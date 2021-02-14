Music review – Sia's tone-deaf treatment of autism

Simran Hans
·1 min read

For many years, Australian pop star Sia has hidden behind a fringe that covers her eyes. Using actors instead of starring in her own music videos, she has preferred not to centre herself. Yet her directorial debut appears to draw from her own experiences with addiction; its protagonist Zu (a near-bald Kate Hudson) is a recovering alcoholic. This is confusing, given that the film’s title refers to her non-speaking, neurodivergent younger sister Music (Maddie Ziegler), whose main purpose is to absolve Zu from her troubled past.

Ziegler, who appeared on the reality TV show Dance Moms, and features in some of Sia’s best-known videos (including Chandelier and Elastic Heart), is not herself on the autistic spectrum. It’s a problem, especially given the cartoonishness of her portrayal, which sees her gurning, grimacing and mumbling through her scenes. Music uses an augmentative and alternative communication device to translate rudimentary expressions such as “I am happy” and “I am sad”. Her interior world is just as simplistic, conveyed via goofy musical interludes rendered in childlike primary colours and abstract shapes. The lyrics, jaunty platitudes about Music’s “magic mind” and failing body, are offensive too. These self-consciously upbeat moments clash horribly with the wider redemption narrative.

  • Available on multiple VOD platforms from 15 February

  • Durant leads Brooklyn past Warriors in Golden State reunion

    SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Durant won his long-anticipated first trip back to the Bay Arena to play the Warriors team he helped capture two titles over three years, scoring 20 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 134-117 victory over Golden State on Saturday night. The NBA Finals MVP in both title runs, Durant missed his initial three shots before knocking down a 3-pointer at the 5:49 mark of the first quarter and finished 8 for 19 from the floor and 1 of 6 on 3s. Pal Stephen Curry didn't have his best stroke either, going 10 of 17 for 27 points and 2 for 9 from deep as cold-shooting Golden State lost its third straight to the Nets and missed a chance at its first three-game winning streak all season. The Warriors saw ex-Houston nemesis James Harden in a Nets uniform for the first time, and he dished out 14 assists to go with 19 points, including five 3s, and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points as Brooklyn snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Warriors' home floor in its first visit to Chase Center. The Nets had lost three of four but welcomed back Durant after he missed the past three games under COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Golden State paid video tribute with “Welcome back KD!” during a first-quarter timeout and plans to so again during his next visit to Chase Center when fans have returned. The Warriors shot 4 for 20 on 3-pointers in the first half, 1 of 7 by Curry, and trailed 66-51 at the break. Curry struggled by his standards coming off a 40-point performance two nights earlier against Orlando in which he made 10 3-pointers. The Warriors lost 125-99 at Brooklyn to open the season Dec. 22, but “we're a totally different team,” Kent Bazemore said. So were the new-look Nets. TIP-INS Nets: The Nets made their first visit to second-year Chase Center having been scheduled to play here during the arena’s first season March 12 last year but the game was cancelled near the start of the pandemic. ... Brooklyn won three in a row against Golden State for the first time since March 9, 2011 through March 30, 2012. ... The Nets earned their first road win at Golden State since a 102-100 victory on March 30, 2012. Warriors: Injured rookie James Wiseman spoke in Mandarin Chinese on the big screen to help celebrate the Lunar New Year. ... Big man Kevon Looney says he’s “making good progress. Hopefully I’ll be back on the court soon,” a week out from his left ankle sprain — surprisingly an injury he’s never had previously. RESPECT FOR KD Durant walked onto the court for pregame warmups and exchanged hugs and handshakes with all of his friends. He and Curry were concentrating on their warmup routines until the two-time MVP stopped to say hello as Durant stretched on his back at midcourt. “I think it does mean something to him but he hasn’t showed it, we haven’t talked about it,” said Nets coach Steve Nash, who worked closely with Durant during his Bay Area stint as a Warriors player development consultant. “If there’s ever a comeback game that is less than what it may have been in the normal situation, it’s this one.” Durant returned from missing last season following surgery for a torn right Achilles tendon he hurt in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors. It's the same injury Klay Thompson is sidelined with now. “The fact that he's come back from the injury in such a strong manner, it's really encouraging,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We pull for KD and want him to do well and we want him healthy. Now we have our own player who's dealing with an Achilles with Klay. I think KD's play has been inspiring to Klay. In the end all you really want is everybody to be healthy and thriving in this league because the league is better for it, and you root for individual people.” QUOTEABLE “He’s Kevin Durant and his name speaks for itself. He walks into the gym and people know who he is. The dude is 7-foot and can freakin’ light it up, so he’s a monster.” -- Bazemore. UP NEXT Nets: At Sacramento on Monday night to continue a five-game West Coast road trip. Warriors: Host Cavaliers on Monday night having won the last six against Cleveland and five straight in the series at home. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • UFC 258 live blog: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns results, highlights and more

    Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to extend his dominance Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) when he faces his former training partner Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 at Apex in Las Vegas.

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in OT in Game 6 of marathon series

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mike Hoffman beat goalie Antti Raanta over the shoulder with a wrist shot 1:49 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in the sixth of seven straight games between the teams. The team played four straight games in St. Louis, with Arizona winning the last three. The Blues won 4-1 on Friday night in Arizona and tied the series 3-3 with the overtime victory. They will finish off the longest—regular series in NHL history Monday at Gila River Arena. Before a limited crowd, Jordan Kyrou tied it at 4 for the Blues with a breakaway goal with 5:37 left in the third. Nick Schmaltz and Dryden Hunt scored in the third to give Arizona a 4-3 lead. Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, and Kyle Clifford and Zach Sanford also scored, and Ville Husso made 32 saves. Conor Garland and Barrett Hayton added goals for Arizona. Raanta stopped 30 shots. Theresa Smith, The Associated Press

  • How Nick Nurse will balance minutes when OG Anunoby returns

    With OG Anunoby returning shortly, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse explains how he will balance minutes from the bench and discusses whether his small-ball lineup is going to get more run.

  • Pageau, Barzal help Islanders top hot Bruins 4-2

    UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal in the third period lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over Boston on Saturday night that ended the Bruins' 10-game point streak. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves as the Islanders extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Jordan Eberle also had a goal and an assist and Leo Komarov chipped in with two assists. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 38 shots but the Bruins’ five-game winning streak came to an end. David Pastrnak added two assists for Boston, which lost for just the second time this season in regulation — both against the Islanders. With the game tied at 2, Islanders captain Anders Lee corralled a pass in front of Rask and delivered a cross-ice pass to set up Barzal at 5:30 of the third period. The 23-year-old centre extended his point streak to eight games. Eberle assisted on the power-play tally. Pageau extended the Islanders’ third-period lead to two goals with a short-handed score at 14:32. Komarov intercepted a loose puck at the Islanders' blue line to start the sequence. Pageau has 14 short-handed goals since the 2014-15 season. The Bruins’ only other regulation loss this season came against the Islanders on Jan. 18th. Bergeron evened the score at 2 with a nifty wrist shot at 16:51 of the second period. Marchand and Pastrnak assisted on the play. The Islanders scored twice within 3:26 to erase a one-goal first-period deficit. Pageau banged home a rebound at 11:26 of the first period. Defenceman Ryan Pulock tossed a puck on net from a sharp angle to create the rebound opportunity. Komarov also assisted. Eberle’s shot from the outside trickled past Rask at 15:16 to give the Islanders a 2-1 edge. Brock Nelson assisted on the play and became the 22nd Islanders player to reach 300 career points with the franchise. Defenceman Scott Mayfield picked up the secondary assist. Marchand opened the scoring at 8:41 of the first period. Bergeron found Marchand all alone in the slot as the savvy winger netted his 299th career goal. Boston defenceman John Moore made his season debut. The Bruins were originally slated to have two games against the Devils next week, but both have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. Boston will enjoy a rare week-long break during a truncated 56-game season. STARTS AT THE TOP Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz have 2,150 combined wins, the most by any duo in NHL history. Trotz recently surpassed Ken Hitchcock for sole possession of third place on the league’s all-time win list. MILESTONES APPROACHING Marchand is one goal short of his 300th. … Rask is three wins shy of his 300th NHL victory. … David Krejci needs four points to reach a career total of 700. … Pastrnak skated in his 397th career game Saturday. UP NEXT Islanders: Visit the Buffalo Sabres Monday. Bruins: Travel to Lake Tahoe to play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 21 in one of the NHL’s two outdoor games this season. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Messi nets 2 in record-tying 505th Liga match, Atlético win

    BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored two screamers in his record-equaling 505th Spanish league appearance for Barcelona to help them stay in touch with leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday. Messi struck twice from well outside the area as Alavés was beaten 5-1. Messi matched former teammate Xavi Hernández’s club record for the most league appearances by starting the match at Camp Nou. Forward Francisco Trincão also scored twice in Barcelona’s win before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in their highly anticipated Champions League clash on Tuesday. Atlético got goals from Marcos Llorente and Ángel Correa to win at Granada 2-1 and bounce back from a draw against Celta Vigo in the last round, which ended a winning run of eight consecutive rounds. Diego Simeone’s side, which has lost only once in 21 rounds, is eight points clear of Barcelona and titleholder Real Madrid. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Coyotes' Larsson suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

    NEW YORK — Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head. Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis' 4-1 victory on Friday night. Sanford had just skated the puck over the blue line into Arizona's zone when Larsson stepped up to hit him. Larsson turned his body as he delivered the hit, and the back of his left shoulder appeared to make direct contact with Sanford's face. The league ruled that Larsson should have been able to avoid contact with Sanford's head. It's the second suspension in Larsson's seven-year NHL career. He will forfeit over $24,000. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan announces return to lacrosse

    Before finding success in New England, Hogan was a star of the Penn State lacrosse team.

  • Daughter of Lombardi Trophy's designer wants apology from Tom Brady for trophy toss

    Just wait until she finds out what hockey players do to the Stanley Cup.

  • PSG moves into first place with narrow win as Lyon loses 2-1

    Paris Saint-Germain took first place in the French league by scraping a 2-1 home win against Nice, and then profited from Lyon's surprise 2-1 home loss to Montpellier on Saturday. But those results left Lille needing only a draw at home to mid-table Brest on Sunday to reclaim first place. Lyon had won five straight games, but fell behind in the 19th minute when Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier latched onto a superb cross from striker Andy Delort. Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta equalized seconds before the interval, sweeping home from close range after Houssem Aouar's header was saved. Savanier's free kick midway through the second half was poorly dealt with by Lyon's defence, and substitute Elye Wahi scored. Frustrated forward Islam Slimani had two headers saved in stoppage time as Lyon pushed hard for an equalizer. Earlier, defending champion PSG overcame an awful blunder by central defender Marquinhos to win with a late Moise Kean goal. Marquinhos was under no pressure on the ball, but instead of clearing it he passed left across the penalty area and Rony Lopes intercepted the ball and finished with a powerful shot in the 50th minute. Nice striker Amine Gouiri hit the crossbar 10 minutes later after the visitors sliced through PSG’s defence with ease — a worrying sign given it faces Lionel Messi's Barcelona on Tuesday. But with Nice right on top, PSG scored against the run of play when Kylian Mbappe crossed to the back post and Mauro Icardi expertly volleyed a pass to give Kean an easy header in the 75th. Julian Draxler capped a rare appearance with a goal to put PSG ahead midway through the first half. The Germany winger slotted in from close range after Icardi slid to meet a cross and his shot bounced off the post toward Draxler. With PSG only third in the league before the game, coach Mauricio Pochettino could ill afford to rest key players but also had to keep in mind the Champions League match against Barcelona. Neymar is out injured for the next four weeks with an adductor injury, winger Angel Di Maria is nursing a thigh problem, and midfielder Marco Verratti is recovering from a bruised hip. “Marco trained today, he's still feeling a bit of pain,” Pochettino said. “We'll see how things develop over the next few days.” There was one bright spot, however. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas started after recovering from an adductor injury. In Saturday's other game, sixth-placed Lens drew at struggling Reims 1-1. Kosovo midfielder Arber Zeneli netted early for Reims and striker Florian Sotoca equalized in the second half. SUNDAY'S GAMES While Lille seeks an eighth straight win, Monaco is also in fine form and can notch a ninth straight with a home win against 17th-place Lorient. Lille's defence has been rock-solid, allowing only one goal in the past seven games while Monaco has conceded 10 in eight matches. Fourth-placed Monaco will be one point behind Lyon if it wins. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Panik agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays

    TORONTO — The busy Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, who will report to big league spring training. The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary. Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays. Panik was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year. Toronto also announced big league spring training invites for a group that included pitchers A.J. Cole and Tim Mayza, and infielders Richard Ureña, Kevin Smith and Tyler White. Toronto has been among the busiest teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood and a $1.75 million, one-year contract with right-hander David Phelps. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gilles, The Associated Press

  • Antoine Winfield Jr. fined $7,815 for mocking Tyreek Hill during Super Bowl LV

    Antoine Winfield Jr. didn't regret his actions after the Super Bowl.

  • Sharks fall to Knights in first home game in nearly a year

    SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of Vegas’ three power-play goals and the Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year with a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday. Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson also scored as Vegas took advantage of its first three opportunities with the man advantage to win for the fourth time in five games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves. Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who were unable to get a boost with their return from a season-opening 12-game road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves. The Sharks played their first home game since March 8 last year after starting this season with the extended trip. San Jose was given the unbalanced schedule because of local restrictions that banned contact sports and practices, forcing the Sharks to hold training camp in Arizona. The game was the first back in San Jose for Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. He was fired by the Sharks in December 2019. SENATORS 2, JETS 1 WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk tipped in Mike Reilly’s shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining to lift Ottawa past Winnipeg. Ottawa improved to 3-12-1, winning for the first time in five games this season against Winnipeg. The Jets beat the Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opener of the two-game series. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves. Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots. The Associated Press

  • Justin Turner returns to Dodgers on two-year, $34M deal

    The World Series champs are getting a big piece back.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime loses in five sets to Aslan Karatsev at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime collapsed in heartbreaking fashion at the fourth round of this year's Australian Open. The 20-year-old lost to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne. Auger-Aliassime held a two sets to none lead over Karatsev before losing his next three sets. A win for the Canadian would have sent him to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career. Karatsev upset No. 8-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina to reach the fourth round of the tournament. Following his victory over the Canadian, Karatsev will face off against either Austria's Dominic Thiem or Belarus's Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. Both players will play each other in their fourth round match Sunday. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime found himself cruising through the first two sets. He needed 39 minutes to win the first set over the Russian qualifier. Partway through, Auger-Aliassime fought off a game point opportunity from the Russian while down 0-40. The youngster won the next five points to give himself a 5-2 lead in the set. Down 1-0 in the second set, Auger-Aliassime hit three aces to win his first game. He would then win his next five consecutive games to win the set in 29 minutes. Karatsev would begin to mount his comeback in the third set. Both players traded the first two points of the set before Karatsev won the next two points to put Auger-Aliassime down 4-2. The Canadian had 10 unforced errors in the third set, his first dropped set of the tournament. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first game of the fourth set before winning his first game to tie it at 1-1. Karatsev would then win the next three games and would fire five aces before eventually winning the fourth set. After dropping the opening game of the fifth set, Karatsev broke the Canadian to go up 2-1. Karatsev was up 4-2 later in the set before both players fought at deuce on six occasions for 12 minutes. Auger-Aliassime would eventually win the advantage and secure his third point of the set. The two would each win one more game before Karatsev had three match points to put the Canadian away. The Russian only needed one to defeat the 20-year-old. The match-deciding fifth lasted 58 minutes before Karatsev pulled off the comeback win. Canadian Milos Raonic is slated to play his fourth round match against top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia later Sunday, if the latter is healthy. Djokovic says he hurt a stomach muscle during his third round victory over American Taylor Fritz. Raonic is 0-11 lifetime against Djokovic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

