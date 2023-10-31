Musk’s private jet lands in Luton ahead of Sunak’s AI summit

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s private jet has landed in Luton as the billionaire arrives in the UK for Rishi Sunak’s AI safety summit.

His private jet, a Gulfstream G650, touched down at Luton just before 2.20pm on Tuesday after an eight hour flight.

Mr Musk’s non-stop transatlantic trip from Austin, Texas, comes ahead of his scheduled appearance at the Prime Minister’s AI Summit on Thursday.

The world’s richest man will attend the global summit at Bletchley Park, near Milton Keynes, in person before holding a live-streamed conversation with the Prime Minister on his social media platform Twitter, since rebranded as X, that evening.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief’s attendance is a boost to the Prime Minister as he seeks to use the summit to cement Britain’s place as a world leader in AI regulation and testing.

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, will also attend the event, while Giorgia Meloni, the Italian leader, is also believed to be coming.

Mr Musk’s visit is also a boost after he snubbed Britain on visits to Europe earlier this year, instead meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.

AI is a topic Mr Musk is intensely interested in, having been one of the original investors in ChatGPT-creator OpenAI and more recently launching his own company xAI.

He has been alarmed by rapid advances in the technology and signed an open letter in March calling for a six-month moratorium on developing “human-competitive intelligence”.

It read: “Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?”

Mr Musk, who is worth £164bn, is reportedly a major donor to the Future of Life Institute, which arranged the letter.

Mr Musk’s Gulfstream G650 touched down at Luton just before 2.20pm on Tuesday - Gulfstream

The billionaire’s Gulfstream G650 is still visible on public source flight tracking services despite Mr Musk’s criticism of these services.

He flip-flopped over whether to block an account on X dedicated to posting the whereabouts of his private jet every time it took to the skies.

Jack Sweeney, a student from Florida who owned the @ElonJet account, had been using it to share details of the billionaire’s comings and goings.

Mr Musk said in December last year: “Real-time posting of someone else’s location violates doxxing policy, but delayed posting of locations are ok.”

In January, the X boss personally offered Mr Sweeney $5,000 to delete the account but the offer was rebuffed.

Mr Sweeney later found the @ElonJet account was suspended, prompting him to open an identical clone on Meta-owned rival service Threads in summer.

