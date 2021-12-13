‘The music I want at my funeral? AC/DC then Mozart’: Iwan Rheon’s honest playlist

As told to Rich Pelley
The Game of Thrones star was raised on Welsh nursery rhymes and the Backstreet Boys, and reckons there’s nothing wrong with a bit of Abba


The first song I remember hearing

Because of my Welsh upbringing, it’s probably Ar Lan y Môr – the classic Welsh nursery rhyme that all kids sing in the playgrounds. Every Welsh kid knows it.

The first single that I bought

I think it was [a reissue of] Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf when I was about seven, which I bought with some Christmas money from Virgin or Our Price – if you remember those music stores – in town in Cardiff.

The song that is my karaoke go-to

I don’t do karaoke that often, but if I wanted to nail it, probably Mustang Sally by Wilson Pickett. I used to sing it with a soul band at school and then in a funk band called the Classic Soul Dogs, so I actually know the song really well.

The best song to play at a party

I Just Want to Dance by Sault is an absolute banger. If you play that to anyone, they just have to love it.

The song I stream the most

There’s this brilliant Cardiff band called Boy Azooga. There’s a song called Waitin’ on their debut album 1, 2 Kung Fu!, that I absolutely love. Dave, the singer, plays drums on my album. He’s super talented, and Boy Azooga are amazing. I can’t wait to hear more of their stuff.

The song that I like, but tell everyone I hate

I really secretly like Lay All Your Love on Me by Abba. There’s nothing wrong with liking a bit of Abba – but not in every circle.

The song I can no longer listen to

Growing up, Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by the Backstreet Boys was drummed into my head. The other day, I was on the beach in west Wales, one of my mates put it on, and I was like: “What are you doing?” I was so angry.

The best song to have sex to

I’m not answering that in case my mum is reading!

The song I wish I’d written

Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division. The production and structure are just perfect.

The song I want played at my funeral

I’ve thought long and hard about this over the years. I’d start with Highway to Hell by AC/DC, then go into for Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor. And you have to listen to the whole thing, or else I’ll come back and haunt you.

Iwan Rheon stars in A Christmas Number One, available on Sky Cinema and NOW.

