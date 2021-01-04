Music Predictions for 2021: Adele and Rihanna Will Be Back… But Summertime Festivals Probably Won’t

Chris Willman and Jem Aswad
·9 min read

Making predictions for as uncertain a year on the music calendar as 2021 involves peering into the murkiest of crystal balls, given how tricky it is to forecast when live music will return in any big or even small way. There’s a domino effect at play that goes beyond the live sector, with so many artists still not wanting to put out music until they have an assurance of when they can tour behind it. Nonetheless, we’re willing to place our bets on some probabilities.

Variety recently ran a rundown predictions encompassing the entire show-biz realm; here are some of our additional prophecies specific to the music world. Just be gentle on us if it turns out they do find a way to vaccinate the entire concert-going world in time for Bonnaroo or if, 12 months from now, Adele and Rihanna are still holding out on us.

More from Variety

• Adele will have the year’s biggest-selling album.

Of course, everyone expected a sequel to “21” and “25” before now, as the possibilities for a “29” and even a “31” came and went. But the singer has packed a lot of life experience into what may or may not be called “32,” including a marriage, birth and divorce, and has also made it fairly clear that 2021 will be the year to share it with us. That recent “Saturday Night Live” hosting appearance? A toe in the water of a return, seemingly, maybe we could get all our commentary about how different she looks out of the way so we can focus on the music when it appears. Notice that we’re predicting top-selling, not top-streaming; it’s entirely possible that someone like a Drake could end the year on top in overall consumption. But Adele’s audience, like Taylor Swift’s, will be there to prove albums still (occasionally) matter. —CW

Music catalog sales — sales of artists’ IP troves, that is — will pick up.

With the touring business temporarily sidelined, IP will consolidate its position as the most bankable asset in the music business. The publishing-catalog buying spree (paced in recent weeks by deals made by Scooter Braun and Bob Dylan) will cool down a bit once the Biden administration pushes for higher capital gains taxes. Increasingly savvy artists will fight to retain or gain control of their work. —JA

• The goalposts for when major concerts return will keep moving… past the summer season, forcing still more festival postponements or cancellations.

We all might have gotten out a little ahead of our skis, as it were, when it came to being hopeful about the summer following the first round of vaccine jubilation. On the eve of New Year’s Eve, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted a decent amount of herd immunity and “some strong semblance of normality” being possible by early fall, “if we do it correctly” with vaccine rollouts proceeding on schedule in the months of April through July, when he expects immunization shots to be fully available to the public. Many festivals that already announced dates for 2021 — like Coachella, which is still officially on the books for April — are likely to be looking to reschedule for autumn, but aren’t jumping to declare any new dates yet because they do want to see if vaccinations can stay on track. (Fests in regions of the country with spottier mid-fall weather than the California desert may be in tougher spots.) As for national tours, many major artists may rather play it safe and hold out for 2022 rather than risk putting fans through a second annual round of serial postponements. Club shows will likely come back first — because they can, not needing to put tickets on sales six months in advance like arenas… and because they must, if they can even keep paying the rent until Labor Day. —CW

• TikTok will handily survive the attack from the Trump administration.

Seemingly everyone except TikTok has already forgotten about it, actually. The service will remains the main source of new talent for record label A&R departments. Meanwhile, TikTok will tangle with Triller and Twitch in a tongue-twisting battle over the music that no one can pronounce, let alone follow… —JA

• Rihanna will return, and it will be monstrous.

How long has she been teasing us with a new album? Remember this Instagram message?: “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.” That was in December… of 2019. If she felt like she was unready to release it then, when COVID was just a gleam in the eye of some animals in China, imagine how much less ready she was to put it out as the whole idea of a release strategy was being shot to hell during lockdown. It’s not like she has any need to issue new product: As you may have noticed, she has a few other sources of income. But Jan. 28 will mark the fifth anniversary of her previous album, “Anti.” Anticipation for a followup has grown, not dissipated — a new album will be a major event on a level none of her previous launches were. Even if it will just be a blip in her bank account compared to other lucrative product lines, paying attention to the flagship business is still a necessity. —CW

Taylor Swift may be done releasing new albums for a while… but not necessarily old ones.

Swift was on an amazing roll with three albums in the last year and a half, starting with 2019’s “Lover” and prolifically continuing with this year’s surprise drops (and dramatic breaks from form), “Folklore” and “Evermore.” Will she continue to keep the assembly line going? Maybe nothing should be counted out from someone who started and finished two albums between March and December. But fans hoping for another quick follow-up in the quiet vein of these latest releases might be setting themselves up for disappointment. Despite the mysterious, faint appearance of the word “Woodvale” on a “Folklore” album cover that raised “trilogy!” hopes, Swift has said that was merely a case of a code name accidentally being left on, not an Easter egg teasing a third release in the same vein. She’s also said she thinks “Evermore” finished what felt undone at the end of “Folklore.” (And then there’s the “does she really need to compete with Adele?” factor.) Other activity may be limited for Swift, too: The “Lover” stadium/festival mini-tour postponed from 2020 is certainly not going to be a go in the summer of ’21, either. But when she said recently that she couldn’t wait for fans to hear her re-recordings of her Big Machine catalog (as already teased in the debut of a “Love Story” snippet in a Match commercial), that augured well for anyone itching to hear some of the results of her self-copycatting. If the sequel to “Evermore” does turns out to be, say, “Red Redux,” fans will be ready for it as a hella-intriguing stopgap between “real” albums. —CW

Big artists who’ve been holding onto their releases will decide to finally unleash them rather than wait for touring to be a certainty.

A lot of major acts, not just Rihanna, have been bogarting their new material, not wanting to put it out until the prospect of a tour is firmly in sight. That firmness may still be months away, but many of the biggest stars will be letting go of that precious cargo in the assumption that arenas will be warm and welcoming again in the winter. Drake, Morgan Wallen, Lana Del Rey and Foo Fighters are four who have already declared their intent to dominate the music news cycle in the first couple months of the year, and besides the aforementioned expectations for fresh product from Adele and Rihanna, we also expect new albums from Lil Nas X, SZA, Cardi B, St. Vincent, Pusha T, Lorde, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and J. Cole.

Pay-per-view livestreams: not going away, even after “real” concerts come back.

While we’re bound to see fewer PPVs when venues open back up, a lot of music fans have discovered they like being on the couch and not having to worry about whether they’ll be stuck behind a 6’6″ dude at their favorite artists’ shows. And, more than that, not everyone is going to feel safe going out, even if the CDC gives the all-clear. Especially for older artists and audiences where being part of a scene isn’t the main thing, monetizing livestreams is here to stay on some level. The big question for 2021 is seeing how the price points shake out, because this past year they were all over the place, and music fans still don’t know whether a reasonable price point is $15, $100 or (es) the lingering expectation of “free.” —CW

• At this month’s Grammys, headline-making multi-award sweeps will give way to spreading the love.