    COLONIA LUIS MOYA, Mexico — Kevin Durant won his long-anticipated first trip back to the Bay Area to play the Warriors team he helped win two titles over three years, scoring 20 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 134-117 victory over Golden State on Saturday night. The NBA Finals MVP in both title runs, Durant missed his initial three shots before hitting a 3-pointer at the 5:49 mark of the first quarter and finished 8 for 19 from the floor and 1 of 6 on 3s. Stephen Curry didn’t have his best stroke either, going 10 of 17 for 27 points and 2 for 9 from deep as cold-shooting Golden State lost its third straight to the Nets and missed a chance at its first three-game winning streak all season. The Warriors saw nemesis James Harden in a Nets uniform for the first time, and he had 14 assists to go with 19 points, including five 3s, and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points as Brooklyn snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Warriors’ home floor in its first visit to Chase Center. JAZZ 112, HEAT 94 SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to help Utah beat Miami for its seventh consecutive victory. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points, and Rudy Gobert had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Jazz. Georges Niang chipped in 14 points and a career-high five assists. NBA-leading Utah improved to 22-5. It has won 18 of 19 games since a 4-4 start. Kendrick Nunn scored 20 points for Miami. Jimmy Butler added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. SUNS 120, 76ERS 111 PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 36 points, Chris Paul added 18 points and 10 assists and Phoenix beat Philadelphia for its fifth straight victory. The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9. They shot 61% and got a big game from their bench, especially from Dario Saric. He scored 15 points in his first game back after missing 10 straight. Joel Embiid had 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the 76ers. They have lost two in a row but still hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference at 18-9. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris each added 18 points. KNICKS 121 ROCKETS 99 NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle and rookie Immanuel Quickley each scored 22 points and New Yorksent Houston to a season-high fifth straight loss. Derrick Rose added 16 points for New York. The Knicks, who had no problem in their first game after losing starting centre Mitchell Robinson to a broken right hand Friday night in a victory at Washington. John Wall scored 26 points, and Eric Gordon had 24 for Houston. PACERS 125, HAWKS 113 ATLANTA (AP) — Doug McDermott scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds and beat Atlanta for its second straight victory. Indiana scored 41 points in the final period and used a 27-7 run to take control. quarter. Aaron Holiday was the spark with the outcome on the line, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the fourth. Clint Capela had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Trae Young had 15 points and 14 assists but didn’t attempt a 3-pointer for just the second time in his career. The Hawks have lost six of seven. The Associated Press

  • Jazz beat Heat 112-94 for seventh straight victory

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the Utah Jazz to their seventh consecutive victory, 112-94 over the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points and Rudy Gobert had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Jazz. Georges Niang chipped in 14 points and a career-high five assists. Utah (22-5) has won 18 of its last 19 games since a 4-4 start. Kendrick Nunn scored 20 points for Miami, which missed 11 straight shots to open the third quarter. Jimmy Butler added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Bam Adebayo finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The Heat had a four-game winning streak snapped. Mitchell made three straight baskets in just 58 seconds, including back-to-back reverse layups, to spark a 16-0 Jazz run to open the second half. Royce O’Neale capped the run with a steal and slam, giving Utah a 63-42 lead. Miami did not score its first points of the second half until Tyler Herro hit a jumper with 5:51 left in the third quarter. Miami led through the entire first quarter after jumping out to a 13-4 lead. Butler scored one basket and assisted three others to give the Heat the early advantage. Utah struggled to build any consistent rhythm on offence during the opening quarter against a tenacious Heat defence, going 1 for 12 from 3-point range. The shots started falling in the second quarter. Utah scored baskets on six straight possessions early in the period and tied it at 31 on a layup from Bogdanovic. Jordan Clarkson scored a basket and assisted on four others during that stretch. Herro and Max Strus scored back-to-back baskets to make it 36-31 the Heat then missed eight straight shots and went six minutes without scoring. Utah answered with a 14-0 run in that stretch to take a 45-36 lead. The Jazz finally went ahead for the first time on back-to-back baskets from O’Neale and Clarkson. TIP-INS Heat: Goran Dragic (left ankle sprain) and Avery Bradley (right calf strain) did not travel with the team to Utah. … Strus is averaging 18.0 points over his last two games. He scored 15 against the Jazz. … Kelly Olynyk finished with 10 rebounds. Jazz: Mike Conley missed his fourth straight game (right hamstring tightness). … Gobert’s half-court heave at the first-quarter buzzer was his first 3-point field goal attempt since the 2016-17 season. He is 0 for 4 from 3-point range for his career. … Utah outscored Miami 13-2 in second-chance points and 20-10 in fast-break points. UP NEXT Heat: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Jazz: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • Canadiens battle back with two goals in the third to down Maple Leafs 2-1

