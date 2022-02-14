Musier Paris Plays With Style Codes in Its Spring 2022 Collection

Musier Paris' Spring 2022 collection plays with stylistic gender codes, while paying homage to its founder Anne Laure Mais.

Knitted sailor stripes emblematic of the range are splashed across bodysuits, mid-length dresses and cardigans donning golden buttons. A variety of silhouettes comprise the capsule, including micro-mini skirts, oversized bomber jackets and black crepe tops boasting cutouts at the hip. Elevating the timeless line are sheer fishnet tops, which can be paired with pleated shorts or men’s trousers. The collection is rounded out with a pair of preppy and minimalistic sand dune loafers, alongside a pair of Mary Janes, an oversized double-breasted jacket and a trench coat.

The collection is now available on the brand's website, with prices ranging from $78.25 to $510.33 USD.