Dua Lipa is the only artist who is nominated for all three top all-genre Grammy categories — album, record and song of the year — as we head toward the Jan. 31 telecast. That doesn’t mean she is a shoo-in for the type of sweep Billie Eilish enjoyed last winter. (Eilish actually swept all four genre-crossing marquee categories, including best new artist, but Lipa can’t win that last one; she already did, two years ago.) It’s easy to imagine a scenario for the 2021 Grammys in which each of those top three awards going to a different artist — with, say, Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” prevailing for record of the year, Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” wining album of the year, and Beyonce getting her due for song of the year for “Black Parade.” If Lipa did go against all expectations and win all three of thee big ones (and probably some pop genre categories besides), there’d hardly be any shame in that; she made the closest thing to a note-perfect dance-pop album we’ve had this century. But recognizing a fuller spectrum of the women who’ve long been stepping up would be an even better look for the Grammys. —CW

The Weeknd will have his vindication when the 2022 Grammy nominations are announced this fall.

In an effort to atone for his scandalous 2021 Grammy shutout, the Recording Academy will nominate the Weeknd for a record 20 nominations — smashing the record set by Michael Jackson and Babyface with 12 — including nods in the pop, R&B, rap, rock, country, gospel and jazz categories…? —JA

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Rushing champ Derrick Henry becomes the eighth back in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards

    Derrick Henry needed 223 yards in Week 17 to make history, and made it look easy.

  • Browns end long playoff drought, survive late Steelers rally

    CLEVELAND — Squeezing the game ball in his left hand, Baker Mayfield looked at the giant scoreboard showing highlights of Cleveland's glory days.In the stands, masked fans hugged, high-fived and took one last look at the final score — Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22 — just to make sure.The Browns, winless just three seasons ago and so bad for so long, are in the playoffs.The NFL's longest post-season drought is over.“I am really just happy for our fans,” said first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. “They deserve this. They have been waiting for this and we are happy to deliver that to them.”Mayfield threw a touchdown pass and had several big runs in the second half as the Browns made the playoffs for first time since 2002 on Sunday, surviving a late Mason Rudolph-led rally to beat the rival Steelers, who sat quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.After nearly two decades of dysfunction, bad draft picks, coaching changes and front-office purges, the Browns (11-5), who went 0-16 in 2017, are still playing in 2021.It wasn't easy. They nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh's 2-point conversion attempt, recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left and then ran out the clock.A week of COVID-19 disruptions concluded in celebration as the Browns wrapped up their big reward: a third matchup this season against the AFC North champion Steelers, in Pittsburgh next weekend.“We're not satisfied,” Mayfield said. “We expected to be here. ... All we wanted was a chance, and now we have one.”Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Browns, who were up 24-9 early in the fourth before Rudolph brought back the Steelers (12-4).Instead of Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against the Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin started Rudolph and left defensive stars T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward along with centre Maurkice Pouncey back in Pittsburgh.Big Ben and the boys will be back in a week.“I wasn’t worried about next week," Tomlin said. "I was worried about this game and rightfully so.”Rudolph's 2-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left pulled the Steelers within 24-22. But the backup QB badly overthrew rookie Chase Claypool on the 2-point attempt, and Browns tight end Stephen Carlson fell on the ensuing kick under a pile of bodies.The Browns only had to run out the clock to secure the win and Mayfield, who earlier had a key 28-yard run, scampered for 3 yards on 3rd-and-2 with 1:10 left.Before the scoreboard clock in FirstEnergy Stadium ticked off its final seconds, most of the 12,000 fans — there were some Terrible Towel wavers — cheered wildly and Browns players danced off the sideline and onto the field.“This is what we imagined,” said defensive star Myles Garrett, who didn't win a game during his 2017 rookie season.The Browns and their passionate fan base endured 197 losses, 14 double-digit-loss seasons and seven coaches since the last playoff appearance.Stefanski's team barely practiced this week because of COVID-19 positive tests and protocols and went into its most important game in years without six players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, and three assistant coaches.The Browns were clinging to a 10-9 lead in the third quarter when Rudolph, under extreme pressure, floated a pass across the field that was intercepted by reserve cornerback M.J. Stewart.Cleveland capitalized with wide receive Jarvis Landry taking an inside handoff and scoring on a 3-yard run to put the Browns up 24-9. Landry, forced to sit out the first game of his career as a COVID-19 close contact last week, celebrated his score by rifling the ball against the padded end zone wall.For the moment he got to Cleveland in 2018, Landry's goal was to get the Browns back to the post-season.“I’m just excited to play football this time of year," he said. “I don’t care who we play.”GARRETT-RUDOLPHGarrett and Rudolph barely crossed paths — until after the game.It was their first meeting in Cleveland since Garrett tore off Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it, one of the ugliest on-field incidents in recent NFL history that led to a suspension for Garrett.“I just told him, ‘Good game, and see you all in a week,’” Garrett said.“I told him good luck,” Rudolph said. “A lot of respect for him.”NICK OF TIMEChubb went over 1,000 yards for the second straight season in style. His 47-yard TD run pushed the Pro Bowler into quadruple digits despite him missing four games with a sprained right knee.INJURIESSteelers: None reported.Browns: DE Olivier Vernon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Vernon didn't put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the medical tent. He was carted to the locker room. ... Rookie WR/PR Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion late in the first half while jumping to make a catch and getting drilled by safety Sean Davis.UP NEXTBrowns: Back to Pittsburgh, where they lost 38-7 in October and have dropped 17 in a row at Heinz Field. Cleveland's previous playoff game was also in Pittsburgh, a heartbreaking 36-33 loss in '02.Steelers: Will be back at full strength for their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Aaron Rodgers likely locks up MVP in win over Bears, NFC playoffs will go through No. 1 seed Green Bay

    Aaron Rodgers has a great shot to get to his second Super Bowl.

  • Rams beat Cardinals for playoff spot, allowing Bears to back into postseason

    The Rams won a battle of attrition on Sunday to secure a playoff spot over the Cardinals.

  • Giants beat Cowboys to stay alive in NFC East, now wait for Washington to decide playoff fate

    A critical non-challenge from Mike McCarthy likely cost the Cowboys a vital win.

