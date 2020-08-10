Man raising money to pay mom's rent left speechless by stranger outside Target: 'Excuse me?'

A Tennessee musician says he will be able to cover his mother’s rent for over a month thanks to a generous donation from TikToker Lexy Kadey and her followers.

The young man, named Kevin, was standing outside a Nashville Target store playing violin with a sign reading “Need to help my mom with rent, God bless,” on Aug. 9 when he was approached by Kadey.

“Hey, how close do you think you are to your mom’s rent?” Kadey, who has amassed over 657K followers on TikTok through her Venmo challenge, asks Kevin in the now-viral clip.

“My mom’s rent is like $600, and I have like $175,” he replies.

“So if I gave you $1,000, that would cover it?” Kadey says, to which the stunned musician abruptly turns his head.

“Excuse me?” he asks.

After explaining the premise of the Venmo Challenge — in which Kadey asks her followers to Venmo her small sums of change so that she can leave massive tips for servers and others in need — Kadey hands the musician $1,000 in cash, which leaves him at a loss for words.

“Can I please give you a hug?” he finally musters, as the two embrace. “This is not real. Thank you.”

Kadey’s video has since racked up an astounding 6.4 million views and over 1.7 million likes, along with thousands of comments encouraging her to keep up the good work.

“This was someone who was in dire need,” one user wrote. “You’re doing the Lord’s work, literally.”

“The fact that he’s showcasing such an incredible talent to help his mom — who probably worked a lot to help pay his lesson… I’M CRYING!!!!” said another.

“Wait I love this so much. I wanna do this one time!!!” wrote an inspired viewer.

Kadey’s most recent donation was part of her ninth round of crowdsourcing to fund the Venmo Challenge, in which she raised a whopping $6,857.47 to distribute to those who need it.

She first kicked off the challenge in May, after watching other TikTokers successfully use the platform to crowdsource funds for things like plastic surgery and new cars. Instead of keeping the funds, however, the filmmaker said wanted to “switch it up a little bit” and use the challenge to do something good for others.

She has since filmed over 32 videos of herself changing people’s lives through the generosity of the TikTok community.

