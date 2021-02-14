‘Into Music, Not Religion,’ Says This Kerala Interfaith Couple

Producer: Smitha TK

"“Some find happiness in religion. We are into music and being in love.”" - Shika and Faisal Razi

Faisal Razi and Shika Prabhakaran tied the knot in November 2019, after a courtship which lasted nearly four years. When they decided to spend the rest of their lives together, religion didn’t have a role to play in their story.

Shika, from Kerala’s Thrissur, is a playback singer who shot to fame with her participation in Idea Star Singer, a talent hunt programme. Razi, from Kerala's Chalakudy, is now working as a music director. The couple are also lead singers of their band ‘Urumi.’

Faisal became a household name with the song 'Njanum Njanumentalum' from the 2018 Abrid Shine movie Poomaram, starring Kalidas Jayaram.

The couple believes music is one of the main factors that brought them together.

Initial Hiccups, Now a Smooth Sail

“I studied at Ernakulam's Maharaja College and Shika was my junior. That is how we met and became good friends. Then we joined a band, began talking to each other a lot. We shared the same vibe and music brought us together. I knew about her as the Idea Star Singer candidate and I was a big fan. I already liked her a lot,” Razi told The Quint.



While there were minor hiccups when they told their parents about the relationship, soon it became a smooth sail.

“First, when I told my parents, they were shocked. But I was able to convince them because our parents knew each other. There were apprehensions among my relatives. But they've been so with my choice of career and my way of life too. And some of their perspectives I did not care about. I am not sure how much they could digest it. But I have been very liberal with everyone and loving towards everyone. I am someone who is always happy and cool and that helped,” said Razi.



The couple got married under the Special Marriage Act 1954 and held weddings as per Hindu and Muslim traditions.

"“Just like every other girl, I was initially scared of how my husband’s parents would treat me. But they have been treating me just the way my parents do. Bappa and Ummachi and his sister feel they’ve got a daughter and I feel I’ve got a family.”" - Shika Prabhakaran, Playback Singer‘Freedom is Finding Personal Space’

The couple is expecting their first child.

“Tomorrow, even if our child is a strong believer in any religion, we have no problem.

We only want to bring him or her up as a good human being. True freedom is when we can find our own personal space in any space we live in,” chime the couple.

While there is ‘Love Jihad’ scare in Kerala, due to which couples of interfaith marriages are dragged through scrutiny, here is the story of a happy couple who believe they are lucky to have the best of both worlds.



“Our life is not linked with religion. But we are not opposed to it. For many, religion might be very important and they derive joy from it and that is their choice. We celebrate all festivals, from both Sikha's side and mine. We think we are very lucky, to get many more days to celebrate than an average family,” said Razi.

"“The way I lived my life before marriage, the freedom I enjoyed... has been the same even after marriage. I am very happy and living like a free bird. There has been no difference because of religion or culture.”" - Shika Prabhakaran, Playback Singer

The couple has a message for the world, “True love comes out of knowing each other and being supportive no matter what.” It is important to be honest in love.