  • Ravens clinch playoff spot with 38-3 rout of Bengals

    CINCINNATI — As one of the NFL's worst COVID-19 outbreaks sidelined star players, and injuries hit others, the Baltimore Ravens didn't look like a playoff team in late November.But as quarterback Lamar Jackson came roaring back, so did Baltimore.After a Dec. 2 loss to Pittsburgh with Jackson on the COVID-19 list, the Ravens rebounded and won the next four. That set them up to earn a wild card with a victory in the finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, who finally had some momentum after winning two straight.The Ravens left no doubt they belonged in the post-season with a 38-3 rout of the Bengals on Sunday, with Jackson throwing three touchdown passes and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with two seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.The Ravens (11-5) ran for a club record 404 yards — the fourth team since 1950 to raing more than 400 in a single game — and amassed 525 overall in advancing to the playoffs for the third straight season. The Ravens took the fifth seed in the AFC with Miami’s loss at Buffalo and will play the AFC South champion next weekend.“It’s pretty cool,” Jackson said. “Now we have to win or go home. That’s what it’s been the last few weeks. We have to win to keep going.”Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.“It’s a bunch of guys that are happy, but we’re still hungry,” Dobbins said. “We’re glad to get this win and get in, but we know what the ultimate goal is, and that’s what’s on our minds right now.”Jackson rushed for 97 yards and threw for 113 before taking a seat in the third quarter. He has run or passed for at least one touchdown in 36 straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL.Baltimore scored on its first two drives, a 34-yard Justin Tucker field goal followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin. The Ravens extended the lead to 17-0 when Jackson capped a clock-eating 93-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown.Austin Seibert booted a 38-yard field goal to get the Bengals their only points of the afternoon.Dobbins scored on a 4-yard burst in the third quarter, set up by rushes of 18, 6 and 20 yards by Jackson. Jackson threw another scoring pass to Brown before departing for a rest, and Dobbins broke for the long run before Baltimore backed off.Cincinnati's Brandon Allen, who threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Texans last week, was just 6 for 21 for 48 yards with two interceptions.For the Bengals (4-11-1) — the only AFC North team not in the playoffs — it was a demoralizing end to another disappointing season.“We’re a better team than what we showed today," said Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, who is 6-25-1 in his two seasons running the team. “We ran into a team that’s playing as good of football as we’ve seen all year. They were certainly peaking at the right time.”KOCH RECORD FALLSBaltimore punter Sam Koch was forced to end his franchise-record streak of 239 consecutive games played when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He hadn't missed a game in his 15-year NFL career. The Ravens signed Johnny Townsend, who was with them for a short time in training camp, to punt and hold Sunday.GREEN'S LAST GAME IN STRIPES?Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green may have played his last game as a Bengal. The former Pro Bowler made 18 million this year under the franchise tag, hoping to earn a long-term contract, but had the worst statistical year of his 10-year career. The team must decide whether to offer him a new deal.SO CLOSEBengals receiver Tee Higgins entered the game one reception from the franchise rookie record, but he ran into some bad luck. The record-breaking catch appeared to come on a 41-yard gainer on a quick slant on Cincinnati’s first drive, but it was wiped out by an offensive pass interference call against receiver Mike Thomas. Higgins injured his left hamstring on the play and didn’t return.INJURIESRavens: None reported.Bengals: Higgins was ruled out after the hamstring injury. C Trey Hopkins suffered a left knee injury in the second half and was declared out.UP NEXTThe Ravens advance to the playoffs for the third straight year, will travel to either Tennessee or Indianapolis next weekend. The Bengals end another disappointing year and extend their playoff drought to five seasons.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL___Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacyMitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • B.C. approves NHL games, becoming second province to OK play

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been given the go ahead to play in British Columbia this season.  B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL's return to play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely.  Canucks general manager Jim Benning told reporters earlier on Sunday that it was the team's understanding it would be able to play home games at Vancouver's Rogers Arena this year.  B.C. is the second province to officially approve NHL games, coming after Alberta gave the OK on Dec. 25 following the review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with some additional enhancements. Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces.  The NHL season is set to resume on Jan. 13 with a new North Division that will see the seven Canadian franchises play one another instead of crossing into the United States for games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Bills throttle Dolphins on Josh Allen's franchise-record day to clinch No. 2 seed

    The Bills weren't messing around in the finale.

  • 'We don't want to take a step backwards:' Expectations high as Canucks open camp

    VANCOUVER — Nearly four months after they were ousted from the NHL playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks are back — and with big expectations.  The Canucks lost several key pieces in free agency, but general manager Jim Benning is confident that the moves he's made in an unusual off-season and the continued development of the team's youngsters will combine for success this season.  “Finishing last year off, I thought we made good strides. We went to the bubble, we competed hard, we won some series. It changed the belief that we’re going in the right direction and we’re doing things the right way," Benning said on a video call Sunday as the Canucks opened training camp. "We don’t want to take a step backwards this year." Vancouver was in third place in the Pacific Division with a 36-27-6 record when the NHL suspended play in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canucks dispatched the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in the playoffs before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a gritty seven-game Western Conference semifinal. Every year the team's expectation is to get better, said head coach Travis Green, and this season isn't any different.  "Winning doesn’t just happen," he said. "You’ve got to push, you’ve got to be prepared, you’ve got to sacrifice, you’ve got to create a culture that’s about winning. And I think we’re on the right path to that.” Some beloved players won't be joining the Canucks for the journey, though.  Star goalie Jacob Markstrom and veteran defender Chris Tanev signed with the Calgary Flames in free agency, while top-six forward Tyler Toffoli decamped to the Montreal Canadiens and homegrown D-man Troy Stecher joined the Detroit Red Wings.  Benning said some of the absences will be filled with up-and-coming prospects, but the GM was also busy during the off-season, adding some veteran talent.  Goalie Braden Holtby comes to Vancouver as a free agent after playing 11 seasons — and winning a Stanley Cup — with the Washington Capitals. Vancouver bolstered its blue line by adding defenceman Nate Schmidt in a trade with the Golden Knights.  Another name was added to the Canucks' training camp roster Sunday when the team signed veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to a professional tryout contract.  The 30-year-old native of St. Malo, Man., played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists. He was the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season, citing family considerations. The post-season was held in isolated environments in Edmonton and Toronto due to COVID-19. Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, Hamonic has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games. “He's a veteran guy who’s been in the league a while, who’s played hard minutes, maybe minutes that have gone unnoticed," Green said. "With this schedule, you’re going to need depth. And from a coaching standpoint, we’re excited that he’s coming to camp." Hamonic was set to travel from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sunday and undergo a league-mandated seven-day quarantine upon arrival. He will join the Canucks' camp once the quarantine is complete.  In order to add Hamonic to the lineup, however, the Canucks will need to clear some cap space. One way that could happen is if forward Micheal Ferland is placed on long-term injured reserve.  Benning said Sunday that Ferland did not travel to Vancouver for training camp because he's still experiencing concussion symptoms.  The 28-year-old left-winger played just 14 games last season after being derailed by a concussion in December. He joined the Canucks for the playoff push but left the Edmonton bubble after playing less than 14 minutes in Vancouver's first series against the Minnesota Wild.  The players who perform in training camp will be the ones who earn spots on the roster, Benning said.  “We expect to have some tough decisions and some tough conversations on players here as we go through camp," said the GM.  With the Canucks' season set to begin against the Oilers in Edmonton on Jan. 13, time for making an impression and solidifying a lineup spot is scarce even before players hit the ice.  Coaches will be looking to maximize time and do a lot of teaching over the short camp, Green said, but they'll also be using hard practices and a lot of games to get players into shape for opening night.  “It’s going to be a big onus on our players to be focused for camp and push themselves when it’s hard, because there isn’t much time," the coach said. “I anticipate camp being competitive.”  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021.  Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Tua Tagovailoa's bad day in a big spot for Dolphins will linger all offseason

    The Dolphins' season finale couldn't have gone much worse.

