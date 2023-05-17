Music star Duane Steele at Nampa, AB June 3

Nampa and District Historical Society will be welcoming country music artist Duane Steele to town on June 3.

The society will be selling tickets to the general public at the Farmers’ Restaurant and Nampa Museum for the event.

“The funds raised during this event will go towards ongoing projects that we have at the museum,” society member Shannon Gadsby says.

“Some examples of the projects we have planned are the redesigning of the displays upstairs in the museum and we are also saving for a hard surface wheelchair accessible pathway in the outside park.”

The concert will be held at the Kervin Brown Building across from the Post Office in Nampa, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and Steele beginning his show at 8 p.m.. Tickets for the event are $40 each and includes both admission and appetizers.

“Steele is originally from the Peace area, and he is an awesome entertainer,” Gadsby says.

“He is well-known in the area, and we were thrilled when he said he’d come be the first event in our new venue.”

Gadsby says the Nampa Historical Society completed renovations at the Kervin Brown Building with a grant from UFA Rural Communities Foundation.

They’ve put new flooring in the building, installed a washroom on the main floor, replaced exterior doors, and created a fire exit. She says the main goals of the renovation was to help make the building wheelchair accessible, more efficient, and to create a community space for people in the area to enjoy.

“Farmers Restaurant and the Nampa Historical Society will be catering the event,” Gadsby says.

“People should attend so we can start bringing more live music to Nampa. This event is special because the venue will be amazing and Duane really knows how to entertain a crowd.”

If you would like tickets, you can go to the Nampa Museum from Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., or to the Farmers’ Restaurant Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Emily Plihal Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - South Peace News - southpeacenews.com