    TORONTO — Having lost three of four and trailing their rivals by a goal through 40 minutes Saturday, the Canadiens were staring down an uncomfortable week filled with no games and lots of questions. A third period they may well look back on as a turning point in the NHL's pandemic-shortened season completely flipped that script. Brendan Gallagher scored with 3:07 left in regulation and Carey Price was stellar early before finishing with 21 saves as Montreal battled back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1. The Canadiens were on their heels from the drop of the puck and could have been down at least a couple after the first, but Price was there — as he has been so many times in his career — to shut the door and give his team time to sort itself out. "Find a way," Gallagher, who also had an assist, said of the message in the second intermission. "Our goaltender gave us the biggest opportunity to go out there and win that hockey game. We were able to come out and outplay them for 20 minutes. "That's kind of what this league is. You've got to take advantage of those opportunities when you get them. We've been on the other side where you outplay teams and let them hang around." Tyler Toffoli had the other goal for Montreal (9-4-2), which snapped a 1-3-0 run and cut Toronto's lead atop the North Division to three points instead of watching the Leafs build a seven-point cushion. "We just gutted it out," Canadiens captain Shea Weber said. "Everyone stepped up." Montreal began this 56-game campaign 7-1-2, but entered Saturday having lost three of its last four in regulation — all at home — including Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Toronto and a 3-0 setback at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers the following night. The Canadiens don't play again until next Saturday when they host the Leafs, who have games Monday, Wednesday and Thursday back at Scotiabank Arena against the three-win Ottawa Senators. "It's been a little frustrating the last few games," Weber added. "We started skating and started playing. We've got time off here, but we've got to build off of that third and continue it into next week when we play Toronto again." Tomas Tatar, who led his team with 61 points in 68 games in 2019-20, was a surprise healthy scratch for a Montreal club looking for a spark. Mitch Marner replied for Toronto (11-3-1), which got 23 saves from Frederik Andersen. Auston Matthews picked up an assist to extend his point streak to 11 contests for the Leafs, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 20. "We didn't make good on the chances that we earned in the first," Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We had more than enough offence there in the first to blow this game wide open and didn't capitalize. "Then our game was a mess from there." The Canadiens, who also fell 5-4 to the Leafs in overtime on opening night, scored 44 goals during that hot start — including 28 over five games against the Vancouver Canucks — but have found the back of the net just six times since. They got just enough offence on this night. Gallagher scored the winner late in the third when he knocked down Jeff Petry's point shot and then banged home his sixth of the season for his team's first lead inside an empty Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 protocols. Toronto didn't muster much the rest of the way, and will now turn its attention to next week's three-game set with Ottawa. "They just kept competing hard," Leafs captain John Tavares said. "They were physical. We just weren't able to be as in sync as we'd like to be and find that other level to our game. We got off to a good start, had some good opportunities, had good offensive zone time. "We knew they were going to come out (in the third) and play hard. We just didn't find another level." Down 1-0 after 40 minutes in a game where there wasn't much room, Toffoli tied things when he took a pass from Phillip Danault, who was partially responsible for Marner's opener, and buried his team-leading 10th at 6:11 of the third with Toronto's fourth line on the ice. Andersen then had to be sharp later in the period on a Jesperi Kotkaniemi chance at the side of the net as Montreal continued to carry the play before Gallagher pushed Montreal in front. After seeing his eight-game point streak come to an end Wednesday, Marner returned to the scoresheet 3:36 into the first when Matthews stripped Danault behind Price's net and fed his linemate to bury the winger's seventh upstairs — and the first of his career against the Canadiens. Marner and Matthews had a couple more chances to increase Toronto's lead, but Price was there at every turn. Alexander Kerfoot then hit the post off a feed from William Nylander, who subsequently forced a blocker save out of the Canadiens netminder from the slot. "The first period, we chopped up that puck pretty good," Montreal head coach Claude Julien said. "We were fighting it the whole period. It really felt like we were on our heels. "We were a little tentative, so we made a couple of adjustments after the first period. It seemed like in the second period we slowly started to see our team pick up the pace of the game. In the third period, I thought we played more the way we need to play." Toffoli forced a good stop out of Andersen early in the second before Toronto's goalie stoned the Canadiens sniper on another opportunity as the visitors started to find their footing. "The second period was better than the first, the third period was better than the second," Gallagher said of Montreal's performance. "We felt fortunate that we were only down one. "That's kind of what gives you life." Notes: Marner has now scored against all 30 NHL opponents in his career. ... The Leafs honoured legendary Toronto Star columnist Frank Orr, who died Saturday at age 84, with a video tribute during a first-period TV timeout. ... Montreal and Toronto play seven more times this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Vancouver's Marino defeats Barthel at Phillip Island Trophy opening round