  • Fantasy Hockey: One value pick from each NHL team

    There's tons of value to be found throughout your fantasy hockey draft. Here's one player to target from each NHL team.

  • The Latest: Derrick Henry has 5th-best season in NFL history

    The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):___7:20 p.m.Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans now has the fifth-best rushing total in NFL history.Henry became the eighth man to run for at least 2,000 yards in league history midway through the fourth quarter, and he has a career-high 246 yards rushing against the Houston Texans. That gives him 2,023 yards for the season.That trails only Eric Dickerson (2,105 in 1984), Adrian Peterson (2,097 in 2012), Jamal Lewis (2,066 in 2003) and Barry Sanders (2,053 in 1997). O.J. Simpson ran for 2,003 yards in a 14-game season in 1973.Henry also has the franchise record, topping Chris Johnson who had 2,006 yards in 2009.___7:17 p.m.Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller caught pass No. 105 to break Tim Brown’s team record for receptions in a season.Waller etched his name in the record book with his 15-yard catch in the fourth quarter against Denver. Brown had the franchise record with 104 receptions in 1997.Earlier in the game, Waller became the first tight end in team history to turn in back-to-back seasons with 100 or more catches and 1,000 or more yards.___7:11 p.m.Jonathan Taylor has broken the Colts’ single-game rushing record.After scoring his second TD on a 45-yard run with 3:35 to go, giving the Colts a 28-14 lead over Jacksonville, Taylor now has 27 carries for 241 yards.His rushing total is 22 yards more than Edgerrin James had at Seattle in October 2004. James had the only other 200-yard game in franchise history, running 204 at Chicago in November 2004.Taylor also has broken Alan Ameche’s rokkie record, 194 yards, against Chicago on Sept. 25, 1955.Earlier in the game, Taylor become the first Indianapolis rookie to rush for 1,000 yards since Joseph Addai in 2006.___7:07 p.m.Derrick Henry has become the eighth man in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards in a single season.Henry came into Sunday’s regular season finale needing 223 yards rushing to become the second man in franchise history to reach 2,000. He came in as the NFL’s rushing leader for a second straight season with a career-best 1,777 yards rushing.The two-time Pro Bowl running back appeared ready to run for the 18 yards he needed for that mark late in the third quarter only to be stripped of the ball by Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham. Houston scored to pull within 31-28. The Texans scored 20 straight to go up 35-31.Henry ran for 6 yards on second-and-5 to give him 2,003 yards with 7:46 yards left, and he has time to add to that total.The Titans still need a win to grab their first AFC South title since 2008.___6:53 p.m.Justin Herbert has accounted for the most touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.Herbert, the sixth overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in April’s draft, has four touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs (three passing, one rushing) as the Chargers have a 31-14 lead late in the third quarter.Herbert’s 48-yard TD throw to Mike Williams late in the third quarter was his 36th of the season. He has passed for 31 and had five rushing. Cam Newton had the previous mark with 35 for Carolina in 2011 (21 passing, 14 rushing).It is another in a series of rookie records for Herbert. Earlier in the game he surpassed Carson Wentz’s 379 completions with Philadelphia in 2016. He is also the youngest QB in NFL history to reach 30 passing TDs in a season at 22 years, 299 days.___6:50 p.m.Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs has gone over the 1,000-yard mark with a third-quarter run against Denver.It was his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season. The only other Raiders running backs to accomplish that feat were Marcus Allen (1983-85) and Mark van Eeghen (1976-78).Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards last season for the Raiders as a rookie out of Alabama.___6:46 p.m.Kyler Murray has returned at quarterback for Arizona early in the fourth quarter with the Cardinals trailing the Los Angeles Rams 18-7.Murray suffered an ankle injury during Arizona’s first possession. Chris Streveler directed the Cardinals to a touchdown on his first series, but the offence has been stuck in neutral since. Arizona went three-and-out on three of the next seven possessions.The Cardinals must win to get their first playoff berth since 2015.___6:30 p.m.The Panthers have benched starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater midway through the third quarter with Carolina trailing 19-7 after he threw his second interception in the end zone.His replacement, P.J. Walker, threw an interception on his first possession leading to a Saints touchdown run by Tayson Hill to make it 26-7.Both of Bridgewater’s interceptions were thrown into double coverage resulting in easy interceptions for the Saints. Bridgewater entered the game 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions and was 13 of 23 for 176 yards on Sunday with no touchdowns and two picks.___6:15 p.m.Derrick Henry came into the Tennessee Titans' regular season finale already assured of becoming the NFL's first back-to-back rushing champ since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.Now Henry is 88 yards away from making some more history.Henry came in with 1,777 yards rushing this season, and he now is 88 yards away from becoming the eighth man in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards.He has a pair of TD runs against Houston, one for 52 yards and a second for 6 yards putting him at 135 yards for the game. Henry ran for 212 and 211 yards in his past two games against the Texans.___6:05 p.m.John Wolford has shaken off his rocky opening series to produce a solid first half for the Los Angeles Rams as they close in on a playoff spot.Wolford passed for 125 yards and rushed for 47 in his first half of NFL action with the Rams, who led Arizona 12-7 at halftime after cornerback Troy Hill’s 84-yard interception return for a touchdown.Wolford went 13 of 23 in the first half, although his offence scored only three points. Cam Akers fumbled at the goal line to short-circuit its best drive, giving the Rams at least one turnover in every game this season.Arizona quarterback Chris Streveler and his offence can’t move the ball at all against the Rams’ No. 1-ranked defence, managing just 55 yards in the first half. The offence also gave up two points on a safety when Justin Pugh held A’Shawn Robinson in the end zone.The Rams will reach the playoffs for the third time in four years if they win or if Green Bay beats Chicago. The Cardinals must win to get their first playoff berth since 2015.___5:55 p.m.The Green Bay Packers are a half away from clinching the NFC's No. 1 seed and a bye week for the playoffs.The Packers lead Chicago 21-13 at halftime, a loss that would eliminate the Bears from the playoffs.The Titans lead Houston 17-9 at halftime with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry running for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Henry is 110 yards shy of becoming the eighth man in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards. A win by the Titans clinches the AFC South for the first time since 2008.The Colts lead Jacksonville 20-7 at halftime needing a loss by Tennessee to win the division.The Los Angeles Rams lead Arizona 12-7 at halftime. The Rams need a win or a Chicago loss to clinch an NFC wild-card berth. Arizona needs a win or a Chicago loss to grab a playoff berth.___5:50 p.m.The Saints don’t have Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray due to the running back tandem being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week. The Saints still lead the Panthers 16-7 at halftime.Drew Brees has completed 13 of 16 passes for 114 yards, including touchdown tosses of 18 yards to Jared Cook and 8 yards to Emmanuel Sanders. For Cook, it marked the fourth straight game he has scored against Carolina.The Saints have an outside shot to win the NFC’s top seed if they beat the Panthers, the Packers lose and the Seahawks win.___5:50 p.m.Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been knocked from the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the final minute of the first half by a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Juan Thornhill.Ekeler was bobbling a pass over the middle when the crown of Thornhill’s helmet colliding with his face mask.Ekeler lay on the turf for several minutes, surrounded by teammates and trainers, before he walked off the field on his own. Thornhill was given a personal foul penalty for the helmet-to-helmet hit.___5:45 p.m.The Seattle Seahawks have a 6-3 halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers after Jason Myers connected on field goals from 36 and 30 yards.The Seahawks are in the running for the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs, but they must beat the 49ers and hope the Packers lose and the Saints lose or tie.Seattle had two promising drives bog down in the red zone during the first half. Russell Wilson has completed 11 of 19 passes for 101 yards.San Francisco’s third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard is making his second straight start. He’s 8 for 13 for 67 yards, one week after helping the 49ers beat the Cardinals 20-12.The 49ers are playing their third straight “home” game in Arizona because of coronavirus restrictions in their home county. San Francisco lost the first two games.___5:09 p.m.The Green Bay Packers have set an NFL season record for second-quarter points.Aaron Rodgers threw a 3-yard touchdown to Robert Tonyan on the first play of the period against the Chicago Bears, giving the Packers 205 second-quarter points this season. The New England Patriots had the NFL record for second-quarter points in a season with 199 in 2007, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.Rodgers also matched a career-high with his 45th touchdown pass.___5:09 p.m.DK Metcalf has set the Seattle Seahawks single-season record for yards receiving, a mark that had stood for 35 years.Metcalf surpassed Hall of Famer Steve Largent’s franchise record on his second reception on Sunday against San Francisco.Largent set the record of 1,287 yards in 1985. Metcalf entered the day six yards shy of Largent’s mark and set the new record with consecutive catches of 5 and 4 yards in the second quarter.Tyler Lockett also went over 1,000 yards for the season on a 26-yard catch to start the second quarter. It’s the second time in franchise history the Seahawks have two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season. Joey Galloway and Brian Blades accomplished the feat in 1995.Lockett just caught his 95th pass of the season, which is also a franchise record. Bobby Engram and Doug Baldwin had the previous mark with 94.___4:55 p.m.Kyler Murray has hurt his ankle, and Chris Streveler led the Arizona Cardinals to a touchdown on his first drive against the Los Angeles Rams.Murray was in for the first series and had 14 yards of offence (7 rushing, 7 passing) before the Cardinals were forced to punt near midfield. Arizona quickly got it back when Jordan Hicks intercepted John Wolford’s pass at the Rams 20 and returned it 6 yards.Streveler, who had never thrown a pass in an NFL game, was 2 for 2 for 14 yards giving the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.Murray is questionable to return. Arizona needs to win or have Chicago lose to Green Bay to clinch a playoff berth.