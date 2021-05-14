Music Producer Mally Mall Sentenced to Almost 3 Years in Prison for Running Prostitution Business

Michael Bezjian/WireImage Mally Mall

Mally Mall, the rapper and music producer who made frequent appearances on the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, was sentenced on Thursday to 33 months in prison for operating a prostitution business over the span of 12 years, according to federal prosecutors.

Between April 2002 and September 2014, the 45-year-old (born Jamal Rashid) "operated a high-end prostitution business that transported victims across the United States," using paid websites "to advertise the victims for prostitution purposes," the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Rashid "exploited hundreds of victims" through manipulation, "imposing rules and threatening them so that they would prostitute for him."

The victims were either considered "independent contractors," who paid Rashid a portion of what they earned through prostitution, or "priority girls," who turned over nearly all of their earnings, the attorney's office said.

Prosecutors also said that Rashid "encouraged victims to get tattoos of him to demonstrate their loyalty, and led many of them to believe he would advance their careers in show business."

Prince Williams/FilmMagic Mally Mall

RELATED: Rapper Mally Mall Outraged With Las Vegas Officials for Posting Photo of His Dead Cat

The former reality star pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.

On Thursday, Rashid appeared before U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in Las Vegas and said that he has "not engaged in any criminal activity" since 2014, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"I truly apologize to the court, the government and, most importantly, the women involved," he reportedly told the judge.

Though Rashid's attorney, David Chesnoff, asked the judge for a two-year sentence and cited his client's work with the homeless and teenagers in crisis as part of his rehabilitation, Navarro imposed the maximum sentence as recommended by the prosecution and three years of supervision after prison, according to the outlet.

Story continues

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Navarro also said that she was uncomfortable with Rashid working with vulnerable teenagers and told him to stop doing so, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Chesnoff and Rashid's other attorney, Richard Schonfeld, tells PEOPLE in a statement, "Jamal accepted full responsibility for his conduct that occurred almost a decade ago. He will serve his sentence and looks forward to returning to the music industry."

In the past, Rashid has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Usher, Tyga and Sean Kingston.