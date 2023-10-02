This Musical Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Apple TV+ Right Now

“Flora and Son” is currently the most popular movie on Apple TV+, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The musical comedy-drama stars Eve Hewson (the daughter of U2 singer Bono) as a single mom in Dublin who discovers a love of music after rescuing an old guitar from the trash and taking online lessons from a California teacher, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“Flora and Son” is the latest release from Irish director John Carney, whose previous works include hits like “Once,” “Begin Again” and “Sing Street.” After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in January, “Flora and Son” had a limited theatrical release on Sept. 22 and joined Apple TV+ on Sept. 29.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and Max.

Benicio del Toro’s latest film is listed as the top movie on Netflix right now. “Reptile” is a crime thriller that joined the platform on Sept. 29, about three weeks after its Toronto International Film Festival premiere and a limited theatrical release.

Co-starring Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone and Eric Bogosian, the movie follows a detective seeking answers after the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.

A sequel to the 2018 box office hit “The Meg,” this sci-fi action movie premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival on June 9. It hit theaters on Aug. 4 and made its streaming debut on Max on Sept. 29.

“Meg 2: The Trench” brings back the first film’s star Jason Statham and again follows a group of scientists plunged into a fight for survival against giant sharks ― the titular megalodons.

Following its April theatrical release, “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” joined Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 22. The action thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a U.S. Army Green Beret sergeant, and the Iraqi-Danish actor Dar Salim as his Afghan interpreter.

“The Covenant” received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the lead actors’ performances and Ritchie’s measured approach to the material.

The 2016 action thriller “The Accountant” is one of the top trending movies on Hulu right now. Ben Affleck plays an accountant on the autism spectrum who launders money for dangerous criminal and terrorist organizations around the world. The cast also includes Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons and John Lithgow.

Although the film received mixed reviews, “The Accountant” was a box office success that seems to be reaching even wider audiences in the streaming world.