___4:53 p.m.It’s a second straight 100-catch season for Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller with his two grabs in the first quarter against Denver.Waller becomes the first tight end in team history to turn in back-to-back seasons with 100 or more catches and 1,000 or more yards.He moved five catches away from breaking Tim Brown’s franchise record for most catches in a single season. Brown caught 104 passes in 1997.___4:45 p.m.The Kansas City Chiefs rested many of their starters to guard against injuries with the AFC’s top seed already secured, only to lose second-round draft pick Willie Gay when the linebacker hurt his ankle on their third defensive play.The injury left the Chiefs with only two healthy linebackers in Damien Wilson and Darrius Harris. Anthony Hitchens is on the COVID-19 list and Ben Niemann is inactive with a hamstring injury.Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins are among the other players inactive for Kansas City.___4:41 p.m.Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers has thrown his 421st touchdown pass to break a tie with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for No. 5 on the NFL’s all-time list.It came on a 6-yard scoring play to T.Y. Hilton with 10:16 left in the first quarter to give Indy a 7-0 lead over Jacksonville.Marino retired as the career record-holder for TD passes following the 1999 season.For Hilton, it was career TD catch No. 50 and tied him with the late Jimmy Orr for fourth on the Colts’ career list. Orr died in October. The only players ahead of Hilton on the franchise list are Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (128), Reggie Wayne (82) and Hall of Famer Raymond Berry (68).Rivers needs 10 more passing attempts to pass Eli Manning (8,119) for No. 6 in NFL history.Hilton and the 39-year-old Rivers both have expiring contracts after this season.___4:40 p.m.The Chicago Bears averted a disaster against the Green Bay Packers on the opening kickoff.Barely.Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby sent the kick toward the sideline, and Chicago returner Cordarrelle Patterson appeared to down the ball at the 1 as he slipped. But the officials ruled he was out of bounds when he touched it, giving the Bears the ball at their 40.The Packers challenged the ruling, but the play was upheld.Green Bay is looking to clinch the top seed for the NFC playoffs with its sixth consecutive victory. Chicago secures a playoff spot with a win.___4:20 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs again, and the Cleveland Browns ended lengthy drought between berths by earning their first post-season trip since 2002.The Ravens earned a possible trip to Tennessee in the wild-card round by routing Cincinnati 38-3. Cleveland had to hold off Pittburgh 24-22 to grab its wild-card spot.The Titans clinched a playoff berth with Buffalo routing Miami 56-26, which left the Dolphins needing an Indianapolis loss to Jacksonville to salvage their playoff hopes. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC.Tennessee has its third playoff spot in four seasons. A Tennessee win in Houston would give Tennessee its first AFC South title since 2008 and the AFC's No. 4 seed.Dallas had a chance to keep its hopes alive until Sunday night if the Cowboys could beat the Giants while needing a loss by Washington in the final game of the season. But the Giants intercepted Andy Dalton in the end zone with 1:15 left and pulled out a 23-19 victory.Now it's the Giants waiting to see if Philadelphia loses to Washington to make New York the first six-win team to make the playoffs in a 16-game regular season as the NFC East champs.The NFC still has three berths up for grabs along with Green Bay needing a win over Chicago or a loss by Seattle to San Francisco to clinch the No. 1 seed and first-round bye.___3:22 p.m.Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has matched a single-season franchise record with his 10th interception.Howard picked off Buffalo Bills backup Matt Barkley in the third quarter.With the interception, Howard matched the record set by Dick Westmoreland in 1967. He also became the NFL’s first player to have 10 interceptions in one season since Antonio Cromartie had that many with the Chargers in 2007.Buffalo leads Miami 35-13 late in the third quarter.___2:45 p.m.Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are rolling toward the brink of playoff history.The 5-10 Giants lead Dallas 20-9 at halftime of a game that could decide the NFC East — the winner will claim the division if Washington loses against Philadelphia later Sunday. The Cowboys would also make the playoffs with a win and a Washington tie.New York would be the first six-win team to make the playoffs in a 16-game regular season — and after a 1-7 start no less.The Giants’ 31st-ranked offence outgained Dallas 239-113 in the first half. Jones threw for 150 yards and two TDs, including a 33-yarder to Dante Pettis with 45 seconds left.A week after gaining 513 yards in a 37-17 win over Philadelphia, the Cowboys were a mess offensively early. Andy Dalton misfired on a number of passes, perhaps struggling with his grip on a chilly day in New Jersey, and New York sacked him three times.Dallas got the ball moving late, with 79 coming on its final two drives, leading to two Greg Zuerlein field goals, including a 57-yarder as the half expired.___2:30 p.m.The Buffalo Bills are doing their best to clinch the No. 2 seed and end Miami's playoff hopes at the same time.The Bills lead Miami 28-6 at halftime with Josh Allen throwing three touchdowns. Buffalo is so in control of this game that wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught flossing on the sideline, practicing dental hygiene rather than the dance.A Miami loss leaves the Dolphins rooting for Jacksonville to snap a 14-game skid by beating Indianapolis to get into the post-season.Baltimore has a 17-3 lead over Cincinnati early in the third quarter needing a win to grab one of the AFC's four playoff berths still available when the final day began. Cleveland is up 10-6 on Pittsburgh needing a victory for the Browns' first playoff berth since 2002.The NFC had three playoff berths available on the final day.The Giants lead Dallas 20-9 at halftime, and a New York win eliminates the Cowboys. The Giants then will be waiting and watching to see if Philadelphia can beat Washington to grab the NFC East title.___2:35 p.m.The Detroit Lions have given up a franchise-record 6,496 yards of offence through the first half while trailing Minnesota 21-16.Fittingly, they broke the record set by their 2008 winless team when two defenders missed a tackle while safety Duron Harmon stood and watched Chad Beebe score on a go-ahead, 40-yard touchdown catch.___2:20 p.m.Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie has scored three touchdowns, including one on an 84-yard punt return, to put Buffalo up 21-3 over the Miami Dolphins with 5:22 remaining in the second quarter.McKenzie also scored on 7 and 14-yard touchdown catches in a game the that means far more for the Dolphins, who need a win to secure their third playoff berth in 18 years.McKenzie became Buffalo’s sixth player to score an offensive touchdown and on a return in the same game. The punt-return TD was the Bills’ first since Marcus Thigpen scored against Green Bay on Dec. 14, 2014.McKenzie’s 3-score game comes after teammate Stefon Diggs scored three times in a 38-9 win at New England on Monday night.— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.___2:20 p.m.Matt Prater now has the NFL record for most field goals made of 50 yards or longer.Prater made a 54-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to give Detroit a 16-14 lead over Minnesota. It was his 59th field goal from 50-plus yards, breaking a tie with Sebastian Janikowski who made 58 from that range between 2000 and 2018.___1:53 p.m.Josh Allen has set the Buffalo Bills' single-season record for yards passing.Allen upped his total to 4,363 with a 6-yard completion to Devin Singletary on the opening play of the second quarter in Buffalo’s game against Miami. The third-year starter topped the mark of 4,359 yards set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002. No other Bills player has topped 4,000.Allen finished the drive with 7-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie to put Buffalo up 7-3. That increased his season total to 4,396 yards passing. The touchdown was his 35th passing of the season, extending the single-season record he set last weekend.Allen has gone 9 of 13 for 76 yards with a touchdown and interception in three series.Buffalo can grab the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a victory or a Steelers loss, and the Bills can fall no further than No. 3.— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.___1:35 p.m.Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans limped off the field late in the first quarter of the Buccaneers' regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.Evans appeared to hurt his left knee trying to catch a throw to the end zone from Tom Brady, slipping on the turf. The injury occurred one play after Evans made a 20-yard reception that made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.The receiver was eventually helped to feet and limped toward the tunnel to the locker with assistance from a trainer.___1:30 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens scored on their first two drives against the Cincinnati Bengals to take a 10-0 first-quarter lead.A Justin Tucker field-goal capped the first Baltimore drive, and then Lamar Jackson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin to extend the lead.The Ravens can clinch a wild-card playoff spot with a win over the Bengals.Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins injured his left hamstring on a pass play that was negated because of an offensive pass interference penalty on Cincinnati’s first drive. His return is questionable.___1:15 p.m.Cam Newton could be playing his final game in New England, but he has earned a place in the franchise’s record book.Newton’s 49-yard run on the Patriots’ opening drive Sunday against the Jets was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history. Steven Grogan held the previous record, twice posting 41-yard runs.With the run Newton also passed Grogan for the single-season team record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Newton entered the game 26 yards behind Grogan, who had 539 rushing yards in 1978.The Patriots’ drive ended with a 7-yard TD pass from Newton to James White to put the Patriots in front 7-0.— Kyle Hightower, reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.___1:15 p.m.Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went over 1,000 yards with style.The Pro Bowler broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers to eclipse 1,000 yards for the second straight season. The Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win.Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, missed four games earlier this season with a sprained right knee.As a rookie, Chubb went over 1,000 yards before he was thrown for a loss late in the season finale and finished with 996.___12:10 p.m.The Tennessee Titans will be trying to win their first AFC South title in 12 years without a defensive lineman.Tennessee placed rookie Teair Tart on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday hours before playing in Houston needing a victory over the Texans (4-11) to clinch the division. Tart has played seven games this season and got his first start last week in a loss at Green Bay.The Titans also will be without four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski who was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday. But three-time punter Brett Kern was activated off that list Saturday and will be available Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Calgary Flames get to work in short training camp for shortened NHL season

