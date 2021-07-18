Music venue charity launches pre-concert testing campaign

A music venue charity has launched a campaign urging concert attendees to take a lateral flow test before heading to an event.

The Music Venue Trust’s #takeatest campaign coincides with the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions in England on Monday, which will allow full capacity audiences to watch concerts.

The campaign is urging concert attendees to “accept responsibility” for keeping themselves and others safe as restrictions are lifted.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Mark Davyd, Music Venue Trust CEO, said: “We have spoken at length to our community about reopening venues safely as restrictions are lifted, and whilst there are differing opinions on some aspects of how we will achieve this there is a consensus about asking music fans to accept personal responsibility to keep themselves and others safe.

“We have an opportunity through this strong, unified #takeatest messaging across the live music sector to persuade audiences to accept that responsibility to take a lateral flow test before attending.

“This is a voluntary initiative that speaks to the sense of community across the grassroots live music sector.

“We are confident that live music fans will respond positively to this direct appeal from venues, promoters, artists and their fellow gig-goers.”

The Government recommends taking two free rapid lateral flow tests per week, even if you do not have any symptoms, to minimise the chances of spreading coronavirus.