time. "Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value," he said.

In the same conference call Musk also spoke optimistically about Tesla. Tesla, with a market cap now under $700 billion, could be worth more than the combined value of Apple Inc's $2.3 trillion and oil producer Saudi Aramco's $2.1 trillion, he said.

Musk has been trying to raise cash to fund the Twitter purchase, and some experts say he may need to sell about $3 billion more in stock after the Tesla quarterly report to do so.

A Delaware judge ordered a pause to Twitter Inc's lawsuit against Elon Musk, giving the billionaire until Oct. 28 to close the deal.

Tesla investors feared that the billionaire may sell more Tesla stocks to finance the deal and may be spreading himself too thin, pulling down shares.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX, and Neuralink and Boring Company, said on Wednesday that he does not have a current plan to combine them with Twitter under one umbrella.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Peter Henderson in San Francisco and Akash Sriram in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Latest Stories

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Anunoby paces Raptors in 137-134 OT win over Boston Celtics to close pre-season

    MONTREAL — The Toronto Raptors took advantage of Jayson Tatum’s third-quarter ejection and concluded pre-season action with a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Friday in front of a sold-out Bell Centre. With Pascal Siakam on a rest day, O.G. Anunoby was Toronto’s shining light, picking up 32 points and six rebounds. “He found the ball himself a lot and he got himself open and he got himself in the right situations,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse about Anunoby. “He's got to con

  • Hofbauer overcomes cramp to successfully defend Canadian men's marathon title in Toronto

    Trevor Hofbauer had nearly a four-second lead over fellow Canadian runner Rory Linkletter through 26 kilometres of Sunday's Toronto Waterfront Marathon when he felt a stomach cramp. Focused on his breathing, he took it one step at a time and fortunately it quickly subsided. "It's easy to overreact and hit the brakes," he said hours later in a phone interview with CBC Sports. "Thankfully, it worked out." It sure did as the native of Burnaby, B.C., cruised to a second straight victory and third of

  • Jets get off to strong start with 4-1 season-opening victory over Rangers

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck viewed the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-1 season-opening victory Friday over the New York Rangers as a taste of what could lie ahead. Mark Scheifele scored a first-period goal at even strength and then added a power-play marker at 18:23 of the third period. His second goal was one of three the Jets scored in the final five minutes of the third. Hellebuyck stopped a barrage of 21 shots in the second period and finished with 40 saves in front of 14,553 fans at Canada Life Centre.

  • CEBL unveils newest franchise Calgary Surge, ownership duo

    CALGARY — The Canadian Elite Basketball League introduced its newest franchise on Wednesday — the Calgary Surge. The team, which was formerly based out of Guelph, Ont., and known as the Nighthawks, will officially take the court at WinSport Event Centre in the upcoming 2023 season. Calgary's name was decided on by an online grassroots campaign which resulted in Surge being chosen. The team logo is that of a hawk and — with an effort to maintain Calgary's sports market tradition — its colours wil

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended for vicious high-stick

    Evgeny Kuznetsov will forfeit more than $42,000 as a result of his actions.

  • Experts: Thinking beyond hockey world key to diversity for Hockey Canada's new board

    If Hockey Canada is going to truly change its culture then it must break from its old governance processes, say three experts. Brock McGillis, an inclusion advocate who played professional hockey, said on Monday that he is concerned that Hockey Canada will once again get mired in old thinking if it doesn't radically change how it appoints its new board of directors. Hockey Canada announced on Saturday its intention to follow the recommendations set out in an interim report by former Supreme Cour

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goa

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Bouchard shows some flash in first-round win over Kayla Day at Guadalajara Open

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open by knocking off American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Montreal native showed some impressive flash on the court as she fired two aces and saved 50 per cent of Day's break point chances in the one hour, 26-minute match. Bouchard, who set the tennis world on fire in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, and semifinals at the French Open and Australian Open, was also

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Comrie extra sharp in net as Sabres sink Oilers 4-2 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Eric Comrie stood on his head in the Buffalo net, making 46 saves, as the Buffalo Sabres fought their way past the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-2 NHL victory on Tuesday. Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and J.J. Peterka scored for the Sabres (2-1-0). Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins responded for the Oilers (1-2-0) who have trailed by at least two goals in each of their three games this season. The Sabres started the scoring four minutes into the opening period on a four-on-thr

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the