    CALGARY — Who will be the regular defensive partner of Flames captain Mark Giordano in a shortened season? It's among many questions that need to be answered in a short Calgary Flames training camp that began Sunday.  T.J. Brodie signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the off-season leaves Rasmus Andersson the prime candidate to lock into the top defensive pairing alongside the 2019 Norris Trophy winner. "We've played together in a bunch of different situations and a bunch of different games," Giordano said Sunday on a video conference call with media. "The one thing that obviously sticks out most to me is his poise with the puck." Another checkmark for Andersson is he's a right-handed shot, which complements the lefty Giordano. "It'll be good to get together with whoever I'm going to play with early in camp, build some chemistry and get in some of those intrasquad games," Giordano continued.  "It's going to be a little bit different to start, but you've got to communicate and get used to each other quick because the season is a week and a half away." Of the 41 players invited to Calgary's January training camp, 36 reported for medical and physicals Sunday and will hit the ice Monday. Four will arrive later. Canadian forwards Connor Zary and Jakob Pelletier and American goaltender Dustin Wolf are playing in the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton until Tuesday. Swedish defenceman Oliver Kylington is in Canada, but delayed by immigration issues, said Flames general manager Brad Treliving. Goaltender Tyler Parsons underwent ankle surgery last month and won't attend camp. Goaltender Garret Sparks and defenceman Mike Stone have been invited on professional tryout contracts. Losing defencemen Brodie, Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson and Derek Forbort to unrestricted free agency creates job opportunity and room for promotion on Calgary's back end. The 24 forwards, 12 defencemen and five goaltenders will be split into Team (Lanny) MacDonald and Team (Jarome) Iginla at camp.  Intrasquad games are scheduled for Jan. 7 and Jan. 11 before Calgary's season-opener Jan. 14 in Winnipeg against the Jets. Calgary's opponents over a 56-game regular season will be the NHL's Canadian teams. The NHL created a Canadian Division to work around COVID-19 travel restrictions and get a 2020-21 season in. Calgary's home opener Jan. 16 versus the Vancouver Canucks already has intrigue because of former Canucks now wearing red. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom was a coveted free-agent get for the Flames. The big netminder signed for US$36 million over six years. Former Canuck defenceman Chris Tanev is also now a Flame, while Hamonic reported to Vancouver's camp on a professional tryout contract. "It's going to be super-competitive just because of the amount of games we're going to be playing against each other," Giordano said.  "With former teammates, or guys you played with a long time, you never want to let them get the best of you." Calgary (36-27-7) finished third in the Pacific Division in a pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.  The Flames downed the Jets three games to one in the post-season's qualifying round. Calgary then fell in six games in the first round of playoffs to the eventual Stanley Cup finalist Dallas Stars. "We know what our lineup looks like and how it works with how we ended up last year, but we've got some good new players that have come into our team and we've got to take a look at where they fit best within the team now," Flames head coach Geoff Ward said. ""There's nothing written in stone right now. We could be juggling people on a daily basis just to get a feel for that.  "Our job at the end of the training camp is to understand and be comfortable with what our best lineup is going to look like going into Winnipeg." Calgary has made it past the first round of playoffs just once in the past 11 seasons with their last two eliminations particularly galling.  The Flames topped the Western Conference in 2018-19, but were ousted in the opening round by the Colorado Avalanche.  "We're pretty smart guys and when it comes to knowing there's not many years left on some of our contracts, we have to make something happen," said 37-year-old Giordano. "We have a lot of guys who have been here for awhile. We haven't had the success we need to have in playoffs, and we need to change that." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Chargers beat playoff-bound Chiefs 38-21 as KC rests stars

