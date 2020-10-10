MusiCares Launches ‘Wellness in Music’ Survey: Find It Here

On World Mental Health Day, Saturday, October 10, MusiCares is launching a new Wellness in Music survey. According to the announcement, this new annual survey will help the organization to assess the music community’s mental health and wellness to better inform MusiCares of the needs facing their clients.

“As we settle into month seven of the global pandemic, MusiCares is asking music professionals with 5+ years of experience to share their honest realities, especially as it relates to their overall mental and physical health and wellness,” the announcement reads. The survey will be live from October 10 to November 9, 2020. The survey results will be released in early 2021.

MusiCares, the charitable wing of the Recording Academy, has donated millions of dollars to supporting the health of music people since it was founded in 1989. As the coronarvirus pandemic set in, it established MusiCares COVID-19 Relief to help music people impacted by the pandemic and facing crisis due to loss of work, medical diagnosis, threat of eviction, and other personal emergencies.

The relief efforts have helped more than 19,000 music industry artists and professionals and distributed more than $20 million — making this the most recipients assisted for any single relief effort in MusiCares’ history.

“Our goal is to learn how different aspects of being a music professional relate to overall well-being and mental health,” the introduction to the survey reads. “This is a voluntary survey and all of your responses are strictly confidential. The results of the survey will be used better inform MusiCares of the needs of their clients and to further understand and communicate the issues impacting the lives and careers of music professionals.”

Fill out the survey here.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.