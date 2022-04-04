Musician behind popular Guitar Hero song reveals how much money he made from the game: ‘[They] only paid a one-off fee’

In The Know by Yahoo

Dragonforce guitarist Herman Li is dishing out some fascinating Guitar Hero facts on TikTok.

The band’s song “Through the Fire and Flames” was originally featured in “Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock,” after which it became arguably the most famous song in the game’s history. However, Li says he earned almost no money from the placement.

In his now-viral video, Li, who posts as @hermanli on TikTok, explains that the game paid his band about $3,000, although he doesn’t remember the exact number.

“Guitar Hero actually only paid a one-off fee,” Li says in the clip. “So I’m thinking just about $3,000, maybe even less.”

Li’s cut, meanwhile, was just a tiny fraction of that amount.

As the guitarist goes on to explain, Guitar Hero’s one-time payment was split between countless others — including managers, accountants, a record label and, of course, Li’s bandmates. In the end, Li jokes, it’s possible he made “tens of dollars.”

But the musician is not angry about what he earned. As Li says in the video, it was the exposure and publicity that really mattered.

“At that time, guitar music wasn’t really that popular,” he says. “And letting the audience hear our music and decide if they like it is really special.”

To Li’s point, the game clearly had a tremendous effect on Dragonforce’s popularity.

After its appearance in Guitar Hero, “Through the Fire and the Flames” became the band’s biggest song ever, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 in both Canada and the U.S. The record is now certified platinum, meaning it has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The song was notorious among Guitar Hero players for its extreme difficulty. After the game launched in 2007, countless players went viral on YouTube for their impressive attempts at performing the song for a perfect score.

TikTok commenters had plenty to say about Li’s revelations. Many agreed he earned plenty of exposure, while others said he still should’ve earned more.

“Crazy that even at your level they still pay in exposure,” one user wrote.

“Tired of large corporates taking advantage of unacknowledged artists,” another added.

“The only time being paid in exposure worked out,” another argued.