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Justin Herbert threw for 302 yards and accounted for four touchdowns against a team of mostly Kansas City backups, and the Chargers rolled to a 38-21 victory Sunday as the Chiefs turned their attention to the post-season and Los Angeles to the precarious future of coach Anthony Lynn.The Chiefs (14-2) already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed and the AFC's lone first-round bye, so coach Andy Reid chose rest over reps by sitting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Tyrann Mathieu and several of his best players.Meanwhile, reports surfaced earlier in the day that Lynn could be fired as soon as Monday, when he is expected to meet with ownership. The Chargers (7-9) finished the year with four straight wins, and Herbert has emerged as a franchise QB, but Lynn's fate may have been sealed when they missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.Mike Williams, fill-in tight end Donald Parham Jr. and running back Austin Ekeler had touchdown catches for the Chargers, though Ekeler's season ended with a concussion late in the first half. Herbert also sneaked for a score and Los Angeles added a sack of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne for a safety as the game turned into a rout.Henne, making his first start since September 2014 with Jacksonville, threw for 218 yards with his first two TD passes in 2,303 days. Byron Pringle caught the first early in the game and Darwin Thompson grabbed the second late.In fact, Henne looked a bit like Mahomes — if you squinted really hard — much of the first half.The 35-year-old journeyman was 6 for 6 on the Chiefs' opening drive, which ended with a flick to Pringle in the back of the end zone. He was nearly as sharp on their second drive, when Pringle hauled in a batted pass and was tackled at the 1-yard line and Thompson promptly pounded the ball into the end zone.If Henne played the role of wily veteran, Herbert matched him in the role of first-year phenom.The 22-year-old quarterback answered Henne's opening drive with a perfect one of his own, going 6 for 6 and capping it with Parham's 8-yard TD catch. Herbert's second drive fizzled but Chiefs returner Mecole Hardman fumbled away another punt, and Herbert capitalized with a touchdown pass to Ekeler a few minutes later.The safety and Herbert's TD sneak gave the Chargers a 24-14 halftime lead, and the No. 6 overall draft pick's 48-yard toss to Williams late in the third quarter gave him a rookie record six games with at least three touchdown passes.Earlier in the game, Herbert passed Carson Wentz's rookie record of 379 completions in a season. His four total TDs gave him 36 this season, passing Cam Newton's rookie record, and he became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 30 touchdown passes. He finished with 4,336 yards passing, just 39 off Andrew Luck's rookie record.SITTING IT OUTMahomes finished his third season as the starter with 4,740 yards, 38 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He was joined on the Chiefs inactive list by wide receivers Hill (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (calf), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring) and right tackle Mike Remmers (back). Mathieu was a healthy scratch while linebacker Anthony Hitchens remained on the COVID-19 list.The Chargers were without Pro Bowl selections Allen (COVID-19) and Joey Bosa (concussion and shin). They also didn't have tight end Hunter Henry (COVID-19), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), cornerback Casey Hayward (hamstring), left tackle Sam Tevi (knee) and safeties Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) and Jahleel Addae (calf).INJURIESChargers: Ekeler left after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill. Right guard Trai Turner left earlier in the half with a chest injury and safety Alohi Gilman in the fourth quarter with a possible concussion.Chiefs: Willie Gay hurt his ankle on their third defensive play, leaving the Chiefs with only two healthy linebackers. Backup cornerback DeAndre Baker as carted off with a left leg injury early in the second half.UP NEXTChargers: Ponder their coach's future and the NFL draft.Chiefs: Await their playoff opponent for the divisional round.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • Allen, Bills close prolific year with 56-26 win over Miami

