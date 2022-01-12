Musicians, Celebs Honor Ronnie Spector's Memory With Tribute Tweets

Singer Ronnie Spector attends the 25th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 15, 2010, in New York City. (Photo: Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images)

The death of Ronettes singerRonnie Spector on Wednesday inspired all sorts of tribute tweets from many celebrity admirers.

The “Be My Baby” singer died after a brief battle with cancer, but the outpouring of grief and admiration on social media suggests her memory will live on for a long time.

I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. This just breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever.

Love & Mercy, Brianhttps://t.co/dXZKTMWv8a — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Ronnie Spector such a special time in music. What a beautiful song 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘀 - 𝐁𝐞 𝐌𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 - l𝗶𝘃𝗲 | [𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗿] https://t.co/762G9yoQ8b via @YouTube — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 12, 2022

One of the first voices I fell in love with RIP beautiful Ronnie Spector💔 https://t.co/EeaxSeJfdQ — Kim Wilde (@kimwilde) January 12, 2022

RIP Ronnie Spector. Sensational voice; terrific image; brave character. I had the honour of working with her on the Starmania/Tycoon album 1992. The track (music by Michel Berger) was Farewell To A Sex Symbol which she sang superbly. — Tim Rice (@SirTimRice) January 12, 2022

RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 12, 2022

Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes Dead at 78 via @TMZ

The vibrato of Ronnie Spector ‘s voice vibrates in my soul & everyone else’s who heard her sing.She epitomized the notion of “Girl groups” both a dark and a shining life. Ronnie in peace. RIP https://t.co/ziNoxPzn9p — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 12, 2022

‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78 https://t.co/5Js5Kx2MRE # via @HuffPostEnt#rip my beautiful friend!! ❤️🙏🏼☮️💫 — TRACI BINGHAM (@TRACIBINGHAM) January 12, 2022

Peace and Love, Ronnie Spector.💔 pic.twitter.com/QbkuVEgg92 — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 12, 2022

RIP: Ronnie Spector.

For New York guys my age, the Ronettes were the sex symbols of the era. When she left Phil and came home to her mom, she asked me to be her conductor. I was also her first boyfriend after Phil. Little Ronnie from Harlem is now with her mom & sister Estelle. pic.twitter.com/srpBMANdEv — Billy Vera (@billybeater) January 12, 2022

So sad to hear about Ronnie 😢 #ronniespectorhttps://t.co/oTMZTj7yIT — Al Jardine (@ALANJARDINE) January 12, 2022

Farewell, legend and music icon Ronnie Spector. I imagine Be My Baby will play on repeat across the globe today. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mJKCjJ3yBx — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 12, 2022

Condolences to family & friends of #RonnieSpector RIP ❤️😢https://t.co/PDDh3Jkyay — The Pointer Sisters (@PointerOfficial) January 12, 2022

