Musical Muskrat Festival to return to Wingham this year

WINGHAM – North Huron council approved a motion from Denise Lockie, community engagement coordinator, adopting an updated memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Musical Muskrat Festival, a popular annual event that ran for 18 years until COVID restrictions halted in-person activities.

Organizers have been busy planning for the 2023 event, scheduled for June 9-11 at Riverside Park in Wingham. The event is open to the public and will provide a variety of activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Council approved the request, declaring the festival a municipally significant event, authorizing a beer tent, and exempting the event from the standard noise bylaw.

“The operation of the refreshment tent/beer garden would be subject to the terms and conditions of the Municipal Alcohol Policy,” Lockie’s report said. “As per the requirements of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the licensing authority for this event, an outdoor festival must be deemed by the municipal council as being ‘municipally significant’ to be considered for a special occasion permit (liquor license).”

The Musical Muskrat Festival will once again feature “music and more on the Maitland shore.” Their Facebook page says this will be a fantastic, fun-filled family event.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times