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A little more than a year ago, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was lamenting how his team needed to score more points.Josh Allen and company certainly haven’t let him down.In a game the Bills scored touchdowns in all three phases, and Allen got to rest after throwing three touchdowns in the first half, Buffalo put an emphatic stamp by closing the most prolific season in team history with a 56-26 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.Having secured the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, the AFC East champion Bills prepare to host their first playoff game in 24 years next weekend.Buffalo (13-3) finished with a season-best 501 points scored, matched a franchise record for victories set in 1990 and ’91, and looked nothing like the inconsistent team that finished last season by squandering a 16-0 second-half lead in a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston in an AFC wild-card game.“I feel like I’m night and day compared to what I was last year,” the third-year starter said of a season in which he set team records for yards passing (4,544) and touchdowns passing (37).Allen can now set his sights on helping Buffalo win its first playoff game since December 1995.“We’ll find out who we play tonight, whether it be Saturday or Sunday. But we have to go out there and do our job,” Allen said. “This all means nothing. It gave us a chance that we wanted. Now we got to go take it.”The Bills heated up after Allen closed Buffalo’s first series being intercepted by Byron Jones, which led to the Dolphins opening the scoring on Jason Sanders' 49-yard field goal.Buffalo proceeded to score touchdowns on four consecutive second-quarter possessions, which included Isaiah McKenzie returning a punt 82 yards. Allen finished 18 for 25 for 224 yards with three touchdowns, two to McKenzie and another to John Brown.And Buffalo’s backups didn’t relent in the second half. Josh Norman returned the first of Tua Tagovailoa’s three interceptions 16 yards for a score. Rookie Antonio Williams scored two TDs rushing in his NFL debut, while backup Matt Barkley capped the second-highest point total in franchise history with a 56-yard pass to rookie Gabriel Davis.Though it was a year ago, the loss to Houston remained on the minds of several Bills’ players.“We have a feeling that we don’t want to feel ever again,” offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said.“That fire and that burn we felt from losing it’s still in us,” he added. “That’s why guys are so hard on themselves, because we have to be the best at all times. And we know if we’re not, things like what happened in Houston can happen.”Beane began addressing the Bills needs to produce more points by acquiring receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota in March. The move paid off with Diggs finishing the season with team records in receptions (127) and yards (1,535).The Bills didn’t stop there, with Beane selecting Davis in the fourth round of the draft. With two catches for 107 yards on Sunday, Davis finished the season third among Buffalo receivers with 35 catches and 599 yards, and second on the team with seven touchdowns.With Cole Beasley listed week to week because of a knee injury, Buffalo welcomed back Brown, who finished with four catches for 72 yards and a 32-yard touchdown catch. Brown returned after missing five games with a knee injury, while also spending a week on the reserve-COVID-19 list.And Buffalo might not be done adding receivers, with the team closing in on signing veteran free agent Kenny Stills, a month after he was released by Houston.Coach Sean McDermott last week acknowledged the Bills' interest in the eighth-year player, who must first pass a physical and the NFL’s coronavirus protocols before being added to the roster.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Mavericks star Luka Doncic sidelined by quadriceps contusion

    CHICAGO — Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks' game Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a left quadriceps contusion.Doncic was injured Friday night in the second quarter of a home victory over Miami Heat. He continued to play and finished with season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds.He's listed as day-to-day, with his status Monday nigh at Houston uncertain.“We'll see how he is tomorrow,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “We don't think this is a long-term thing.”The 21-year-old Slovenian star is off to a relatively slow start this season. He's averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 43.2% overall and 16.1% on 3-pointers in five games.More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Alex Smith's old bulky, metal leg brace is now a mini Lombardi Trophy

    "No matter the outcome, Alex has already won."

  • MATCHDAY: Liverpool plays Southampton after successive draws

    A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:ENGLANDLiverpool heads to Southampton atop the Premier League in its title defence but now only due to having a better goal difference than Manchester United. In its last two matches, Liverpool has scored just once in draws against strugglers West Bromwich and Newcastle. The champions have drawn six matches and have scored no more than twice in each of the three victories they won by just a single goal. They hammered Crystal Palace (7-0), Wolves (4-0) and Leicester (3-0) but the pattern in the first half of the season has shown struggles in breaking down less-expansive opponents. Southampton enjoyed a strong start to the season but has now slipped to ninth. Southampton will be without goalkeeper Alex McCarthy after he tested positive for the coronavirus.SPAINValencia hosts Cádiz needing a victory after having fallen into the relegation zone of the Spanish league. So far it is a nightmare campaign for a Valencia team that is accustomed to fighting for European competition berths. It has struggled after not replacing striker Rodrigo Moreno, forward Ferran Torres and midfielder Dani Parejo following their exits in the summer. Coach Javi Gracia’s side has not won in its seven games since stunning Real Madrid 4-1 in early November. Valencia will be without suspended forward Gonçalo Guedes and injured defender Gabriel Paulista. Cádiz is in 12th place after going four rounds without a win since upsetting Barcelona 2-1 in early December.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • If this is end for Matthew Stafford in Detroit, his Lions run ends with frustration at inability to end 'curse'

    It was fitting that Stafford might exit in a near-silent, empty Ford Field following a defeat that saw horrific officiating, porous defense and assorted Same Old Lions calamities override his 3 passing TDs.

  • Cardinals' Murray returns from ankle injury against Rams

    Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray returned from an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter and was trying to rally the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.Murray injured his right ankle when he was sacked on the Cardinals’ first drive. Although he was listed as questionable to return to a game with playoff implications for both teams, he was back under centre early in the fourth quarter with the Cardinals trailing 18-7.Murray had two big pass plays to help get the Cardinals into the red zone. But he was sacked, threw an incompletion in the end zone and then Mike Nugent had a field goal attempt blocked.Murray had 14 yards of offence (7 rushing, 7 passing) on the first drive before the Cardinals were forced to punt near midfield. Arizona quickly got it back when Jordan Hicks intercepted John Wolford’s pass at the Rams 20 and returned it 6 yards.Chris Streveler replaced Murray and led the Cardinals to a touchdown on his first drive. Streveler, who had never thrown a pass in an NFL game, was 2 for 2 for 14 yards giving the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.Murray went to the locker room but later returned to the sideline.Arizona and Los Angeles were both playing for post-season spots. Troy Hill intercepted Streveler just before halftime and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown and a 12-7 lead.At Tampa Bay, star receiver Mike Evans was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return to the Buccaneers' 44-27 victory against Atlanta.Evans was injured one play after a 20-yard reception made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The 6-foot-5, 231-pound receiver was helped to his feet and tried to walk off with assistance from a trainer. Unable to put his weight on the knee, he finished the trip to the locker room on a cart and was later taken for a MRI.In other injury news:— Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter at New England and didn’t return. Left tackle Mekhi Becton limped off the field with an ankle early in the third quarter. Receiver Jeff Smith left with a shoulder injury and fellow receiver Jamison Crowder left in the fourth quarter after a collision.— Patriots safety Adrian Phillips left in the first quarter with a hip injury and didn’t return. Wide receiver Damiere Byrd was helped off the field in the third quarter with a head injury. Left tackle Justin Herron left with an ankle injury.— Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Vernon didn’t put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the medical tent and was then carted to the locker room. Rookie wide receiver/punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion late in the first half against Pittsburgh while jumping to make a catch and getting drilled by safety Sean Davis.— Lions offensive linemen Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jonah Jackson left with concussions and defensive tackle Nick Williams injured an ankle vs. Minnesota.— Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown was ruled out at halftime against the Giants with a back injury and tight end Blake Bell left in the third quarter with a stinger.— Giants linebacker Blake Martinez left briefly after appearing to injure his left ankle or foot in the third quarter.— Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (groin) left in the first half and did not return.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press