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino needed less than an hour to defeat German Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-3 in the Phillip Island Trophy's opening round Sunday. Marino hit eight aces through two sets and won nearly 78 per cent of her first service points while defeating the German in 57 minutes.The two players squared off against each other in the Koddaert Ladies Open in Belgium back in 2010. Barthel won that match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.Last week, Marino participated in her first Grand Slam match in eight years with her first round appearance at the Australian Open. She defeated Great Britain's Kim Birrell 6-0, 7-6 (11-9) in the Grand Slam's opening round before losing to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in her second round match.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • AP source: Paxton returns to Mariners for $8.5M, 1-year deal

    NEW YORK — Left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury filled second season with the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old left-hander and the Mariners agreed Saturday to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Paxton can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for starts: $150,000 each for six to 10 and $750,000 more over starts 11-22. He earned $4,629,630 in prorated pay from a $12.5 million salary last year with New York. Paxton was 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-18, striking out 617 and walking 168 in 582 1/3 innings. He was traded to the Yankees in November 2018 for a top prospect, left-hander Justus Sheffield, along with outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and right-hander Erik Swanson. The Mariners held out hope when Paxton was traded there could be a reunion in the future with the native of nearby Ladner, British Columbia. Paxton struggled in the first half of his first season in New York, rediscovered his breaking ball in the second half and went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA. He won a career-best 10 straight starts before leaving his final regular-season start after one inning on Sept. 27. The Yankees said he had a tight left glute muscle, and he returned to go 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in three post-season starts, allowing five runs in 13 innings. But he needed surgery in February 2020, when Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas performed a microscopic lumbar discectomy to repair a herniated disk and remove a peridiscal cyst. Paxton was able to start the season on time when the pandemic caused a delay until late July, but he went just 2-3 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts. He did not pitch after Aug. 20 after sustaining what the Yankees said was a low-grade strain in his left forearm flexor. The Yankees let Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ leave as free agents, replacing then with Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon. Paxton was a fan favourite during his first stint in Seattle. His best seasons came in 2017 and 2018, when he went a combined 23-11 with a 3.40 ERA and threw the only no-hitter of his career in May 2018 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paxton figures to join a rotation initially projected to include Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi, Sheffield and Justin Dunn. Coming off a third-place finish in the AL West at 27-33, Seattle previously added free agent right-handed Chris Flexen, agreeing to a $4.75 million, two-year contract. Seattle intends to use a six-man rotation, which is likely to take away about five starts from each pitcher in the rotation. The addition of Paxton will likely move Nick Margevicius into a bullpen role. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press